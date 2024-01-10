Filmmakers find a home on the range, even if it’s really London ... or Spain

Director: Christopher Nolan

Place in story: New Mexico desert, Los Alamos

Place in real life: New Mexico desert, Ghost Ranch near Los Alamos

Time: 1945

Production designer: Ruth De Jong (“Nope,” “Manchester by the Sea”)

Transformation: Current-day Los Alamos, complete with Starbucks, no longer resembles its 1945 incarnation, so De Jong and her team rendered a period-perfect re-creation as a 3-D white model so massive it had to be stored outside in the production office’s backyard. Filmmakers replicated the town’s exteriors at the 21,000-acre Ghost Ranch. Interiors were shot in Los Alamos where Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt filmed scenes in the actual Oppenheimer residence.

Key vista: White Sands Proving Ground, home to the original nuclear bomb test, remains an active military base so filmmakers replicated the Trinity Test site’s iconic 100-foot steel tower and bomb-proof bunkers in Belen, N.M.

Advertisement

Palette: Dusty brown, in keeping with “our little western town,” as executive producer Thomas Hayslip describes it. Sandy terrain, scrub-brush green and pale-blue sky predominate.

Mood: Foreboding. As scientists attempt to harness subatomic energy for destructive purposes, ferocious desert storms symbolize the fearsome forces of nature.