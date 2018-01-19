The Moviegoer, Jan. 21-27

The Greg Proops Film Club Tim Burton’s 1985 feature film directorial debut Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, starring Paul Reubens as the exuberant man-child Pee-wee Herman, has proved to be an enduring paean to nerdiness, individuality and kitsch. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Jan. 24: Comedian Proops’ live podcast begins at 7:30 p.m.; film, in 35mm, 8 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

To Kill a Mockingbird Director Robert Mulligan’s 1962 masterpiece with Gregory Peck as small-town Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch, devoted father to Scout and Jem, remains as beloved today as the Harper Lee novel on which it is based. Robert Duvall made his film debut as the mysterious Boo Radley. Actress Mary Badham, whose guileless portrayal of Scout earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actress, will be on hand for a discussion after the film. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

The Epic Vision of David Lean The three-evening series begins Jan. 26 with Doctor Zhivago, the director’s lushly romantic 1965 drama set between the Russian Revolution and Russian Civil War. Omar Sharif, Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin and Alec Guinness star. Based on the Boris Pasternak novel. The next evening, Lean’s historical dramaLawrence of Arabia screens. The 1962 epic is based on the life of dashing British military officer T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) and won seven Academy Awards including best picture and director. The series concludes with Lean’s 1970 Ryan’s Daughter, a reworking of the Madame Bovary plot set in a rural coastal town during the Irish Revolution. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Jan. 26, 27, 28, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

The Silent Treatment The series begins with The Covered Wagon (1923), director James Cruze’s pioneer saga, a vanguard of the great American Westerns of the 20th century. J. Warren Kerrigan, Lois Wilson and Alan Hale star. A new digital print from Paramount Archives will be screened with live accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Autry Museum, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. Jan. 27, 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($14; $10 for students with ID and ages 60+). Reservations recommended. theautry.org

