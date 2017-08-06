L.A. film openings, Aug. 11

The horror sequel “Annabelle Creation,” the drama “The Glass Castle,” starring Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson, and the animated comedy “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” open in wide release. The Safdies’ crime drama “Good Time,” Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip to Spain” and Golden Globe nominee “The Fencer” highlight limited releases.

Aug. 11

All the Rage: Saved by Sarno Documentary on Dr. David Sarno, his book “Healing Back Pain” and its unorthodox approach of connecting pain with emotion rather than structural causes. Featuring interviews with Howard Stern, Larry David, Sen. Bernie Sanders. Directed by Michael Galinsky, Suki Hawley and David Beilinson. (1:34) NR.

Annabelle: Creation A nun and several girls from a closed orphanage move in with the bereaved dollmaker, his wife and the possessed doll in this horror sequel. With Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, Miranda Otto. Written by Gary Dauberman. Directed by David F. Sandberg. (1:49) R.

Bedeviled A horrifying app terrorizes teenagers after the death of their friend. With Saxon Sharbino, Robyn Cohen, Bonnie Morgan. Written and directed by Abel and Burlee Vang. (1:31) R.

Escapes The adventurous life of Hampton Fancher, actor, Flamenco dancer, and unlikely producer and screenwriter of “Blade Runner,” is chronicled in this documentary. Directed by Michael Almereyda. (1:29) NR.

Farthest — Voyager in Space Documentary marks the 40th anniversary of NASA's Voyager space mission; the twin spacecraft visited Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, transmitting revolutionary images and data. Directed by Emer Reynolds. (2:01) NR.

4 Days in France A Parisian tracks his lover as the young man travels the French countryside guided by his Grindr app. With Pascal Cervo, Arthur Igual. Written and directed by Jérôme Reybaud. In French with English subtitles. (2:21) NR.

The Glass Castle Brie Larson stars as a young woman who strives to find her own way after growing up in a close-knit unorthodox family. With Naomi Watts, Woody Harrelson. Screenplay by Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham, based on Jeannette Walls’ memoir. Directed by Cretton. PG-13.

Good Time A man tries desperately to free his brother from jail after a bank robbery goes wrong. With Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie. Written by Ronald Bronstein, Joshua Safdie. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. (1:40) R.

In This Corner of the World A young woman moves to a small town near Hiroshima in 1944 in this animated tale. Voices by Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Natsuki Inaba. Written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi, based on the manga by Fumiyo Kouno. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:09) PG-13.

Ingrid Goes West After the death of her mother, a young woman moves to L.A. and befriends an Instagram star. With Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Wyatt Russell. Written by Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith. Directed by Spicer. (1:37) R.

The Last Dalai Lama? In this documentary, the 14th Dalai Lama faces aging, the intersection of science and faith, the conflict between Tibet and China, and the question of his successor. Music by Philip Glass. Directed by Mickey Lemle. (1:22) NR.

Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry Documentary profiles the life and work of the Kentucky-based poet and his deep connection to the land. Directed by Laura Dunn and Jef Sewell. (1:22) NR.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature This follow-up to the 2014 animated comedy finds Surly Squirrel and friends fighting to save their park from development. Voices by Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph. Written by Scott Bindley, Cal Brunker, Bob Barlen. Directed by Brunker. (1:31) PG.

Once Upon a Time Over the course of a millennium, a goddess is sent to the mortal world where she falls in love and encounters an old enemy. With Yang Yang, Yifei Liu, Yikuan Ya. Directed by Zhao Xiaoding and Anthony LaMolinara. In Chinese with English subtitles. (1:48) NR.

The Only Living Boy in New York An eccentric neighbor shares his wisdom with a recent college grad, whose life is complicated by his father's mistress. With Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, Kiersey Clemons, Cynthia Nixon, Callum Turner, Jeff Bridges. Written by Allan Loeb. Directed by Marc Webb. (1:28) R.

Pilgrimage Monks cross a battle torn Irish island in the 13th century, bearing a valuable relic bound for Rome. With Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Richard Armitage. Written by Jamie Hannigan. Directed by Brendan Muldowney. (1:36) NR.

Pulitzer at 100 Documentary celebrates centenary of the prestigious award for arts and journalism excellence with winners including Toni Morrison, Michael Chabon and Junot Díaz and readings featuring Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren, Natalie Portman and others. Directed by Kirk Simon. (1:31) NR.

A Taxi Driver In 1980 Korea, a cabbie takes a foreign journalist to Gwangju where they find themselves in the midst of a military siege. With Song Kang-ho, Thomas Kretschmann, Yoo Hai-jin, Ryu Jun-yeol. Directed by Jang Hoon. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:17) NR.