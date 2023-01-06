Calendar Feedback: Brendan Fraser deserves an Oscar for “The Whale”

A must-see performance

Regarding Justin Chang’s review of “The Whale” [“There’s More to Love — or Not,” Dec. 9]: Brendan Fraser’s lead role in the film version of Samuel Hunter’s deeply moving and stellar play, “The Whale,” is an experience to behold and should win him an Oscar.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime role for Fraser. “The Whale” is not the kind of film typical moviegoers go to, but this is one not to miss.

Hal Rothberg

Calabasas

Humor gets serious study

Regarding Sonaiya Kelley’s article [“Is Chappelle Cancel-Proof?” Dec. 12]: That was a really fine piece on looking back at the history of humor.

However, one point that Tiffany Haddish made is more myth than fact. There’s almost nothing in the history to suggest that jesters always teetered to the point of having their heads chopped off. Almost all who are known survived into retirement and death; even the quick-to-anger Henry VIII allowed his jesters to speak truth to power, a role that practically no other courtesans were brave enough to do in any royal presence across Europe.

The main risk to life for jesters came from their occasional roles as messengers across battle lines during conflicts.

David Smollar

San Diego

I studied theater in college and read three plays a week. Greek new comedy, Roman comedy, commedia dell’arte. Sadly, most comedies would be canceled in today’s environment.

Tobe Berkovitz

Boston

I loved the in-depth scrutiny of Dave Chappelle, his comedy and cancel culture.

Another aspect of Chappelle that is worth mentioning is his intellect. Much of the time his comedy show includes him talking to the audience on a higher plane about some political point of view.

His audience is pretty smart too. They see through the scandals, threats and ostracization.

Peggy Hagerman

Laguna Beach

BuzzMeter spoiler

Did Claudia Puig give away a major plot surprise of “Glass Onion” in “BuzzMeter: Supporting Actress” [Dec. 15]?

Kevin Schaeffer

West Hollywood