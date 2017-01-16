Listing a winter's worth of movies

Below are the films opening theatrically through April 21. Release dates and other details, as compiled by Kevin Crust, are subject to change. Sadly, “Attack of the Lederhosen Zombies” (Jan. 13) and “My Entire High School is Sinking Into the Sea” (2017 TBA) fall outside of this window. Jan. 20 Alone in Berlin After their son is killed in World War II, a middle-aged German couple become activists spreading an anti-Nazi message across the city via postcards. With Emma Thompson, Brendan Gleeson, Daniel Brühl. Written and directed by Vincent Perez, based on the novel "Every Man Dies Alone" by Hans Fallada. IFC Films Antarctica: Ice and Sky French glaciologist Claude Lorius, whose work provided evidence of man-made global climate change, is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Luc Jacquet. Music Box Films Detour A overly trusting law student allows a violent couple to plays on his suspicions that his stepfather arranged the car crash that left his mother in a coma. With Tye Sheridan, Stephen Moyer, Emory Cohen, Bel Powley. Written and directed by Christopher Smith. Magnet Releasing The Founder Michael Keaton stars as McDonald's empresario Ray Kroc, who turned a Southern California burger joint into a billion dollar business. With Nick Offerman, Linda Cardellini. Written by Robert D. Siegel. Directed by John Lee Hancock. Weinstein Co. The Red Turtle Stranded on an island with turtles, crabs and birds, a man experiences the milestones of being human in this silent animated film. Directed by Michael Dudok de Wit. Sony Pictures Classics Split A deranged man with 23 distinct personalties struggles with an emerging 24th that threatens to dominate the others. With James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Jessica Sula, Haley Lu Richardson. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Universal Pictures Staying Vertical A carefree filmmaker becomes a single father after he is seduced by a bohemian shepherdess. With Damien Bonnard, India Hair, Raphäel Thiéry. Written and directed by Alain Guiraudie. Strand Releasing Trespass Against Us The patriarch of a British crime family stops at nothing to keep his son in line when he begins thinking of another way of life for his own family. With Michael Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Lyndsey Marshall, Killian Scott, Rory Kinnear, Sean Harris. Written by Alastair Siddons. Directed by Adam Smith. A24 Worlds Apart Three foreigners each find love with a Greek in this tryptich set against the socio-economic turmoil of contemporary Greece. With J. K. Simmons, Christopher Papakaliatis (as Christoforos Papakaliatis), Andrea Osvárt. Written and Directed by Christopher Papakaliatis. Cinema Libre Studio XXX: The Return of Xander Cage Vin Diesel returns for his third outing as a former extreme sports star turned government agent embroiled in aglobal conspiracy. With Donnie Yen, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson. Written by F. Scott Frazier, based on Characters Created By Rich Wilkes. Directed by D.J. Caruso. Paramount Pictures Also: The Axe Murders of Villisca Horror. IFC Midnight … Bakery in Brooklyn Comedy. Gravitas Ventures … Doobious Sources Comedy. Gravitas Ventures … My Father, Die Thriller. FilmRise … Sailor Moon the Movie R Animated. Eleven Arts …Saving Banksy Documentary. Parade Deck Films Jan. 27 A Dog's Purpose The meaning of life is explored through one pooch and his humans. With Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad. Written by W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon and Audrey Wells and Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky; based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron. Directed by Lasse Hallström. Universal Pictures Fall Michael Murphy portrays an elderly Roman Catholic priest whose life is shaken by a disturbing visit from the past. With Suzanne Clement. Written and directed by Terrance Odette. Breaking Glass Pictures Gold Matthew McConaughey plays a prospector who teams with a geologist to hunt for treasure in the untamed jungles of Indonesia. With Bryce Dallas Howard. Written by Patrick Massett & John Zinman. Directed by Stephen Gaghan. TWC - Dimension I Am Michael James Franco stars in this real-life story of gay rights activist Michael Glatze who had a religious awakening, renounced his life style and became a Christian pastor. With Zachary Quinto, Emma Roberts. Written and directed by Justin Kelly, based on a New York Times article by Benoit Denizet-Lewis. Brainstorm Media Resident Evil: The Final Chapter The sixth and culminating episode in the action-horror franchise once-again stars Milla Jovovich as the zombie-slaying Alice, returning to the Hive, where it all began. With Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts. Written and Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Screen Gems The Salesman

Forced to change apartments, a young Iranian couple in Tehran find their lives upended by violence linked to a previous tenant. With Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti. Written and directed by Asghar Farhadi. Amazon Studios / Cohen Media Group Strike a Pose A documentary look at seven male dancers, six gay, one straight, who were part of Madonna's 1990 "Truth or Dare" tour. Featuring Luis Camacho, Oliver Crumes III, Salim "Slam" Gauwloos, Jose Gutierez, Kevin Stea, Sue Trupin, Carlton Wilborn. Directed by Ester Gould and Reijer Zwaan. Bond/360 Also: Get the Girl Comedy. Vertical Entertainment …Kung Fu Yoga Action comedy with Jackie Chan. Well Go USA … Lost in Florence Romantic drama. Orion Pictures … Midsummer in Newtown Documentary. Participant Media / Vulcan Productions … Paris 05:59 Romantic drama. Wolfe Releasing … Sophie and the Rising Sun Drama with Julianne Nicholson and Margo Martindale. Monterey Media … The Sunshine Makers Documentary. FilmRise …They Call Us Monsters Documentary. Matson Films Feb. 3 The Comedian A former comedy star struggles to reinvent himself, but finds inspiration in a woman he meets while doing community service. With Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Cloris Leachman, Danny DeVito, Harvey Keitel, Edie Falco. Written by Art Linson, Jeff Ross, Richard Lagravenese, Lewis Friedman, story by Art Linson. Directed by Taylor Hackford. Sony Pictures Classics The Daughter An Australian man returns home to New South Wales after 15 years and learns a secret that could tear apart a friend's family. With Geoffrey Rush, Ewen Leslie, Paul Schneider, Miranda Otto, Sam Neill. Written and directed by Simon Stone. Kino Lorber I Am Not Your Negro Filmmaker Raoul Peck picks up writer James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House,” about the assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., connecting the Civil Rights Movement to #BlackLivesMatter in this documentary. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. Magnolia Pictures Oklahoma City Director Barak Goodman's documentary looks at the deadly April 19, 1995 bombing of the city's Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and the continuing anti-government anger that plagues the nation. American Experience Rings The deadly videotape returns and a young woman discovers an even darker level to its evil in this reboot of "The Ring." With Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, Vincent D’Onofrio. Written by David Loucka and Jacob Estes and Akiva Goldsman, story By David Loucka and Jacob Estes. Directed By F. Javier Gutiérrez. Paramount Pictures The Space Between Us The first human born on Mars returns to Earth and sets out to find his father. With Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, Britt Robertson. Written by Allan Loeb and Peter Chelsom & Tinker Lindsay, story by Stewart Schill and Richard B. Lewis & Loeb. Directed by Chelsom. STX Entertainment War on Everyone A pair of corrupt cops who extort money from criminals stumbles into a deeper mess when they blackmail a strip club owner and his boss. With Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Peña, Caleb Landry Jones. Written and directed by John Michael McDonagh. Saban Films / Lionsgate Youth in Oregon A man faces the unenviable task of driving his father-in-law across country, while trying to convince him not to have himself euthanized. With Frank Langella, Billy Crudup, Christina Applegate. Written by Andrew Eisen. Directed by Joel David Moore. Samuel Goldwyn Films Also: Don't Knock Twice Supernatural horror with Katee Sackhoff. IFC Midnight … Eloise Psychological thriller with Chace Crawford and Eliza Dushku. Vertical Entertainment …A Good American Documentary. The Film Collaborative …Grace of Jake Faith-based drama. Indican Pictures … Trouble With Terkel Animated comedy. Indican Pictures … Wheeler Drama with Stephen Dorff and Kris Kristofferson. Momentum Pictures Feb. 10 David Brent: Life on the Road Twelve years later, Ricky Gervais' "Office" manager takes his shot at rock stardom in this mockumentary. With Ben Bailey Smith. Written and directed by Gervais. Netflix

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) The Palm Desert rock band share their experiences from the November 2015 Paris terror attack during a concert, its aftermath, and their return to play the city with U2 just three weeks later. Featuring band members Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme. Directed by Colin Hanks. HBO Documentary Films Fifty Shades Darker A reunion between Christian Grey and Ana is threatened by a shady character from his past in this follow-up to the kinky drama. With Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden. Written by Niall Leonard; based on the novel by E L James. Directed by James Foley. Universal Pictures John Wick: Chapter 2 Keanu Reeves is back as the titular hit man is lured out of retirement to stop an attempt to seize control of a mysterious assassins' guild. With Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane. Written by Derek Kolstad. Directed by Chad Stahelski. Summit Entertainment Land of Mine German POWs, at the end of WWII, are forced to clear land mines on the Danish coasts. With Roland Møller, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Louis Hofmann. Written and directed by Martin Zandvliet. Sony Pictures Classics The Lego Batman Movie The snarky brick version of the Caped Crusader battles the Joker, and learns to be a team player and lighten up a little. Voices by Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes. Written by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Grahame-Smith. Directed by Chris McKay. Warner Bros. Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance Documentary on classically-trained choreographer Ohad Naharin, noted for who created the dance and “movement language” Gaga. Directed by Tomer Heymann. Abramorama United Kingdom The King of Botswana and an Englishwoman engage in a forbidden love and plan to marry in 1940s Southern Africa. With David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike. Written by Guy Hibbert. Directed by Amma Asante. Fox Searchlight Fist Fight A meek high school English teacher inadvertently angers a tougher colleague and their pending after-school brawl triggers an unexpected response on the campus. With Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Written by Van Robichaux & Evan Susser; story by Van Robichaux & Evan Susser and Max Greenfield. Directed by Richie Keen. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema Also: Bornless Ones … Horror. Uncork'd Entertainment … Chapter & Verse Drama. Paladin … Do You Dream in Color? Drama. Uncork’d Entertainment … Don't Hang Up Horror. Vertical Entertainment … Havenhurst Horror. Brainstorm Media … Left on Purpose Documentary. Gunpowder & Sky Distribution … Oscar Nominated Shorts Live action, animated, documentary. Shorts International … Running Wild Drama with Sharon Stone. SP Releasing / Sony Pictures Home Entertainment … Sex Doll Romantic thriller. IFC Midnight … Stray Bullets Thriller. Screen Media Films Feb. 17 American Fable An 11-year-old girl in 1980s Iowa discovers a mysterious man held captive in the silo on her family's farm. With Peyton Kennedy, Kip Pardue, Richard Schiff, Gavin MacIntosh, Rusty Schwimmer, Zuleikha Robinson, Marci Miller. Written and directed by Anne Hamilton. Sundance Selects A Cure for Wellness Sent to retrieve his company's CEO from a luxurious Swiss spa, a young exec soon realizes the horrific truth beneath the ritzy surface. With Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs Written by Justin Haythe; story by Haythe & Gore Verbinski. Directed by Verbinski. 20th Century Fox The Great Wall Historic action-thriller about warriors making a heroic stand on China’s most famous structure. With Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, Hanyu Zhang, Andy Lau. Written by Carlo Bernard & Doug Miro and Tony Gilroy; story by Max Brooks and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz. Directed by Zhang Yimou. Universal Pictures Kedi Documentary about hundreds of thousands of free-roaming cats on the streets of Istanbul and their impact on the humans they adopt. Directed by Ceyda Torun. Oscilloscope Laboratories My Name is Emily

Irish drama about a teenager who enlists her only friend to find her institutionalized father. With Evanna Lynch, Michael Smiley, George Webster. Written and directed by Simon Fitzmaurice. Monument Releasing XX Female filmmakers spin four dark tales in this horror anthology. With Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool, Christina Kirk. Directed by Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Karyn Kusama, Jennifer Lynch and Jovanka Vuckovic. Magnet Releasing Also: From Nowhere Drama with Julianne Nicholson. Filmrise … The Great & Small Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures Feb. 24 Bitter Harvest An artist in 1930s Ukraine struggles to save his childhood secret and fight for his people against the death-by-starvation programs of Josef Stalin. With Max Irons, Samantha Barks, Barry Pepper, Tamer Hassan, Terence Stamp. Written by George Mendeluk and Richard Bachynsky-Hoover; story by Bachynsky-Hoover. Directed by Mendeluk. Roadside Attractions Get Out A young African American man's visit to the country home of his white girlfriend and her family takes a chilling turn in this thriller. With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Catherine Keener. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. Universal Pictures The Girl With All the Gifts A plague blights humanity turning victims into flesh-eaters and a small groups of survivors, including a special little girl, flees an army base in rural England. With Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine, Glenn Close. Written by Mike Carey. Directed by Colm McCarthy. Saban Films / Lionsgate Kiki Documentary on New York City's vibrant underground ballroom scene fueled by young LGBTQ people staging elaborate dance competitions. With Chi Chi Mizrahi, Gia Marie Love, Divo Pink Lady, Twiggy Pucci Garcon. Written by Sara Jordenö, Twiggy Pucci Garcon. Directed by Jordenö. Sundance Selects My Life as a Zucchini An orphaned youth struggles to find friends and adjust to his new life in this animated tale. English-language voice cast includes Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, Amy Sedaris. Written by Céline Sciamma, based on “Autobiography of a Courgette” by Gille Paris. Directed by Claude Barras. GKids Rock Dog A Tibetan mastiff leaves his mountaintop home to seek music stardom after a radio falls from the sky in this animated comedy. Voices by J.K. Simmons, Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Written by Ash Brannon and Kurt Voelker; story by Brannon and Zheng Jun, based on the graphic novel ‘Tibetan Rock Dog’ by Zheng. Directed by: Ash Brannon. Summit Premiere Tulip Fever A married woman and her lover in 17th-century Amsterdam stake their hopes of running away together on the city's tulip bulb market. With Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, Holliday Grainger, Jack O’Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Dame Judi Dench. Written by Tom Stoppard; based on the novel by Deborah Moggach. Directed by Justin Chadwick. Weinstein Company Also: As You Are Thriller. Votiv Films / Amazon … Drifter Horror. XLrator Media … Dying Laughing Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … Voodoo Horror. HyperCube Films March 3 Before I Fall The perfect life of a young woman unravels when she finds herself inescapably reliving the same day over and over. With Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller. Written by Maria Maggenti; based on the novel by Lauren Oliver Directed by Ry Russo-Young. Open Road Films Donald Cried A Wall Street exec returns to his working-class Rhode Island neighborhood to bury his grandmother, loses his wallet and is forced to reconnect with his eccentric best friend from high school. With Kris Avedisian, Jesse Wakeman, Louisa Krause. Written and directed by Avedisian. The Orchard Junction 48 Tragedy propels a down-on-his-luck Palestinian musician living outside Tel Aviv into the world of hip-hop where he discovers his political consciousness. With Tamer Nafar, Samar Qupty, Salwa Nakkara. Written by Oren Moverman, Nafar. Directed by Udi Aloni. The Orchard The Last Word Shirley MacLaine stars as a highly controlling, once successful businesswoman who drags a young writer into her quest to shape her legacy. With Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski, Philip Baker Hall. Written by Stuart Ross Fink. Directed by Mark Pellington. Bleecker Street Logan Hugh Jackman makes his last stand as the razor-clawed Wolverine, protecting a young girl who may share some of his traits. With Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen. Written by Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Directed by Mangold. 20th Century Fox Lovesong A young mother attempts to regain the intimate connection she had with her best friend, who is about to be married. With Jena Malone, Riley Keough, Brooklyn Decker. Written by Bradley Rust Gray and So Yong Kim. Directed by Kim. Strand Releasing The Shack

Tragedy plunges a man into a deep depression causing him to question his faith, until he's mysteriously summoned to a modest shelter in the wilds of Oregon. With Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Avraham Aviv Alush. Written by John Fusco and Andrew Lanham & Destin Cretton, based on the book by William Paul Young, in collaboration with Wayne Jacobsen and Brad Cummings. Directed by Stuart Hazeldine. Summit Entertainment Table 19 Anna Kendrick stars as a young woman who loses out being maid of honor when the best man dumps her, but decides to buck decorum and attend her oldest friend's wedding regardless. With Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Merchant. Written and directed by Jeffrey Blitz; story by Mark Duplass & Jay Duplass and Blitz. Fox Searchlight Wolves A Manhattan high school basketball star must deal with his father, alcoholic writer with a gambling problem, to preserve his bright future. With Michael Shannon, Carla Gugino, Taylor John Smith, Chris Bauer, John Douglas Thompson. Written and directed by Bart Freundlich. IFC Films Also: Actor Martinez Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … American Violence Thriller. Cinedigm … Burlesque: Heart of the Glitter Tribe Documentary. XLrator Media … Catfight Comedy with Sandra Oh and Anne Heche. MPI … Fair Haven Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Growing Up Smith Comedy-drama with Jason Lee. Good Deed Entertainment … Lavender Thriller with Abbie Cornish. AMBI Media Group … Middle Man Comedy. Quiver Digital March 8 Contemporary Color Documentary on the event musician David Byrne staged in 2015 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as a salute to the art of color guard, the synchronized dance routines using flags, rifles, and sabers. Featuring St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Devonté Hynes. Directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross. Oscilloscope Laboratories March 10 The Freedom to Marry The decades-long battle for marriage equality is chronicled in this documentary. Featuring Evan Wolfson, Mary Bonauto,. Directed by Eddie Rosenstein. Argot Pictures Kong: Skull Island A team of scientists travel to a remote Pacific island and face the enormous ape. With Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly. Written by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein, story by John Gatins and Gilroy. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Warner Bros. My Scientology Movie Louis Theroux and director John Dower set out to make a documentary about the controversial church, encountering obstacles both amusing and bizarre. Magnolia Pictures Personal Shopper Kristen Stewart stars as the title character, also a spiritual medium, trying to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother. With Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz, Anders Danielsen Lie. Written and directed by Olivier Assayas. IFC Films The Sense of an Ending A reclusive man must face the fallout of choices he made as a young man. With Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling, Harriet Walter, Michelle Dockery. Written by Nick Payne, based on the novel by Julian Barnes. Directed by Ritesh Batra. CBS Films The Wall Two U.S. soldiers are trapped with only a crumbling structure between them and an Iraqi sniper. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena. Written by Dwain Worrell. Directed by Doug Liman. Amazon Studios / Roadside Attractions March 11The Ottoman Lieutenant Drama with Josh Hartnett. Paladin … Raw Horror. Focus World … Somewhere Beautiful Romantic drama. Bueno Films March 15 Frantz The arrival of a young Frenchman in a small German town shortly after World War I intrigues a young woman who lost her fiancé in battle. With Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stötzner. Written and directed by François Ozon, loosely based on the film “Broken Lullaby” directed by Ernst Lubitsch. Music Box Films March 17 After the Storm A once successful author working as a private detective, gambles away his money and tries to reconnect with his estranged family. With Hiroshi Abe, Yôko Maki, Taiyô Yoshizawa, Kirin Kiki. Written and directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. Film Movement Beauty and the Beast The beloved 1991 animated musical is given the live action treatment with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the prince-turned-monster. With Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Stephen Chbosky and Bill Condon. Directed by Condon. Walt Disney Pictures

The Belko Experiment Unseen forces lock 83 Americans in a Colombian high-rise and force them to play a deadly game of survival. With John Gallagher Jr, Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona. Written by James Gunn. Directed by Greg McLean. BH Tilt Free Fire In a stylized, violence-filled Boston of the 1970s, where everyone has a gun, a polite but tense arms deal quickly goes awry. With Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy. Written by Ben Wheatley and Amy Jump. Directed by Ben Wheatley. A24 Song to Song Love, seduction and betrayal fuel writer-director Terrence Malick’s tale of two couples in the Austin, Texas, music scene. With Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett. Broad Green Pictures T2: Trainspotting Ewan McGregor's Renton is back with the old gang facing challenges old and new in this 20-year follow-up to the 1996 Scottish film. With Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle. Written by John Hodge. Directed by Danny Boyle. TriStar Pictures 13 Minutes A man is arrested and interrogated in connection with a bombing that targeted Adolph Hitler in 1939 Munich. With Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klaussner, Johann von Bülow. Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel. Sony Pictures Classics Also: All Nighter Comedy with J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch. Good Deed Entertainment … Atomica Sci-fi thriller. Syfy Films … The Devil's Candy Paranormal thriller. IFC Midnight … The Last Laugh Documentary featuring Mel Brooks and Jerry Seinfeld. The Film Collaborative … Mean Dreams Thriller with Bill Paxton and Colm Feore. Vertical Entertainment March 22 Brimstone In the old West, a preacher pursues a frontierswoman on the run for a crime she did not commit. With Guy Pearce, Dakota Fanning, Emilia Jones, Carice van Houten, Kit Harington. Written and directed by Martin Koolhoven. Momentum Pictures March 24 CHIPS Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars with Michael Peña in this reboot of the late 1970s television series about California Highway Patrolmen. With Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Vincent D’Onofrio. Based on the series created by Rick Rosner. Warner Bros. The Last Face In wartime Liberia, a relief aid doctor and the director of an international organization have an affair as they battle over the best way to help those around them. With Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos. Written by Erin Dignam. Directed by Sean Penn. Saban Films / Lionsgate Life An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, Olga Dihovichnaya. Written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Columbia Pictures Saban’s Power Rangers After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance team. With Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin. Written by John Gatins; story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney, based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. Directed by Dean Israelite. Lionsgate Their Finest During World War II, a female screenwriter is engaged by the British ministry to give their films a "woman's touch." With Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy, Sam Claflin. Written by Gaby Chiappe, based on the novel by Lissa Evans. Directed by Lone Scherfig. EuropaCorp Wilson Woody Harrelson plays a caustic, eccentric man who discovers a he has a teenage daughter. With Laura Dern, Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines, Isabella Amara. Written by Daniel Clowes. Directed by Craig Johnson. Fox Searchlight Also: Bokeh Sci-fi. Screen Media Films … Buster's Mal Heart Sci-fi thriller. Well Go USA … From a House on Willow Street Horror. IFC Midnight … Punching Henry Comedy with J.K. Simmons. Well Go USA March 31 Aftermath A plane crash tragically connects the lives of an air traffic controller and a construction foreman. With Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy, Maggie Grace, Martin Donovan, Frances Conroy. Written by Javier Gullón. Directed by Elliott Lester. Lionsgate Premiere All These Sleepless Nights Two Warsaw art students spend a spirited summer living life to the fullest in this documentary. Written by Michal Marczak, Katarzyna Szczerba. Directed by Marczak. The Orchard The Blackcoat's Daughter Evil lurks as two students are left at a Catholic girls' prep school at winter break, and nearby a young woman accepts a ride from a seemingly kind-hearted couple. With Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton. Written and directed by Osgood Perkins. A24

The Boss Baby Animated comedy featuring a wise-cracking, suit-and-tie wearing, infant. Voices by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire, Miles Bakshi. Written by Michael McCullers, based on the picture book by Marla Frazee. Directed by Tom McGrath. 20th Century Fox / DreamWorks Animation Carrie Pilby A prodigious young woman without purpose finds life in New York unbearable until a therapist issues her a five-point plan to break free. With Bel Powley, Nathan Lane, Gabriel Byrne, Vanessa Bayer. Written by Kara Holden and Dean Craig, based on the novel by Caren Lissner. Director Susan Johnson. The Orchard Cézanne et Moi Dramatization of the longtime friendship between painter Paul Cézanne and writer Emile Zola. With Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne. Directed by Danièle Thompson. Magnolia Pictures Ghost in the Shell A special forces unit led by a human cyborg hybrid faces the destruction of cyber technology. With Scarlett Johansson, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Juliette Binoche. Written by Jamie Moss and Ehren Kruger, based on the comic by Masamune Shirow. Directed By Rupert Sanders. Paramount Pictures Step Sisters An African American dance champion bound for Harvard Law School is tasked with teaching some moves to a group of white sorority girls so they won't embarrass the school. With Megalyn Echikunwoke, Eden Sher. Written by Chuck Hayward. Directed by Charles Stone III. Broad Green Pictures The Zookeeper's Wife Jessica Chastain play a Warsaw woman who works with her husband to resist the Nazis when Poland is invaded by Germany during World War II. Written by Angela Workman, based on the nonfiction book by Diane Ackerman. With Johan Heldenbergh, Michael McElhatton, Daniel Brühl. Directed by Niki Caro. Focus Features March TBA The Discovery A scientist verifies the existence of an afterlife, while his son falls for a woman with a tragic past. With Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Robert Redford. Written by Justin Lader and Charlie McDowell. Directed by McDowell. Netflix Suntan A middle-aged doctor on a Greek island falls in love with a much younger woman and struggles to keep up with her wild lifestyle. With Makis Papadimitriou, Elli Tringou and Dimi Hart. Written by Argyris Papadimitropoulos and Syllas Tzoumerkas. Directed by Papadimitropoulos. Strand Releasing April 7 Alive and Kicking Documentary on the contemporary world of swing dancing and the positive psychological effects it has on practitioners. Directed by Susan Glatzer. Magnolia Pictures The Assignment A hit man seeks revenge after being knocked out and awakening to discover he has been surgically turned into a woman. With Michelle Rodriguez, Tony Shalhoub, Anthony LaPaglia, Caitlin Gerard, Sigourney Weaver. Written by Walter Hill, Denis Hamill. Directed by Hill. Saban Films / Lionsgate Colossal Anne Hathaway plays a woman who loses her job, her boyfriend and her apartment and realizes she is somehow connected to a giant creature terrorizing the city of Seoul, South Korea. With Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson. Written and director by Nacho Vigalondo. Neon Dean Demetri Martin writes, directs and stars with Kevin Kline as a father-and-son dealing with grief and attendant life changes. With Gillian Jacobs. CBS Films Going in Style Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star as seniors who resort to crime to get even with the corporation that burned them in this update of the 1979 comedy. With Ann-Margret, Joey King, Matt Dillon, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Peter Serafinowicz. Written by Theodore Melfi. Directed by Zach Braff. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema Salt and Fire A United Nations scientific research team is abducted at gunpoint in a South American country while a global eco-disaster looms. With Michael Shannon, Gael Garcia Bernal and Veronica Ferres. Written and directed by Werner Herzog, based on the story “Aral” by Tom Bissell. XLrator Media Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock Four decades of work by the music photographer Mick Rock are captured in this documentary. Directed by Barnaby Clay. Magnolia Pictures Smurfs: The Lost Village This all-animated installment finds the little blue creatures searching the Forbidden Forest using a mysterious map. Voices by Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello. Written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon; based on the characters and works of Peyo. Directed by Kelly Asbury. Columbia Pictures Wonder The facial differences that a fifth-grader was born with present challenges during his entry into a mainstream school. With Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Mandy Patinkin, Daveed Diggs. Written by Jack Thorne and Steven Conrad and Stephen Chbosky; based on the novel by R. J. Palacio. Directed by Chbosky. Lionsgate

Also: Gods Knows Where I Am Documentary. Bond/360 … Mine Military thriller. Well Go USA … Sleight Sci-fi thriller. BH Tilt April 14 Gifted The life of a single man raising his niece, a math prodigy, is complicated by his meddling mother's plans for her granddaughter. With Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Octavia Spencer, Jenny Slate. Written by Tom Flynn. Directed by Marc Webb. Fox Searchlight The Fate of the Furious The eighth installment in the “Fast/Furious” series ranges from the shores of Cuba to the streets of New York City and the icy plains of the Arctic as the team tries to stop a global anarchist. With Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron. Written by Chris Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by F. Gary Gray. Universal Pictures Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent The one-time superstar San Francisco chef resurfaces 20 year's later at New York City’s Tavern on the Green in this documentary. Featuring Mario Batali, Anthony Bourdain, Ruth Reichl. Written and directed by Lydia Tenaglia. The Orchard Man in the Camo Jacket Documentary on Mike Peters of the Welsh band the Alarm and his multiple battles with cancer and the formation of the Love Hope Strength Foundation. Featuring Slim Jim Phantom of Stray Cats, Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses, Billy Bragg. Directed by Russ Kendall. XLrator Media Norman: The Rise and Fall of a New York Fixer Richard Gere stars as a scheming New Yorker who attempts to capitalize financially on a small favor he once did for the Prime Minister of Israel. With Charlotte Gainsbourg, Josh Charles, Michael Sheen, Lior Ashkenazi, Dan Stevens, Steve Buscemi, Hank Azaria. Written and directed by Joseph Cedar. Sony Pictures Classics A Quiet Passion A biography drama starring Cynthia Nixon as the 19th century American poet. With Jennifer Ehle, Jodhi May. Written and directed by Terence Davies. Music Box Films Tommy's Honour Pioneering father-and-son golf greats "Old" Tom and "Young" Tommy Morris battle on-and-off the links in 19th-century Scotland. With Ophelia Lovibond, Sam Neill, Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Written by Pamela Marin and Kevin Cook, based on the book by Cook. Directed by Jason Connery. Roadside Attractions Vince Giordano — There's a Future in the Past The classic jazz saxophonist and bandleader, whose work can be heard in many films and television series, is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Dave Davidson & Amber Edwards. First Run Features April 21 Born in China Young panda bears, golden monkeys and snow leopards make their way in the Asian wilderness in this family nature documentary. Narrated by John Krasinski. Directed by Lu Chuan. Walt Disney Pictures Citizen Jane: Battle for the City Documentary explores the mid-20th century battles between urbanization critic and activist Jane Jacobs and New York master builder" Robert Moses. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Sundance Selects The Lost City of Z An early 20th century British explorer enters the Amazon and works at proving his discovery of an ancient civilization until he mysteriously disappears in 1925. With Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Angus MacFadyen. Written and directed by James Gray, based on author David Grann’s nonfiction book. Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street Nola Circus New Orleans barbershops on opposite sides of a street engage in an escalating battle to cut heads in this comedy. With Martin Bradford, Kamille McCuin, Vas Blackwood. Written and directed by Luc Annest. XLrator Media Unforgettable An unbalanced woman sets out to destroy the engagement of her ex-husband and his new fiancee. With Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson, Geoff Stults, Cheryl Ladd. Written by Christina Hodson. Directed by Denise Di Novi. Warner Bros. April TBA Graduation A Romanian doctor compromises his ethics to ensure his college-bound daughter a brighter future. With Adrian Titieni, Maria Drägus, Lia Bugnar, Mälina Manovici, Vlad Ivanov. Written and directed by Cristian Mungiu. Sundance Selects One Week and a Day At the end of the traditional Jewish mourning period following the death of his son, a middle-aged Israeli man chooses to see what makes life meaningful rather than return to his regular routine. With Shai Avivi, Evgenia Dodina, Tomer Kapon. Written and Directed by Asaph Polonsky. Oscilloscope Laboratories Paint It Black The suicide of a young artist heatedly brings together his girlfriend and mother as they confront their grief. With Janet McTeer, Alia Shawkat, Rhys Wakefield, Nancy Kwan, Emily Rios, Alfred Molina. Written by Amber Tamblyn, Ed Dougherty, based on the novel by Janet Fitch. Directed byTamblyn. Imagination Worldwide Queen of the Desert Nicole Kidman stars as an early 20th century British adventurer Gertude Bell as she explore the Middle East. With James Franco, Damian Lewis, Jay Abdo, Robert Pattinson. Written and directed by Werner Herzog. IFC Films The Transfiguration A bullied Queens, NY, teen with a vampire obsession tries to hide his own dark cravings. With Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine. Written and directed by Michael O’Shea. Strand Releasing