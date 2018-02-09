The Moviegoer, Feb. 11-17

"Mahogany" The 1975 Diana Ross vehicle is most memorable these days for its stirring theme song, but several of the plot lines are decidedly timely. Ross' aspiring fashion designer finds herself in a manipulative and sexually confusing relationship with a Svengali-like high-fashion photographer (Anthony Perkins) to whom she owes her career while her first love, a community organizer (Billy Dee Williams), fights gentrification in Chicago. Tony Richardson was the original director, but Motown's Berry Gordy took over. A discussion will follow as part of the Black Book series. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu
"Roman Holiday" Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for her first big American film role playing the surreptitious princess who spends an utterly ordinary and wonderful week with a puckish American reporter (Gregory Peck) in this 1953 film. Directed by William Wyler. Pre-movie bubbly, photo booth, and DJs. Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (323) 522-6870. Feb. 14; doors, 7 p.m.; film, 9 p.m. $33. Ages 21 and over only. www.ticketfly.com
Tim Burton Double Feature The Burbank-born writer-director may be the master of macabre, but the truth is the wild-haired Burton is a romantic in the deepest regions of his cardiac muscle. Johnny Depp was at his beguiling best as the titular Edward Scissorhands opposite a blond Winona Ryder in Burton's 1990 suburban fairy tale. Screening in 70 mm. With Burton's 2005 stop-motion-animated Corpse Bride (2005), a Victorian-era tale of an arranged marriage gone quite wrong. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
"Hairspray" Sing-Along Sing your hearts out and shimmy in your seats to the 2007 musical comedy directed by Adam Shankman. With John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky and Queen Latifah. Costumes, bee-hives and bouffants encouraged. Gift bags included. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, (562) 944-9801. Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $15 in advance; $18 day of. www.lamiradatheatre.com
Writers Guild of America West Groundbreakers The breakout-hit 1995 Waiting to Exhale, starring Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett, and 1972's Lady Sings the Blues, with Diana Ross as Billie Holiday, screen. There will be a discussion between films with "Waiting" writer Terry McMillan, who adapted her own novel, with Ronald Bass, and Suzanne De Passe, who started her career at Motown and received an Oscar nomination for co-writing "Lady Sings the Blues." 35 mm. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/