L.A. movie openings, Nov. 22-24

Nov. 22

Coco

A young boy with musical aspirations visits the Land of the Dead. Voices of Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor. Directed by Lee Unkrich. Co-directed by Adrian Molina.

The Crime of Monsieur Lange

Restored version of director Jean Renoir’s 1936 French comedy/drama about a clerk who makes a success of a publishing house after the presumed death of its owner. With René Lefèvre, Florelle, Jules Berry. Written by Jacques Prévert, from a story by Renoir and Jean Castanier.

Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman portrays British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the early days of World War II. With Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, Ronald Pickup, Ben Mendelsohn. Written by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Joe Wright.

The Man Who Invented Christmas

In a terrible slump, author Charles Dickens desperately sets out to write and self-publish a book that might feed his family. With Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce. Written by Susan Coyne. Directed by Bharat Nalluri.

Nov. 24

Bitch

A suicidal housewife with a cheating husband snaps and takes on a savage, canine-like disposition. With Jason Ritter, Marianna Palka, Jaime King. Written and directed by Marianna Palka.

Call Me By Your Name

In 1983 Italy, a 17-year-old Italian American boy finds his desire awakened by a handsome visiting U.S. grad student. With Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, Victoire Du Bois. Written by James Ivory. Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Cuba and the Cameraman

Director Jon Alpert chronicles 45 years of the island under Fidel Castro in this documentary.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Documentary on the iconic guitarist. Directed by Lili Finick Zanuck.

A Gray State

Documentary on the 2015 deaths of Iraq war veteran David Crowley and his family while he was working on a dystopian, anti-government film. Directed by Erik Nelson.

1945

An Orthodox man and his son return to a village, triggering suspicion, remorse and fear among the residents in this Hungarian drama. With Péter Rudolf, Bence Tasnádi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel. Written by Gábor T. Szántó & Ferenc Török; based on a short story. Directed by Ferenc Török.

Porto

An American and a Frenchwoman reflect on a carefree night spent together in Portugal. With Anton Yelchin, Lucie Lucas. Written by Gabe Klinger, Larry Gross. Directed by Klinger.

Rebels on Pointe

Documentary on New York City's all-male dance company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Directed by Bobbi Jo Hart.

Remember Me

After an elderly woman loses her husband of six decades, she must rely on her two self-centered grandchildren. With Rita Moreno, Joel Kelley Dauten, Steve Goldbloom. Written and directed by Goldbloom.

Sweet Virginia

A drifter and an ex-rodeo champ form a fraught alliance in an Alaskan town. With Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, Rosemarie DeWitt. Written by Benjamin China, Paul China. Directed by Jamie M. Dagg.

Thelma

A young Norwegian college student from a religious family has disturbing, supernatural seizures when she experiences a fierce attraction to another girl. With Eili Harboe, Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen. Written by Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt. Directed by Trier.

