From Broadway to the big screen, 'Widows' star Cynthia Erivo is making moves

[McQueen’s] casting director Francine [Maisler] had come to see me in “The Color Purple,” and I think she told him I would be great for this role and should have a meeting. So we have this breakfast meeting on a Saturday and then three weeks later I get a call. Didn’t read for it or meet with him again, and the next thing I get is a call from my agent with everyone on the line, “We’d like to let you know that you’ve just got your first movie. Steve McQueen would like …” I was, like, “What? What do you mean? How? Are you sure?”