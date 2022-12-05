The Envelope Live Presents L.A. Times Short Docs FYC Showcase at Lumiere Cinema on Dec. 8

Los Angeles Times: The Envelope Live will host an FYC showcase of L.A. Times Short Docs at Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall in Beverly Hills on Dec. 8. Sponsored by L.A. Times Studios and the Macallan, the program will feature five films from the Times Short Docs slate for consideration in the Academy Awards Best Documentary Short category. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the screening will begin at 7:30 and will be followed by a live Q&A with filmmakers. The screening is free to attend, with registration available now.

L.A. Times Short Docs is an ongoing series that showcases compelling films that amplify underrepresented voices and fosters diversity in the film community. Since launching in February, the documentary unit under L.A. Times Studios has added 15 titles to its growing roster, highlighting topics such as the environment, social justice, homelessness and immigration.

Short Docs filmmakers have also participated in several film festivals in North America, including the AFI Fest, DOC NYC, Hot Docs, Indy Shorts and Urbanworld, while their films have been recognized by festival shortlists and have earned awards, including a recent nomination from IDA for Best Short Documentary (“ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)”), selection at the DOC NYC Shortlist (“NASIR”) and Urbanworld Best Documentary Short (“Kylie”).

Advertisement

The Dec. 8 screening will feature the following titles:

“After Skid Row” documents the journey of Barbie Carter as she navigates the transition to housed life following the brutal reality of a decade on the streets. (Director: Lindsey Hagen; Producers: Dan Riordan, Dana Saint, Lauren Todd, Amelia Rayno; Production: Gnarly Bay. Running time: 22 minutes.)

“ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)” explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker. (Director: Brit Hensel; Associate Producers: Keli Gonzales, John Henry Gloyne; Producers: Taylor Hensel, Adam Mazo, Kavi Pillay, Tracy Rector; Production: Nia Tero, Upstander Project. Running time: 9 minutes.)

“NASIR” tells the story of a transgender musician coming out to several family members over the phone and composing a new song. (Directors: Nasir Bailey and Jackson Kroopf; Producers: Jackson Kroopf. Running time: 17 minutes.)

“We Are Like Waves” is an intimate look into how surfing changes Sanu’s life, documenting the struggles and breakthroughs of becoming one of the first female Sri Lankan surfers. (Director: Jordyn Romero; Producers: Leah De Leon, Amanda Prifti, Martina Burtscher, Laurel Tamayo. Running time: 12 minutes.)

“Nice to Meet You All” is a celebration of a woman with dissociative identity disorder who survived human trafficking in the U.S. (Director: Guen Murroni; Producers: Verity Wislocki, Morgan Tovey Frost. Running time: 12 minutes.)

The current Short Docs slate includes: “The Beauty President,” “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught),” “After Skid Row,” “We Are Like Waves,” “The Picture Taking Experiment,” “Sentinels,” “NASIR,” “Victor and Isolina,” “innocence,” “Kylie,” “Breach of Trust,” “The Chemical Factory,” “Nice to Meet You All,” “Washed Ashore” and “Ibach.”

All titles are available to stream at latimes.com/shortdocs.

