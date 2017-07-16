L.A. film openings, July 21

Director Christopher Nolan’s first feature in three years with the World War II film, “Dunkirk,” while Luc Besson unleashes the sci-fi adventure “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” In limited release, Jenny Slate stars in the ‘90s set indie “Landline,” and French icons Isabelle Huppert and Catherine Deneuve star in “False Confessions” and “The Midwife,” respectively.

July 21

Amnesia A young German electronic music composer moves to the Spanish island of Ibiza and befriends a mysterious older woman. With Marthe Keller, Max Riemelt, Bruno Ganz, Corinna Kirchhoff. Written by Emilie Bickerton & Peter F. Steinbach & Susan Hoffman & Barbet Schroeder. Directed by Schroeder. In French, German, Spanish and Russian subtitles. (1:36) NR.

The Black Prince The story of Maharajah Duleep Singh, the last King of Punjab, and his fraught relationship with Queen Victoria. With Satinder Sartaaj, Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Shabana Azmi. Written and directed by Kavi Raz. (1:58) PG-13.

Dunkirk British and Allied forces are pinned down on the French coast and facing long odds in writer-director Christopher Nolan's World War II tale. With Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy. (1:46) PG-13.

False Confessions Isabelle Huppert stars as a wealthy widow whose new, much younger aide has fallen in love with her and attempts to win her favor. With Louis Garrel and Bulle Ogier. Written by Geoffrey Layton and Luc Bondy, based on a play by Pierre de Marivaux. Directed by Bondy, his final film. In French with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.

First Kill After witnessing a robbery gone awry, a stock broker is forced to help the criminals to save his son's life. With Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Written by Nick Gordon. Directed by Steven C. Miller. (1:37) R.

Girls Trip Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish play longtime friends who trek to New Orleans for wild times. With Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter. Written by Kenya Barris & Tracy Oliver, story by Erica Rivinoja and Barris & Oliver. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (2:02) R.

The Gracefield Incident A meteor crash near a luxury mountain cabin results in a horrifying weekend for a video game editor and his friends. With Mathieu Ratthe, Kimberly Laferriere, Victor Andres Turgeon-Trelles. Written and directed by Mathieu Ratthe. (1:29) PG-13.

Il Boom An Italian man is desperate to maintain his family's standard of living during his country's post-war economic recovery in this 1963 comedy. With Alberto Sordi, Gianna Maria Canale, Elena Nicolai. With Written by Cesare Zavattini. Directed by Vittorio De Sica. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.

Killing Ground A young couple find an abandoned SUV and tent, along with a terrified child, at an isolated campground. With Harriet Dyer, Aaron Pedersen. Written and directed by Damien Power. (1:29) NR.

Linda Kallerus / Amazon Studios Jenny Slade, left, and Abby Quinn in the film "Landline." Jenny Slade, left, and Abby Quinn in the film "Landline." (Linda Kallerus / Amazon Studios)

Landline Adult sisters bond over the possibility that their father is cheating on their mother. With Jenny Slate, John Turturro, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass, Finn Wittrock. Written by Elisabeth Holm and Gillian Robespierre, directed by Robespierre. (1:36) R.

Midnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and Turkey Documentary on the making of the 1978 film “Midnight Express,” and its effect on the life of its subject Billy Hayes. Featuring Hayes, Oliver Stone, Alan Parker, David Puttnam. Written and directed Sally Sussman. (1:39) NR.

The Midwife A Frenchwoman forms an unusual bond with the mistress of her late father. WIth Catherine Frot and Catherine Deneuve. Written and directed by Martin Provost. In French with English subtitles. (1:57) NR.

Swim Team Documentary on a Perth Amboy, NJ, competitive swim team made up of teenagers on the autism spectrum. Directed by Lara Stolman. (1:30) NR.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Based on the graphic novel series in which government operatives travel to a rapidly expanding intergalactic metropolis called Alpha, a Utopian convergence of talents where dark forces are at work. With Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman. Written and directed by Luc Besson. (2:17) PG-13.

Who the ... Is That Guy? Documentary on Michael Alago, who rose as a gay Puerto Rican teen from talent booker at New York City's Ritz nightclub to a 24-year-old A&R executive with with some of biggest names in music. Features interviews and archival material with Metallica, White Zombie, Nina Simone, John Lydon, Cyndi Lauper. Directed by Drew Stone. (1:25) NR.

Wrong Light Filmmakers Josie Swantek Heitz and Dave Adams set out to make an uplifting documentary on Mickey Choothesa, whose organization COSA purportedly rescued teenage Thai girls from human trafficking, only to discover a more disturbing story. In Mien and English with English subtitles. (1:18) NR.

