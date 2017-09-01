A guide to every movie being released this fall

The 2017 Fall Movie Preview is a snapshot of the films opening through early November. Release dates and other details are subject to change.

Sept. 8

Anti Matter

An experiment gone wrong leaves an Oxford grad student unable to generate new memories or understand the horrific results. With Yaiza Figueroa, Philippa Carson, Tom Barber-Duffy, Noah Maxwell Clarke. Written and directed by Keir Burrows. Uncork’d Entertainment

Dolores

Activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded farm workers unions and fought for racial and labor justice in partnership with Cesar Chavez, is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Peter Bratt. PBS Distribution

Embargo

Documentary on the history and ramifications of U.S. sanctions against Cuba and one woman’s search for the truth behind it. Written by Mark Monroe and Jeri Rice. Directed by Rice. Double Exposure Distribution

FULL COVERAGE: Fall 2017 movie preview »

Fallen

Michael Chiklis narrates this documentary on the life-and-death struggle police officers face every day. Written and directed by Thomas Marchese. Gravitas Ventures

Fallen

Sent to a reform school, a teenage girl finds herself in a love triangle that transcends time. With Addison Timlin, Jeremy Irvine, Harrison Gilbertson, Hermione Corfield, Joely Richardson. Written by Michael Arlen Ross, Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard; story by Lauren Kate. Directed by Scott Hicks. Sony Pictures Worldwide / Vertical Entertainment

Free in Deed

A Pentecostal minister confronts his own demons while attempting to help a single mother and her troubled young son. With David Harewood, Edwina Findley Dickerson. Written and directed by Jake Mahaffy. Gravitas Ventures

The Good Catholic

A young priest's faith in his calling is challenged when he meets an intriguing young woman. With Zachary Spicer, Wrenn Schmidt, John C. McGinley, Danny Glover. Written and directed by Paul Shoulberg. Broad Green Pictures

Gun Shy

The supermodel wife of a spoiled rock star is kidnapped in Chile forcing him to take to the streets to save her. With Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Cura, Mark Valley, Aisling Loftus. Written by Mark Haskell Smith, Toby Davis. Directed by Simon West. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Home Again

Reese Witherspoon stars as a woman starting over, who lets three filmmakers crash at her guest house. With Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen, Lake Bell. Written and directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. Open Road Films

92919788

MORE: Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise looks to frighten anew in 'It' »

It

Children in a small Maine town face off with a murderous clown called Pennywise. With Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard. Written by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman; based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Andy Muschietti. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

Jesús

A drunken act of violence leads a young Chilean man to seek help from his emotionally distant father. With Nicolás Durán, Alejandro Goic. Written and directed by Fernando Guzzoni. Breaking Glass Pictures

The Limehouse Golem

A Scotland Yard inspector with a checkered past fears he's being set up after he is assigned a high-profile serial killer case. With Bill Nighy, Olivia Cooke, Douglas Booth, Daniel Mays, Eddie Marsan. Written by Jane Goldman; based on a novel by Peter Ackroyd. Directed by Juan Carlos Medina. RLJ Entertainment

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Indian comedy-drama. Star Synergy Entertainment

Man in Red Bandana

Documentary chronicles the story of 9/11 hero and casualty Welles Crowther, whose actions only came to light eight months later because of a modest piece of cloth. Narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow. Written and directed by Matthew Weiss. Verdi Productions / Magna Entertainment

Napping Princess

In 2020 Tokyo, a girl and her friend traverse time and space, dreams and reality, to save her kidnapped father in this animated drama. Director Kenji Kamiyama. GKids

9/11

Five people trapped in the north tower of the World Trade Center after the 2001 attacks work together to escape before the structure collapses. With Charlie Sheen, Whoopi Goldberg, Luis Guzman, Gina Garson, Wood Harris, Jacqueline Bisset. Written by Martin Guigui and Steven Golebiowski. Directed by Guigui. Atlas Distribution

Rebel in the Rye

Nicholas Hoult plays young J.D. Salinger as the young writer practices his craft, woos the daughter of Eugene O'Neill and fights in World War II. With Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson, Zoey Deutch, Hope Davis, Victor Garber. Written and directed by Danny Strong. IFC Films

Rememory

A late scientist's final invention, a machine that can extract, record and play people's memories, is stolen by a man intent on solving its inventor's unexplained death. With Peter Dinklage, Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan. Written by Mark Palansky and Michael Vukadinovich. Directed by Palansky. Lionsgate Premiere

September Morning

Five college freshmen confront a new reality in their dorm on the morning of the 9/11 terror attacks. With Patrick Cage II, Katherine C. Hughes, Troy Doherty. Written and directed by Ryan Frost. Candy Factory Films

True to the Game

Tragedy derails a drug kingpin's attempt to go straight and start over with a young woman from the projects of Philadelphia. With Columbus Short, Erica Peeples, Nelsan Ellis, Vivica A. Fox, Malcolm David Kelley, Draya Michele. Written by Nia Hill, based on the Teri Woods novel. Directed by Preston A. Whitmore II. Imani Motion Pictures

22

Documentary on Chinese women forced into sex slavery by the Japanese during World War II. Directed by Guo Ke. China Lion Film

Wound

A factory worker in the mountains of South Africa helps a teenage boy from Johannesburg navigate a traditional Xhosa manhood ritual. With Nakhane Touré, Bongile Mantsai, Niza Jay. Written and directed by John Trengove. Kino Lorber

Sept. 13

Dayveon

A 13-year-old Arkansas boy is recruited by a local gang as he struggles with the death of his older brother. With Devin Blackmon, Kordell “KD” Johnson, Dontrell Bright. Written by Amman Abbasi, Steven Reneau. Directed by Abbasi. FilmRise

Sept. 15

Against the Night

Filming a ghost-hunting video in an abandoned prison, nine friends sense they are not alone. With Hannah Kleeman, Tim Torre, Frank Whaley. Written and directed by Brian Cavallaro. Gravitas Ventures

American Assassin

A black ops recruit and a Cold War veteran are recruited by the deputy director of the CIA to stop a mystery operative hitting civilian and military targets. With Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch. Written by Stephen Schiff and Michael Finch and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz; based on the novel by Vince Flynn. Directed by Michael Cuesta. CBS Films / Lionsgate

Brad's Status

Ben Stiller stars as a middle-aged man questioning his life while visiting Boston with his college-bound musical prodigy son. With Austin Abrams, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Jenna Fischer. Written and directed by Mike White. Amazon Studios / Annapurna Pictures

MORE: Ben Stiller draws from his experiences as both a father and a son in two new character-driven films »

First They Killed My Father

A 5-year-old girl and her family are driven out of Phnom Penh and terrorized by the Khmer Rouge. With Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata. Written by Angelina Jolie, Loung Ung, based on her memoir. Directed by Jolie. Netflix

In Search of Fellini

Inspired by the famous director's films, a small-town Ohio girl travels to Italy to find him. With Ksenio Solo, Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Written by Nancy Cartwright, Peter Kjenaas. Directed by Taron Lexton. AMBI Media Group

Infinity Chamber

Sci-fi. XLrator Media

Justice

While investigating the murder of his brother in 1870, a U.S. marshal uncovers a town's plot to reignite the Civil War. With Nathan Parsons, Stephen Lang, Robert Carradine, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Written by John Lewis, Shawn Justice, D.C. Rahe, Jeff Seats. Directed by Richard Gabai. Chasing Butterfly Pictures

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Documentary goes behind-the-scenes with the world-famous footwear designer. Featuring Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Paloma Picasso. Directed by Michael Roberts. Music Box Films

94283663

mother!

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this psychological thriller where unexpected guests cause turmoil in a couple's relationship. Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. Paramount Pictures

Neary’s — the Dream at the End of the Rainbow

Documentary about the New York Irish pub. Directed by Neil Leifer. Double Exposure Distribution

No Maps on My Taps

1979 dance documentary directed by George T. Nierenberg; with the 1985 short “About Tap.” Milestone Films

Red Trees

Director Marina Willer examines the current refugee crisis through her own family's experience fleeing Prague during World War II in this documentary. Narrated by Tim Pigott-Smith. Cohen Media Group

Ryde

Horror. Gravitas Ventures

School Life

A married couple, teachers at the Irish boarding school Headfort for almost 50 years, are profiled in this documentary. Written and directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane. Magnolia Pictures

The Show

Thriller with Josh Duhamel. Lionsgate

Strong Island

The path of an African American family leads from the Jim Crow South to Long Island, N.Y., and their son's 1992 murder in this documentary. Directed by Yance Ford. Netflix

Til Death Do Us Part

Thriller with Taye Diggs. Novus Content / 51 Millimeter

Trophy

The effects of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation on endangered African animals are investigated in this documentary. Directed by Shaul Schwarz; co-directed by Christina Clusiau. The Orchard

The Unknown Girl

A young female doctor attempts to discover the identity of a dead girl so that she is not buried anonymously. With Adele Haenel, Jeremie Renier, Olivier Bonnaud, Louka Minnella. Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne. Sundance Selects

Vengeance: A Love Story

Action thriller with Nicolas Cage, Don Johnson. FilmRise

The View From Here

Romantic drama. Indie Rights

Wetlands

Drama starring Heather Graham, Christopher McDonald, Jennifer Ehle, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. Abramorama

The Wilde Wedding

Comedy with Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Patrick Stewart. Vertical Entertainment

Woodpecker

Dominican drama. Outsider Pictures / Strand Releasing

Year by the Sea

Drama with Karen Allen. Real Women Make Waves

Sept. 22

Battle of the Sexes

In 1973, 55-year-old “chauvanist pig” Bobby Riggs challenges top women's pro Billie Jean King, 29, to a tennis match that captivated the world while each deals with personal issues. With Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Bill Pullman, Alan Cumming. Written by Simon Beaufoy. Directed by Jonathan Drayton and Valerie Faris. Fox Searchlight

Emma Stone as Billie Jean King in "Battle of the Sexes,." (Melinda Sue Gordon / Twentieth Century Fox)

Q&A: Billie Jean King and Emma Stone on 'Battle of the Sexes' and the enduring fight for equality »

Big Bear

Comedy with Pablo Schreiber, Adam Brody, Joey Kern. Blue Fox Entertainment

Boston

Documentary on the history of the famed marathon. LA Roma Films

Elizabeth Blue

Drama. Global Digital Releasing

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library

Documentary directed by Frederick Wiseman. Zipporah Films

The Force

Documentary on the Oakland Police Department. Kino Lorber

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Documentary portrays eight months in the life of multifaceted performer Lady Gaga. Directed by Chris Moukarbel. Netflix

The Houses October Built 2

Horror. RLJE Films

The King's Choice

Norwegian World War II drama. Samuel Goldwyn Films

94030365

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Sequel to the 2014 hit finds the secret organization teaming with a group of U.S. spies to thwart a common enemy. With Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Written by Jane Goldman & Matthew Vaughn; based on a comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Directed by Vaughn. 20th Century Fox

Last Rampage

True crime thriller with Robert Patrick, Heather Graham. Epic Pictures

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Lloyd and his ninja friends move to the big screen to battle his father, the evil warlord Garmadon. Voices by Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani. Directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan. Warner Bros.

Motherland

Documentary focuses on the experiences of three women in a busy maternity hospital in the Philippines. Directed by Ramona Diaz. CineDiaz / Kidlat / The Film Collaborative

1 Buck

Crime thriller. Gravitas Ventures

Scareycrows

Comedy horror. Indie Rights

Shot

Drama with Noah Wyle. Directed by Jeremy Kagan. Paladin

MORE: Jeff Bauman is the real marathon man behind 'Stronger' »

Stronger

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, a man severely injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, who helped identify one of the suspects and battled back against physical and emotional adversity. With Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, Clancy Brown. Written by John Pollono, based on the book by Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter. Directed by David Gordon Green. Roadside Attractions

The Tiger Hunter

Comedy-drama with Danny Pudi. Shout! Factory Films

94030080

Victoria & Abdul

The Queen of England develops a deep and trusting friendship with an Indian clerk. With Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Adeel Akhtar, Simon Callow, Michael Gambon, Eddie Izzard. Written by Lee Hall; based on the book by Shrabani Basu. Directed by Stephen Frears. Focus Features

Welcome to Willits

Horror with Dolph Lundgren. IFC Midnight

Woodshock

Tormented from within and troubled by the effects of a powerful drug, a young woman loses her grip on reality. With Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole, Pilou Asbæk. Written and directed by Kate & Laura Mulleavy. A24

Sept. 27

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Documentary on the music impresario and founder of Arista Records. Featuring Davis, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston. Directed by Chris Perkel. Apple Music

Sept. 29

American Made

Tom Cruise stars as an unlikely pilot flying secret missions for the CIA. With Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke. Written by Gary Spinelli. Directed by Doug Liman. Universal Pictures

Bobbi Jene

An American dancer gives up her career and lover in Israel to return to the U.S. and create challenging art in this documentary. Directed by Elvira Lind. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Don't Sleep

Thriller with Cary Elwes, Drea de Matteo. Freestyle Digital Media

Flatliners

The fine line between life and death becomes a dangerous obsession for five medical students. With Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons. Written by Ben Ripley; story by Peter Filardi and Ripley. Directed by Niels Arden Oplev. Columbia Pictures

Gerald’s Game

A woman’s plan to reenergize her marriage at a remote lake house goes horribly wrong. With Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood. Based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Mike Flanagan. Netflix

Heartstone

Icelandic drama. Breaking Glass Pictures

Literally, Right Before Aaron

Comedy-drama with Justin Long, Cobie Smulders, John Cho. Screen Media Films

Loving Vincent

Animated feature on Vincent Van Gogh. Directed by Dorota Kobiela & Hugh Welchman. Good Deed Entertainment

Lucky

Harry Dean Stanton plays a desert-dwelling atheist staring down the end of life. With David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr., Tom Skerritt. Written by Logan Sparks, Drago Sumonja. Directed by John Carroll Lynch. Magnolia Pictures

Mark Felt — The Man Who Brought Down the White House

“Deep Throat,” Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein's Watergate informant and the associate director of the FBI, risks his family and career and keeps his identity secret for more than 30 years. With Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Josh Lucas, Tony Goldwyn, Michael C. Hall. Written and directed by Peter Landesman. Sony Pictures Classics

Our Souls at Night

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford star as longtime neighbors who reach out to each other to bridge the loneliness of their twilight. With Bruce Dern, Judy Greer, Matthias Schoenaerts, Iain Armitage. Written by Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, based on the noel by Kent Haruf. Directed by Ritesh Batra. Netflix

Prosperity

Documentary on conscious consumerism. Directed by Mark van Wijk. Well.org

Realive

Sci-fi with Tom Hughes, Charlotte le Bon. Written and directed by Mateo Gil. Syfy Films

The Sound

Horror with Rose McGowan, Christopher Lloyd. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Spettacolo

Documentary on Teatro Povero di Monticchiello, an endangered annual event in a town in Tuscany, where villagers turn their lives into drama. Directed by Jeff Malberg and Chris Shellen. Grasshopper Film

Super Dark Times

A tragedy drives a wedge between high school best friends leading to horrific violence in upstate New York in the early 1990s. With Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Max Talisman, Sawyer Barth, Amy Hargreaves. Written by Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski. Directed by Kevin Phillips. The Orchard

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton

Documentary on the surfing legend. Directed by Rory Kennedy. Sundance Selects

Thirst Street

Comedy-drama directed by Nathan Silver. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Unrest

Documentary on chronic fatigue syndrome. Shella Films

White Sun

Nepalese drama directed by Deepak Rauniyar. KimStim

Youth

Chinese drama. China Lion Film

September TBD

Company Town

Documentary on Arkansas paper and chemical plant and the town's high rate of cancer and illness. First Run Features

The Long Night of Francisco Santis

Argentine drama. Breaking Glass Pictures

Rat Film

Documentary on the history of Baltimore via the omnipresent rodents and the people who love, loathe and tolerate them. Directed by Theo Anthony. Cinema Guild

Walk With Me

Documentary on Buddhist Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh. Gathr Films / Kino Lorber

Winning

Sports documentary. JJ Unlimited Productions

Oct. 6

Abundant Acreage Available

Drama with Amy Ryan, Terry Kinney. Gravitas Ventures

Architects of Denial

Documentary. Directed by David Lee George. Montel Media Group

Barracuda

Suspense. Orion Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn Films

Better Watch Out

Horror with Levi Miller. Well Go USA

Big Sonia

Documentary on an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor. Co-directed by Leah Warshawski and Todd Soliday. Argot Pictures

92159790

Blade Runner 2049

Ryan Gosling stars as an officer searching for Harrison Ford's Deckard, 30 years after the events of the first film. With Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto. Written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; story by Fancher, based on characters from a novel by Philip K. Dick. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros.

Brawl in Cell Block 99

An ex-boxer turned mechanic loses his job, resorts to drug trafficking and ends up in a brutal prison. With Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Don Johnson, Marc Blucas. Written and directed by S. Craig Zahler. RJLE Films

Chavela

Documentary on singer Chavela Vargas. Directed by Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi. Music Box Films

Dog Park

Comedy. Indie Rights

The Florida Project

A 6-year-old and her mother live day by day at a cheap motel in the shadow of Disney World. With Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto, Willem Dafoe. Written by Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch. Directed by Baker. A24

I Am Another You

Documentary by Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang on an American homeless man and his search for freedom. FilmRise

Maineland

Documentary on affluent Chinese parachute students in U.S. Abraborama

93563505

The Mountain Between Us

A journalist and a doctor stranded on a snowy mountaintop after a plane crash must rely on another to survive. With Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Beau Bridges. Written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, based on the novel by Charles Martin. Directed by Hany Abu-Assad. 20th Century Fox

My Little Pony

The beloved equine toys go to the movies as the Mane 6 embark on a journey to save Ponyville. Voices by Uzo Aduba, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Taye Diggs, Michel Peña, Zoe Saldana, Liev Schreiber, Sia. Written by Meghan McCarthy, Rita Hsiao, Michael Vogel; based on the television series created by Lauren Faust. Directed by Jayson Thiessen. Lionsgate

The Osiris Child: SFV1

Sci-fi/thriller with Kellan Lutz, Rachel Griffiths. RLJ Entertainment

Overdrive

Action-crime drama with Scott Eastwood. Paramount Pictures

The Pathological Optimist

Documentary directed by Miranda Bailey on Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the controversial anti-vaccination figure. The Film Arcade / Gravitas Ventures

So B. It

Drama directed by Stephen Gyllenhaal. Good Deed Entertainment

The Stray

Family drama. Purdie Distribution

Trafficked

Thriller starring Ashley Judd, Anne Archer. Epic Pictures

Walking Out

An estranged father and son experience a brutal encounter on a Montana hunting trip. With Matt Bomer, Josh Wiggins, Bill Pullman, Alex Neustaedter, Lily Gladstone. Written and directed by Alex Smith, Andrew Smith. IFC Films

Oct. 13

Alex & Eve

Romantic comedy. K Street Pictures

Assholes

Comedy-drama. Factory 25

B&B

British thriller with Paul McGann. Breaking Glass Pictures

Blood Stripe

War drama starring Kate Nowlin. Written by Remy Auberjonois, Nowlin. Directed by Auberjonois. Tandem Pictures / Wakemup Films

Breathe

Polio ravages a young man's body but cannot contain his spirit as he and his wife fight for advancements to help others. With Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville, Tom Hollander. Written by William Nicholson. Directed by Andy Serkis. Bleecker Street

Carving a Life

Romantic drama. Indie Rights

Dementia 13

Horror. Remake of Francis Ford Coppola's debut film. Chiller Films

Dina

Two neurologically diverse adults navigate romance and intimacy in this documentary. Featuring Dina Buno, Scott Levin. Directed by Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini. The Orchard

Faces Places

Filmmaker Agnès Varda and muralist JR directed this documentary in which they trek through the French countryside interviewing and photographing villagers. Cohen Media Group

The Foreigner

Jackie Chan stars as a London businessman forced to face his violent past when his teenage daughter is taken from him. With Pierce Brosnan. Written by David Marconi; based on a novel by Stephen Leather. Directed by Martin Campbell. STX Entertainment

Gnome Alone

Animated comedy with the voice of Becky G. Smith Global Media

Goodbye Christopher Robin

The family of author A.A. Milne struggles with the success of Winnie-the-Pooh in the years after World War I. With Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly MacDonald, Will Tilston. Written by Frank Cottrell Boyce & Simon Vaughn. Directed by Simon Curtis. Fox Searchlight

Domhnall Gleeson, left, and Will Tilston in "Goodbye Christopher Robin." ( David Appleby / Fox Searchlight Pictures)

MORE: Domhnall Gleeson is going for much more than a 'Star Wars' villain »

Happy Death Day

In a horror twist on "Groundhog Day," a college student experiences her death over and over again until she unmasks her murderer. With Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, Laura Clifton. Written by Scott Lobdell and Christopher Landon. Directed by Landon. Universal Pictures

Human Flow

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei directed this documentary on the worldwide refugee crisis. Amazon Studios / Magnolia Pictures

Marshall

Chadwick Boseman stars as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who as a young lawyer is sent to Connecticut by the NAACP to try a high-profile case. With Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, James Cromwell. Written by Jake Koskoff and Michael Koskoff. Directed by Reginald Hudlin. Open Road Films

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Three adult siblings grapple with the impact their domineering father has on them. With Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach. Netflix

Monogamish

Documentary. Abramorama

Night of the Living Dead

Newly restored version of director George A. Romero’s 1968 zombie classic. With Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman. Janus Films

Paradise

A beautiful Russian aristocratic émigré, a French-Nazi collaborator and a high-ranking yet naive German SS officer wrestle with momentous choices they made during the Holocaust. With Julia Vysotskaya, Philippe Duquesne, Christian Clauss. Written by Andrei Konchalovsky, Elena Kiseleva. Directed by Konchalovsky. Film Movement

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

A Harvard psychologist creates the Amazonian superhero in the 1940s, while leading a secret life with the two women who inspired him. With Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton. Written and directed by Angela Robinson. Annapurna Pictures

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene

Documentary on the director’s famous Janet Leigh sequence from “Psycho.” Featuring Guillermo del Toro, Peter Bogdanovich, Bret Easton Ellis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Laryn Kusama, Eli Roth. Written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. IFC Midnight

Surviving Peace

Documentary on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Dancing Owl Media

Take My Nose .... Please!

Documentary directed by 89-year-old Joan Kron. Parvenu Ventures

Te Ata

Drama with Q'orianka Kilcher, Graham Greene. Paladin

Una

A young woman abruptly reenters the life of an older man with whom she ran away as a teenager. With Rooney Mara, Ben Mendelsohn, Riz Ahmed, Tara Fitzgerald, Natasha Little, Ruby Stokes, Tobias Menzies. Written by David Harrower, based on his play “Blackbird.” Directed by Benedict Andrews. Swen Releasing

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste

Documentary with Anthony Bourdain. Super LTD.

Oct. 20

BPM

In early 1990s Paris, a young man joins ACT UP to fight AIDS and finds himself radicalized. With Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel. Written by Robin Campillo, Philippe Mangeot. Directed by Campillo. The Orchard

Dealt

Documentary on card magician Richard Turner. Written by Luke Korem, Bradley Jackson. Directed by Korem. Sundance Selects

Flesh and Blood

Drama written and directed by and starring Mark Webber. Monument Releasing

Geostorm

The web of satellites designed to protect the Earth from extreme climate change begins attacking it. With Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia. Written by Dean Devlin & Paul Guyot. Directed by Devlin. Warner Bros.

Jungle

Action-adventure with Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Greg McLean. Momentum Pictures

Killing Gunther

Comedy with Taran Killam, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Written and directed by Killam. Saban Films / Lionsgate

94287530

Leatherface

Horror with Stephen Dorff and Lili Taylor. Lionsgate

Never Here

Thriller with Mireille Enos, Sam Shepard. Vertical Entertainment

Nightworld

Horror with Jason London, Robert Englund. Gravitas Ventures

1922

A man confesses to killing his wife and believes she is haunting him. With Thomas Jane, Molly Parker. Based on a story by Stephen King. Directed by Zak Hilditch. Netflix

One of Us

Documentary focuses on three people who fear retribution for attempting to leave New York's close-knit Hasidic community. Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. Netflix

Only the Brave

The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a unit of firefighters facing a momentous fire. With Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Jennifer Connelly. Written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer; based on a GQ article by Sean Flynn. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Columbia Pictures

The Paris Opera

Documentary. Film Movement

Same Kind of Different as Me

An art dealer attempts to save his marriage by befriending a homeless man. With Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight. Written by Michael Carney & Alexander Foard and Ron Hall, based on the book by Hall, Denver Moore and Lynn Vincent. Directed by Michael Carney. Paramount / Pure Flix

A Silent Voice: The Movie

Japanese animation. Directed by Naoko Yamada. Eleven Arts

The Snowman

The leader of an elite detective squad fears a dormant serial killer is back in action. With Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons. Written by Matthew Carnahan, Søren Sveistrup, Peter Straughan, Hossein Amini; based on the book by Jo Nesbø. Directed by Tomas Alfredson. Universal Pictures

Somebody's Mother

Drama. Indie Rights

Tom of Finland

A gay Finnish military officer finds liberation through his art and in California after World War II. With Pekka Strang, Lauri Tilkanen, Werner Daehn and Jessica Grabowsky. Directed by Dome Karukoski. Kino Lorber

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

The popular hyphenate follows up his 2016 horror comedy with a fright romp set at a haunted campground. With Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall. Written and directed by Perry. Lionsgate

Where's the Money

Comedy with Terry Crews, Mike Epps. Lionsgate

Wheelman

A getaway driver turns to his teenage daughter when he’s left holding the bag after a heist. With Frank Grillo. Written and directed by Jeremy Rush. Netflix

Wonderstruck

Two children separated by decades embark on parallel journeys to fill gaps in their lives. With Oakes Fegley, Millicent Simmonds, Julianne Moore, Jaden Michael, Cory Michael Smith, Tom Noonan, Michelle Wiliams. Written by Brian Selznick, based on his novel. Directed by Todd Haynes. Amazon Studios / Roadside Attractions

94462314

Brian Selznick: The author who inspired Martin Scorsese and Todd Haynes to make family films »

Oct. 27

Aida's Secrets

Documentary. Directed by Alon Schwarz. Music Box Films

All I See Is You

A blind woman gains her sight, drastically changing the dynamic of her relationship with her husband. With Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. Written by Sean Conway, Marc Forster. Directed by Forster. Open Road Films

Brimstone & Glory

Documentary on the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico. Directed by Viktor Jakovleski. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Crash Pad

Comedy with Nina Dobrev, Domhnall Gleeson. Sony / Vertical Entertainment

Félicité

A bar singer in the Congo must raise money for her son's operation. With Véro Tshanda Beya Mputu, Papi Mpaka, Gaetan Claudia. Written by Alain Gomis, in collaboration with Olivier Loustau, Delphine Zingg. Directed by Gomis. Strand Releasing

Forever My Girl

A country music superstar is haunted by the memory of the woman he jilted in favor of his career. With Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe, Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag and John Benjamin Hickey. Written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf; based on the novel by Heidi McLaughlin. Roadside Attractions

God's Own Country

A lonely young Englishman working on his family's farm is drawn to a good-looking migrant worker from Romania. With Josh O’Connor, Alec Secareanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart. Written and directed by Francis Lee. Orion Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn Films

Jigsaw

Ten years after the "Saw" killer supposedly died, police are faced with either a copycat killer or a murderous ghost. With Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles. Written by Josh Stolberg & Peter Goldfinger. Directed by the Spierig Brothers. Lionsgate

The Killing of the Sacred Deer

A surgeon befriends a fatherless teen and unwittingly introduces him to his family with frightening results. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos. Directed by Lanthimos. A24

The Light of the Moon

Drama with Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David. Imagination Worldwide

Maya Dardel

Drama with Lena Olin. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Mr. Roosevelt

Comedy written, directed by and starring Noël Wells. Paladin

Novitiate

In the 1950s, a young woman discovers God through the Catholic Church and follows a path to serving him into the turbulent '60s. With Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo, Julianne Nicholson, Dianna Agron, Morgan Saylor, Liana Liberato, Rebecca Dayan, Eline Powell, Chelsea Lopez, Denis O'Hare, Chris Zylka. Written and directed by Maggie Betts. Sony Pictures Classics

MORE: The origin story of 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women' »

The Square

An art installation designed to inspire altruism sets a high bar for a museum curator whose own behavior leaves something to be desired. With Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West. Written and directed by Ruben Östlund. Magnolia Pictures

Stoic

Thriller with Antonio Banderas. Saban Films / Lionsgate

94198563

Suburbicon

The seemingly ideal appearances of a community in 1959 belie the dark world confronted by a family man. With Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Oscar Isaac. Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen and George Clooney & Grant Heslov. Directed by Clooney. Paramount Pictures

Thank You for Your Service

U.S. soldiers struggle with their lives after returning from active duty in Iraq. With Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze. Written and directed by Jason Hall; based on the book by David Finkel. Universal Pictures

The Truth About Lies

Romantic comedy. Blue Fox Entertainment

The Work

Three men engage in a four-day group therapy intensive with inmates at Folsom Prison in this documentary. Directed by Jairus McLeary. Co-directed by Gethin Aldous. The Orchard

October TBD

Apache Warrior

Military documentary. Directed by Christian Tureaud, David Salzberg. Gravitas Ventures

The Bachelor

Drama with J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy. Freestyle Digital Media

Bad Blood the Movie

Horror/sci-fi. Level 33

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!

Horror with Richard Grieco. Cleopatra Entertainment

Jane

Documentary profiles acclaimed primatologist Jane Goodall and her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees. Directed by Brett Morgan. National Geographic Documentary Films

Nov. 1

11/8/16

An anthology documentary features the work of 18 directors focusing on the day of the U.S. presidential election to create a portrait of American democracy. Curated by Jeff Deutchman. The Orchard

1945

Hungarian drama directed by Ferenc Török. Menemsha Films

Nov. 3

A Bad Moms Christmas

Three mothers face the most daunting holiday of the year — coupled with visits from their own moms — in this sequel to the 2016 comedy. With Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon. Written and directed by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore. STX Entertainment

Blade of the Immortal

Cursed with living forever, a samurai fights evil to save his soul. With Takuya Kimura, Hana Sugisaki, Sota Fukushi. Written by Tetsuya Oishi; based on a manga by Hiroaki Samura. Directed by Takashi Miike. Magnet Releasing

Last Flag Flying

Vietnam vets reunite in 2003 to escort the body of their buddy’s son who was killed in Iraq. With Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Yul Vazquez, Cicely Tyson. Written by Richard Linklater & Darryl Ponicsan; based on the novel by Ponicsan. Directed by Linklater. Amazon Studios / Lionsgate

LBJ

Woody Harrelson plays Lyndon Baines Johnson as the 36th U.S. president contends with political rivals to drive home the groundbreaking Civil Rights Act of 1964. With Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Stahl-David, Rich Sommer, Bill Pullman, C. Thomas Howell, Jeffrey Donovan, Richard Jenkins. Written by Joey Hartstone. Directed by Rob Reiner. Electric Entertainment

Most Beautiful Island

Thriller. Orion Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn Films

My Friend Dahmer

Former Disney Channel star Ross Lynch plays the infamous serial killer in this crime drama focusing on his troubled adolescence. With Anne Heche, Dallas Roberts, Alex Wolff, Tommy Nelson, Vincent Kartheiser, Miles Robbins. Written and directed by Marc Meyers, based on Derf Backderf's graphic novel. FilmRise

Roman Israel, Esq.

Denzel Washington stars as an L.A. attorney facing big decisions. With Colin Farrell. Written and directed by Dan Gilroy. Columbia Pictures

Spaceship

British drama. Breaking Glass Pictures

94457312

Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth stars in the third installment as the thunder god is held prisoner without his mighty hammer. With Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins. Written by Eric Pearson; story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Pearson, based on the Marvel Comic. Directed by Taika Waititi. Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Pictures

Fall TBD

Bad Match

Thriller. Gravitas Ventures

Frank Serpico

Documentary. Sundance Selects

Shakespeare Wallah

This 1965 drama about a British theater troupe in India and a pair of star-crossed lovers was a breakthrough for the filmmaking team of Merchant-Ivory and writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. With Shashi Kapoor, Felicity Kendal, Geoffrey Kendal. Written by Jhabvala and Merchant. Directed by James Ivory. Cohen Media Group

Souvenir

A new co-worker encourages a woman who once competed in a European singing competition to make a comeback. With Isabelle Huppert, Kévin Azaïs. Written by Bavo Defurne & Jacques Boon & Yves Verbraeken; story by Defurne. Directed by Defurne. Strand Releasing

Support our journalism Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

This story is part of The Times’ fall 2017 movie preview. Check out the complete coverage here.

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies

ALSO:

Here are the fall festival movie premieres that Oscar voters will be watching

Oscar buzz to run high as the proudly low-key Telluride Film Festival gets underway

Want to watch something at home on Labor Day Weekend? Here are some suggestions