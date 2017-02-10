The 'big three' Oscar directors talk about their movies and their awards season journeys

Since the start of awards season, the story has been the same: There’s been the Big Three – Damien Chazelle’s fizzy musical “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins’ poetic coming-of-age story “Moonlight” and Kenneth Lonergan’s wrenching drama “Manchester by the Sea” — and then there’s been everything else.

Heading into the Oscars on Feb. 26, “La La Land,” a romantic fable about an aspiring actress and a struggling jazz pianist, leads the pack with 14 nominations, tying the record. “Moonlight,” which centers on a gay African American boy growing up in poverty in Miami, follows with eight, while “Manchester,” the story of an emotionally shattered man who becomes the guardian of his late brother’s teenage son, has earned six. All three films are up for best picture.

For Chazelle, 32, Jenkins, 37, and Lonergan, 54, who are each nominated for directing as well as for their films’ screenplays, it’s been a heady time — and a grueling one. On a late afternoon in early January, as the three gathered in Beverly Hills for a wide-ranging conversation, Chazelle was fretting about getting sick from burning the candle at both ends and Jenkins was feeling fried after catching an early-morning flight from New York.

But as the three filmmakers discussed the journeys they’ve been on with their movies, the overall arcs of their careers and the state of Hollywood and the current political climate, any sense of fatigue gave way to their evident passion for storytelling and admiration for one another’s work. Though they’re at different points in their lives — with Lonergan the grizzled, wryly dyspeptic veteran to the younger, more openly idealistic Chazelle and Jenkins — they fell naturally into the joking, easygoing camaraderie of filmmakers sharing in the same fight.

“See,” Jenkins said at one point, “if the whole season was like this, it would be awesome.”

How are you guys holding up on the awards campaign trail? Damien, when I interviewed you a couple of years ago while you were going through this for the first time with “Whiplash,” you said you felt like a deer in the headlights.

Chazelle: Yeah, I thought that would get better but it hasn’t. I still feel that way.

Lonergan: When I came back to the circuit after the Christmas break, I was going to one of the events and my wife was like, “Are you enjoying this at all?” I said, “No.” She was like, “That’s wrong — you should be enjoying this.” That’s when I decided to be more positive.

Chazelle: And now you have this sunny new disposition!

Lonergan: [deadpan] I know. It’s freaking everyone out.

Barry, this is your first go-round. What’s your experience been like?

Jenkins: It’s definitely a deer-in-the-headlights feeling, but you kind of get used to it after a while. It’s weird to process. I don’t understand everything that’s going on, and I don’t have control over anything that’s going on.

It’s an interesting dynamic because you guys are obviously spending a lot of time together and becoming friends, but at the same time you’re in competition. Is it hard to tune that part of it out?

Lonergan: A little but the competition part is to sell tickets and get people interested in the movies, so I don’t think it should be anything more than that. I don’t think that the arts are naturally competitive. “I won’t see ‘Casablanca’ because I like ‘To Have and Have Not’ ” — that just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Chazelle: Yeah, I think that’s the accepting state of mind I’ve gotten to about all this insanity. The extent to which it is a kind of game-show atmosphere does shine some sort of spotlight. It might be a very messy, flawed means to an end — and it also doesn’t always get it right — but if all it does is shine a light every year on just a few movies that right now need the light more than ever, then that I think almost kind of makes everything worth it.

Otherwise I have a dim view of what Hollywood would do. I think that they make movies that aren’t tentpoles reluctantly, and they enter into this game because there’s this kind of luster.

The conventional wisdom at the studios is that the audience for adult-oriented movies is disappearing. Do you think the success of these three movies gives the lie to that idea?

Lonergan: There is an audience, and it’s all over the country. This is one of the only businesses that deliberately shrinks its own base by saying, “18-to-22-year-olds go see movies, so that’s who we’re going to make movies for.”

Chazelle: I used to hope there was a certain kind of fairness to the system where, if a certain kind of movie died an ignominious death, it would lessen the need to make those kinds of movies. And you find the opposite: If it’s the studios’ kind of movie, it actually doesn’t matter how it performs — they’re still going to make those kinds of movies.

What aspect of each other’s movies particularly impressed you?

Jenkins: I was away from L.A. in Telluride the first time I saw “La La Land,” and I could see my apartment in the background of the opening sequence. I never get nostalgic for L.A., but I was like, “He nailed it. This makes me feel like I’m back home for a hot second.” I remember Damien from [his 2009 directorial debut] “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench” and to see that same voice on such a huge canvas — that’s what you hope for with anybody who does this, that you retain your voice but the skills and the expression grow.

Chazelle: Right back at you. There are some movies that capture the world in a way that makes you see it differently, whether it’s a Terrence Malick movie or a Spielberg movie. Watching “Moonlight” on a big screen, it felt like a giant, expansive experience, down to every detail.