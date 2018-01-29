New video: 'Last Flag Flying' isn't typical Richard Linklater fare

Director Richard Linklater has carved out a space for himself in American independent cinema as a poet of youth: both in full flower (in "Dazed and Confused" and "Boyhood") and as it fades (in "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight"). At first glance, the drama "Last Flag Flying" may seem like a departure, since it's about three aging Vietnam War veterans — played by Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne — on a cross-country road trip to bury one of their sons, who was killed in Iraq. But while it's less grabby and more sappy than some of Linklater's other movies, it does offer a fresh perspective on the filmmaker's signature motifs: how friends interact with each other when they're just hanging out and how it's human nature to pause every now and then and reflect on how rapidly life zips by.