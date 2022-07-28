Classic movies in SoCal: ‘The Proposition,’ ‘Anchorman,’ ‘RoboCop,’ ‘Chinatown’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’

This just in: Will Ferrell stars in Adam McKay’s hilarious 2004 satire about a self-important news anchor in 1970s San Diego. Paul Rudd and Christina Applegate also star. Victory Park, 2575 Paloma St., Pasadena. 8:30 p.m. July 30. $10-$30; ages 5 and younger, free. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Detroit detective Eddie Murphy is the proverbial fish out of water in this hit 1984 action comedy. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. July 29. $8-$75. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Bound’

Gina Gershon is warm for Jennifer Tilly’s form and vice versa in the Wachowskis’ erotic 1996 thriller. With Joe Pantoliano and Christopher Meloni. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 3:30 p.m. July 29, 2:15 p.m. Aug. 1. $18. drafthouse.com

‘Border Radio’

Co-directed by Allison Anders, Dean Lent and Kurt Voss, this gritty 1987 indie drama set on the L.A. punk scene closes out the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s film series “American Neorealism, Part Two: 1984-2020.” Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7 p.m. July 31. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Chinatown’

Something is rotten in 1930s Los Angeles, and “nosy fellow” Jack Nicholson is trying to sniff it out, in Roman Polanski’s noir-ish 1974 mystery drama. With Faye Dunaway and John Huston. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. July 30. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie’

It doesn’t make a lot of sense but that’s kind of the point in a new 4K restoration of Luis Buñuel’s Oscar-winning 1972 surrealist fable. Fernando Rey stars. In French with English subtitles. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. Various showtimes, July 29-Aug. 4. $6-$14. laemmle.com

‘It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World’

Mickey Rooney, Milton Berle, et al. make a mad dash for a stash of stolen cash in this star-studded 1963 road comedy directed by Stanley Kramer. Presented in 70mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. July 30. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘The Killing’ with ‘Kansas City Confidential’

A double bill of classic films noir pairs Stanley Kubrick’s 1956 heist caper starring Sterling Hayden with Phil Karlson’s 1952 heist caper starring John Payne. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:25 p.m. Aug. 3-4. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’

Ants are the least of anyone’s worries in Peter Weir’s haunting 1975 mystery drama about the disappearance of a group of Australian schoolgirls and their teacher on a Valentine’s Day outing in 1900. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30 p.m. July 31, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. $5.50, $7.50. thefridacinema.org

‘The Proposition’

OG goth rocker Nick Cave supplied both the script and the soundtrack for this brutal 2005 western also set in Australia. Jeff Hillcoat directs and Guy Pearce, Ray Winstone, Emily Watson, John Hurt and Danny Huston star. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Aug. 1. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘RoboCop’

Detroit’s finest is equal parts man and machine in the director’s cut of Paul Verhoeven’s darkly comic, hyper-violent 1987 sci-fi/action thriller. Peter Weller stars. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. July 29. $10. landmarktheatres.com

‘The Times of Harvey Milk’

This acclaimed 1984 documentary remembers the trailblazing gay-rights activist turned San Francisco city supervisor who was assassinated in 1978. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford play formerly famous sisters engaged in a vicious, decades-long sibling rivalry in this 1962 psychological thriller. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. July 29-30. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com