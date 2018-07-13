The Moviegoer, July 15-21

TCM Big Screen Classics Tom Hanks’ winning performance in Big as a wide-eyed kid in the body of a grown man and director Penny Marshall’s deft handling of the material elevated this 1988 coming-of-age-overnight fantasy into a comedy classic. Fathom Events, selected Cinemark, AMC, Regal, and Laemmle theaters, July 15 and 18, 2 and 7 p.m.
Movie Mondays Screenwriter William Goldman and director Rob Reiner took the fairy tale and put a quirky, Python-esque spin on it in the beloved 1987 comedy The Princess Bride. Robin Wright stars as the beautiful Buttercup who is pursued by both a handsome and noble farmhand (Cary Elwes) and the conniving and nefarious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). The excellent cast includes Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Christopher Guest. Outdoor screening. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, (714) 556-2787. July 16; gates, 5:30 p.m.; movie, 8 p.m. Free.
Film at LACMA “Pretty in Pink” co-stars Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy re-teamed as young lovers from opposite side of the tracks in the 1988 drama Fresh Horses, this time with a sharper (and darker) take on the class conflict. Directed by David Anspaugh; Larry Ketron adapted the script from his play. Watch for Ben Stiller and Viggo Mortensen in early film roles for both. Discussion to follow with Maggie Mackay of Vidiots and Kate Hagen, The Black List. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. July 19, 7:30 p.m. $7; $5 for LACMA members.
Nico Nights A double feature of pop-artist Andy Warhol’s chronicles of the collaboration between the Velvet Underground and Nico, the German model-actress-songwriter-chanteuse, who died 30 years ago this week. Filmed at Warhol’s storied Factory, The Velvet Underground and Nico: A Symphony of Sound (1966), features the seminal band and Nico rehearsing in the months before their first album. In The Velvet Underground Tarot Cards (1966), Warhol captured Lou Reed, John Cale, Nico and others with a tarot card reader for use in the band’s multimedia Exploding Plastic Inevitable shows. 16 mm. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. July 20, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
All Star Comedy Festival A selection of silent and sound short comedy films from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Live accompaniment on the Mighty Wurlitzer. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. July 20, 8:15 p.m.; July 21, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; July 22, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+. No credit cards.
