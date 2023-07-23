Photos: See the L.A. Barbies (and Kens) out in force at the movies this weekend

It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The proof is in the box-office pudding: “Barbenheimer” is a bona fide phenomenon. The buzz-generating, meme-producing double feature of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in a whopping $235.5 million in their opening weekend — $155 million and $80.5 million, respectively. Los Angeles-area film buffs were among those out in force to partake of one or both titles this weekend, many in shades of Barbie pink. (Not so many in J. Robert Oppenheimer-style brimmed hats . Even Nolan found those difficult to find in the wild.) The Times was on the scene in Century City to capture the atmosphere around the biggest movie weekend of the year.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.