At 21, Bella Thorne has 4 movies out, 18 million Instagram followers, 19 cats and the will to survive

“I remember saying to my mom, ‘She thinks I’m awesome. She actually wants to hang out with me,’ ” Thorne says. “My first moment of seeing a female in power was her on that set. That was my first time ever experiencing the right and the wrongs of feminism. That’s just not the way things were growing up in my household. I just never really learned ‘Be a woman,’ and ‘Be a boss,’ and all these things and what the feminist movement is about. I never learned that until I got on that set with Mae.”