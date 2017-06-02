Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema is like 'Cheers' for L.A.'s movie lovers

Magic hour in Los Angeles can be intoxicating in the dreamy haze of dusk, skies aglow in pinks and purples like a gauzy scene straight out of the pictures. At the New Beverly Cinema, the last pure bastion for 35-mm film in La La Land, the sun fades into extra romance every night for movie lovers waiting outside the box office under its iconic red-lettered marquee.

On a recent Friday at magic hour, standing patiently in line for a standby ticket to a sold-out double feature of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) and “Ed Wood” (1994), is cinephile Cody Chavez, 27, who sports a homemade Pee-wee Herman costume and a giant grin on his face.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Pee-wee’s ever since I saw his show as a kid,” says Chavez, who came from Orange County to catch the Tim Burton twofer at the Quentin Tarantino-owned New Beverly, where double features of classic, indie, cult and foreign flicks screen each night and every feature, trailer and vintage cartoon is projected the old-fashioned way — on film, glorious 35-mm film.

Calvin B. Alagot/Los Angeles Times Cody Chavez came dressed as Pee-wee to the New Beverly Cinema to see "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (1985).

“It’s like being out of this world, in a different time,” adds Chavez’s brother Freddy, 30, who was born two years after Pee-wee embarked on his cinematic odyssey across America in search of his beloved bicycle. Watching an older movie in a packed theater as storied and intimate as this 228-seater has a transformative power you won’t find on your couch or in a multiplex.

Netflix ’n’ chill has its perks in the age of streaming and social media, and Angelenos certainly have plenty of choices when it comes to going out to the movies. But there’s a unique comfort and charm the New Beverly has cultivated since original owner Sherman Torgan opened it in 1978, absent the gimmicks other theaters in town rely on to reel in audiences.

In its past lives, the modest 1920s-era building at 7165 Beverly Blvd. housed a vaudeville theater, a candy factory, a triple-X porn house and a 1940s-era nightclub fronted by celebrity boxer “Slapsy” Maxie Rosenbloom, where stars like Clara Bow gathered to see and be seen.

It was, legend has it, a Hollywood hot spot fueled by mob money. Hedda Hopper made a habit of stopping by to spy on Tinseltown’s finest for her gossip column in the L.A. Times.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times February 17, 2007: Director Quentin Tarantino is photographed at the New Beverly Theater, where he curated a two month series of "Grindhouse" genre movies

Tarantino’s love affair with the New Beverly dates back decades to when the young cinephile would come to watch movies and chat with Torgan, whose son Michael still helps manage the place. The elder Torgan programmed Tarantino’s debut film, “Reservoir Dogs,” as a popular midnight program for six straight months in 1994.

“This is better than getting an Oscar,” Tarantino told The Times then, a year before winning his first Academy Award for “Pulp Fiction.”

After Torgan’s death in 2007, the “Hateful Eight” filmmaker became the theater’s landlord, saving the building from developers bent on turning it into a Supercuts. In 2014, he took over programming duties, keeping the classic double-feature format and adding Friday-night screenings of his own films.

More than half of the films that play come directly from Tarantino’s collection, according to director of operations Jules McLean. To lay out a month’s lineup, she says, he fills out blank calendar printouts by hand, dreaming up inspired film combinations. The staff then sets about to procure each print, often borrowing rarities from private collectors, studios and archives from around the world.

Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times LOS ANGELES, CA - May 26, 2017 - New Beverly Cinema staffer Charlie Tarabour fills a bag of popcorn at the theater's concession stand.

Those Tarantino Fridays, along with a more comprehensive website and savvy social media presence, have attracted younger crowds to the theater in recent years. At midnight on a balmy Friday in late May, the millennial bump fills the theater to capacity for the 10th anniversary of “Death Proof,” Tarantino’s 2007 ode to road movies and grind-house girl power.

Inside, the packed house cheers as Rosario Dawson, Tracie Thoms and Zoe Bell exact righteous revenge on Kurt Russell’s Stuntman Mike from behind the wheel of an iconic 1970 Dodge Challenger.

As the crowd, still amped on adrenaline, spills out of the lobby doors, Ellory Courvoisier, 23, a talent agency assistant, pauses to admire a Japanese “Death Proof” poster on display outside the theater.

“I loved it!” she says. “It’s my fourth time here. It’s cool that it’s Tarantino’s movie theater and that you can see movies here that aren’t being shown anywhere else.”

“I didn’t know that this place existed,” marvels Keren Lopez, 20, of her first visit to the New Beverly, “and it was amazing. Right when I walked in I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this is such a sexy theater!’”

Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times LOS ANGELES, CA - May 26, 2017 - Theater manager Matt Dinan introduces a 35mm screening of "Pee Wee's Big Adventure."

When it took over running the theater three years ago, Tarantino’s team made a raft of updates, rebuilding the sound and picture heads, adding workspace and new controls to the projection booth, scrapping the periscope projection system and lowering the portholes in the booth to give the picture a straight, unfiltered journey to the screen.

“We didn’t raise ticket prices when we took over, and we did not raise concession prices,” says McLean, who first met Tarantino decades ago when they worked at the same video store.

To McLean, the New Beverly is still “the house that Sherman built.” A big part of that means preserving a way of moviegoing life that New Beverly fans have come to love. “Family is what we try to foster,” she says.

So the delectable Hebrew National hot dogs still come nestled in perfectly steamed buns for a wallet-friendly $2.50; the popcorn, arguably some of the best in town, is popped fresh each night as the doors open, and guests queue up across the tiny lobby and wind down the theater aisle, before the pre-show reel of vintage trailers, shorts and promos begins.

Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times The "New Bev" stocks frozen Junior Mints, White Castle sliders, and the best movie theater hot dogs in Los Angeles.

Pro tip: Ask for the Junior Mints kept stocked in the freezer, one of the secrets that make the New Beverly feel like home.

Most nights, the New Beverly is a haven for those who visit the 35-mm film mecca on a regular basis. Early birds like Corky Baines, 62, a former rock ’n’ roll roadie with a ponytail and a perennial smile, line the sidewalk in front of the theater an hour before showtime, filling the air with the warm camaraderie of a local hangout or a neighborhood record store.

“A lot of regulars come here three, four, five times a week,” says Brian Quinn, one of the theater’s managers, who’s gotten to know hundreds of the theater’s devotees over the years. “It’s ‘Cheers’ for movie fans.”

Here, staff members don’t just know your name; they remember your favorite snacks. “There are regulars whose orders I know and will have ready by the time they get to the counter,” Eric Soto says one evening while manning the New Beverly’s concessions counter. On the other hand, he says, “I’ve seen people do some pretty strange things with their food.”