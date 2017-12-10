L.A. movie openings, Dec. 15

Dec. 15

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

A cowboy in Montana sets out to bring the killers of his friend, a U.S. senator, to justice. With Bill Pullman, Kathy Baker, Jim Caviezel, Peter Fonda. Written and directed by Jared Moshé.

Beyond Skyline

Sci-fi action. With Frank Grillo. Written and directed by Liam O'Donnell.

Bill Frisell: A Portrait

Documentary. Featuring Frisell, Bonnie Raitt, Hal Willner. Directed by Emma Franz.

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

Teenagers stranded on an island in a post-apocalyptic world plot their escape in this animated fantasy. Written and directed by Alberto Vázquez & Pedro Rivera; based on a graphic novel by Vázquez.

Desolation

Horror/thriller. Directed by Sam Patton.

Ethel & Ernest

Animated British drama. Voices of Jim Broadbent, Brenda Blethyn. Written and directed by Roger Mainwood, based on graphic novel by Raymond Briggs.

Ferdinand

Animated tale about a large, gentle bull determined to return to his family after being captured. Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez. Inspired by a book by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson. Directed by Carlos Saldanha.

Hedgehogs

Animated. Directed by Jianming Huang.

Killing for Love

True crime documentary. Directed by Karin Steinberger, Marcus Vetter.

The Leisure Seeker

An aging couple escape the smothering effects of doctors and children with a road trip from Boston to Key West. With Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren, Kirsty Mitchell. Written by Stephen Amidon, Francesca Archibugi, Paolo Virzì and Francesco Piccolo, based on the novel by Michael Zadoorian. Directed by Virzi. Qualifying run. Opens Jan. 19.

Permanent

In 1982, a couple and their preteen daughter have a particularly hairy time when they move to a town in the South. With Patricia Arquette, Rainn Wilson, Kira McLean. Written and directed by Colette Burson.

Quest

Documentary on a North Philadelphia family whose home music studio becomes a creative hub for the community. Directed by Jonathan Olshefski.

Shakespeare Wallah

This 1965 drama about a British theater troupe in India and a pair of star-crossed lovers was a breakthrough for the filmmaking team of producer Ismael Merchant, director James Ivory and writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. With Shashi Kapoor, Felicity Kendal, Geoffrey Kendal.

The Soul of Success: The Jack Canfield Story

Documentary on the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” author. Directed by Nick Nanton.

Spent

Dark comedy. Written and directed by Lisa Mikatarian.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rey continues her search for the truth behind the Force in Episode VIII. With Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Written and directed by Rian Johnson; based on characters created by George Lucas.

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Action-fantasy. Written and produced by Tsui Hark. Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen.

Wormwood

One man's six-decade search to solve the mystery of his father's death leads him into dark corners of American history. With Peter Sarsgaard, Molly Parker. Written by Steven Hathaway & Molly Rokosz. Theatrical version of director Errol Morris' four-hour hybrid documentary series.

Youth

Members of a military performing arts group deal with a family scandal, unrequited love and other coming-of-age drama during China's Cultural Revolution. With Huang Xuan, Miao Miao, Zhong Chuxi. Written by Geling Yan. Directed by Feng Xiaogang.

