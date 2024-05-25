The six best movies we saw at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Renate Reinsve in the movie “Armand.” (Festival de Cannes)

An appropriately Bergmanesque psychodrama from writer-director Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, the grandson of Ingmar Bergman and Liv Ullmann, “Armand” unravels from an unseen “incident” between two primary school students. That I cannot provide much more than that turns out to be the point: Described only vaguely, confusingly and second- or third-hand, what happened between Armand and Jon is immaterial to their parents, warring over their own agendas, or to the educators mostly desperate to reach the summer holidays. Ribboned with surrealism — a dance sequence, an orgy — and laced with uncomfortable humor — a counselor whose nose bleeds like a faucet — the film builds and releases the tension between Armand’s mother (Renate Reinsve) and Jon’s mother (Ellen Dorrit Petersen) by degrees until it becomes unbearable, and then breaks forth in a torrent of raw emotion from Reinsve that qualifies as the most astonishing few minutes of screen acting I’ve seen so far this year. I won’t soon forget it, and I hope I won’t have to: Of all I saw at Cannes, “Armand,” and Reinsve’s performance, seem best suited to turn up at next year’s Oscars. — MB