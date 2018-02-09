The Moviegoer, Feb. 11-17

"Mahogany" The 1975 Diana Ross vehicle is most memorable these days for its stirring theme song, but several of the plot lines are decidedly timely. Ross' aspiring fashion designer finds herself in a manipulative and sexually confusing relationship with a Svengali-like high-fashion photographer (Anthony Perkins) to whom she owes her career while her first love, a community organizer (Billy Dee Williams), fights gentrification in Chicago. Tony Richardson was the original director, but Motown's Berry Gordy took over. A discussion will follow as part of the Black Book series. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu