Photos: See the L.A. Barbies (and Kens) out in force at the movies this weekend

A close-up of a "Barbie"-themed purse, white with a pink phone dialer and heart on it.
Nicole Partida, 32, organized a group of friends to go to “Barbie” this weekend at AMC Century City on Friday and says that the doll has always been an important part of her life.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
By Dania MaxwellStaff Photographer 
The proof is in the box-office pudding: “Barbenheimer” is a bona fide phenomenon. The buzz-generating, meme-producing double feature of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in a whopping $235.5 million in their opening weekend — $155 million and $80.5 million, respectively. Los Angeles-area film buffs were among those out in force to partake of one or both titles this weekend, many in shades of Barbie pink. (Not so many in J. Robert Oppenheimer-style brimmed hats . Even Nolan found those difficult to find in the wild.) The Times was on the scene in Century City to capture the atmosphere around the biggest movie weekend of the year.

Jasmine Vaughn Perrett, 27, poses in a pink dress and platform pink shoes and pink purse.
Jasmine Vaughn Perrett, 27, poses for a portrait dressed as Barbie outside the AMC Century City movie theater Friday. Perrett says she loves Barbie because she loves a woman “who represents being beautiful and smart.”
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A group of four men dressed as Ken in different shorts, pants and shirts for the "Barbie" movie.
Anthony Vaccaro, left, Wenwei Zheng, Oscar Beer and Michael Stratigakis dressed as Ken outside the AMC Century City on Friday. Vaccaro organized the group to attend the movie dressed in costume.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

TChaka Cumberbatch, 36, poses in a pink dress, pink purse and light blue jacket.
TChaka Cumberbatch, 36, poses for a portrait Friday while dressed as Barbie outside the AMC Century City movie theater.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Maria Plascencea with her daughter Daniella Galvan, 6, who holds a toy pink convertible while both are dressed in pink.
Maria Plascencea with her daughter Daniella Galvan, 6. Plascencea says her daughter was eager to go to the movie in costume.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A group of friends pose for a portrait dressed as characters in "Barbie" outside a movie theater
A group of friends dressed up for “Barbie” at the AMC Century City movie theater Friday.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Five people in pink group together in front of a backdrop with a black, gray and white zigzag pattern.
Izzy Ster, left, Adele Marchenko, Maya Gardner, Maddi Moran and Clare Larsen mix pink and black for their “Barbenheimer”-inspired looks outside the AMC Century City on Friday. The friends are all in their early 20s and in a sketch comedy group at USC called the Suspenders.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Close-up of a small pink purse held by someone with long painted fingernails.
A “Barbie”-inspired purse.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Dania Maxwell

Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

