Wild, brash and funny Jon Gabrus takes on Hollywood's bruising world of comedy

An old man in white socks sips whiskey next to a Goth wearing a nose ring. She cuts him a glance and glides toward the crack of pool balls. The bartender pops a beer, nudges it forward. Not much of a crowd. Twins in hoodies. A hair-gelled guy with muscles hunting a smoke as a night breeze whirls in like a ghost.

The lights are dim in the Little Joy club in Echo Park. A half-way famous comic sits at the bar with a couple of rapt disciples. More funny people arrive. A man from Indiana with a tattoo on his belly; a lesbian in a blazer. Someone yells a stand-up show is about to begin. Five patrons flee. Their patter draws a laugh from Jon Gabrus, a big, bearded man with lobster art on his shirt who has driven in from West Hollywood for “eight-ish” minutes on a narrow, black stage.

“Hey,” he says from a table against the wall, “the crowd is never more excited than when a 35-year-old man is trying out new material.”

Comedy is war without eulogies. No take of the door, a coupon for a comp drink and an Uber pool home, replaying mangled punchlines and thinking about next month’s rent. Gabrus has been at it a while. He’s edged up the marquee to the point where a phone call from the right office could turn him into a name you’ll remember. He’s quick and brash. His naughtiness is mixed with a boy’s impetuous wonder, as if he discovered that a prankster at the back of the class was preferable (and safer) to the discarded dream of being a Navy Seal.

He performs at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Hollywood — ground zero of an exploding improv scene. He appears in small roles in TV sitcoms and hosts a podcast, which delves into sci-fi films and dead dads, while his Boston terrier, Arthur, gnaws on a bone and naps. He has dressed up as Ben Franklin, played a weird pizza delivery guy and took a job whispering jokes through a head set to a TV host on a show called “Winsanity.” He wonders, “will Mom give me money for Christmas” — and debates whether he should bring up the very public sexual encounter he had near a flag pole during a high school pep rally in Long Island.

He was a freshman.

“Well,” he thought at the time, “high school’s going to be pretty awesome.”

Like thousands of comedians hustling in Los Angeles, Gabrus is a man of layers: writer, actor, storyteller, stand-up and former lifeguard, construction worker and sports mascot. He is in constant motion through a string of gigs and clubs that have taken on a rock ’n’ roll air for a new century. Mainstays like the Comedy Store are now part of a splintered universe that includes backyards, rooftops, basements and walk-ups with sketchy facades. They churn into the wee hours with acts, skits and podcasts that are clean, filthy, cosmic, satirical, sexual, witty, awful and mind-bending.

Most comics don’t make it, casualties of too many things to mention. Gabrus and those like him exist in a hard-driven middle ground, the kind of characters you see on “Crashing,” “Louis CK” and the latest Judd Apatow dip into the potty-vernacular complexities of humanity. They pitch scripts, phone agents and their nights often seep into pre-dawns of commiseration over mis-timed lines, too crude metaphors and small crowds of canyon silences and joyless faces. They press on through dry spells and humiliations until the rhythm hits and funny stuff spills out in abundance. Or not.

“The hard part for me is not to panic and go for big swings that I know won’t work, like a super dirty joke or something screwed up and dark. ‘Oh, there’s some children I have kidnapped living under some floorboards.’ And you’re thinking, ‘I’m sorry I’m just floundering here reaching for a joke.’ It’s that pitch a little too far outside and there’s that glorious strikeout.”

Gabrus’ strikeouts are fewer these days. His comedy veers from verbal and physical and at times unabashedly filthy.

He did a night of improv at UCB recently with Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”) and Lauren Lapkus (“Crashing”). Dan Aykroyd was in the audience. The crowd, including Gabrus’ wife, Tiffany, and relatives in from New York, was mostly young: ball caps, beards, vapes, lumberjack shirts, selfies and a magenta ponytail. Gabrus was wearing his go-to button-down lobster shirt. Fashion a yachtsman in Newport, R.I., might slip on for cocktails, but it conjures no such affectation on Gabrus, whose swagger is more longshoreman on tug boat.

In one skit, Gabrus played a husband with an “esophageal flutter” and a fixation on “Les Miserables.” The on-the-fly story veered to a police station and a doctor’s office. Comics quipped and spun scenarios, playing off one another and edging for spotlight. Gabrus held firm at the center, grabbing imaginary prison bars and whispering melodrama like a forlorn Frenchmen: “I thought everyone needed bread.” The crowd cracked up but the best gag came when he explained “Les Miz” to a dying girl; the plot he unfolded, however, was “Top Gun” and the exploits of Maverick and Goose.

It was a fleeting, crystal moment of energy and laughs, the kind that keeps doubts in check and leaves a man not as crazy as he thinks he is, trying to make a life out of idiosyncrasy and pulling humor out of thin air. “I know nothing about Les Miz,” Gabrus said afterward. “It’s what we call in improv being pimped into a situation, and that’s when I’m pretty good, when I’m completely unarmed.”

ODD JOBS

Gabrus was born on Long Island and wears a tattoo of it on his arm. His mother is a nurse and his late father was a union lighting technician for Fox 5 10-o’clock News. He grew up on “Cheers” and “Taxi” and was drawn to such “Saturday Night Live” stalwarts as Chris Farley and Adam Sandler. He wanted to be a Navy Seal or an FBI agent but took to comedy when he hosted a high school talent show. He drifted toward improv and joined a comedy club at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. One summer break, while a lifeguard at Jones Beach, he ventured on many nights to the UCB club in Manhattan.

“I was a punk 21-year-old who would get off the beach, get on the Long Island Railroad, show up in flip-flops and a just-dried bathing suit and do improv,” he said. He later went on unemployment, smoked dope and worked on his comedy in a Brooklyn loft. He did odd stints, including getting paid $500 to wear a wrestling uniform and scream for untold minutes into a camera.