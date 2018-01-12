'Black Panther,' 'Annihilation' and 'Isle of Dogs' highlight films due this Winter and Spring

David James / Warner Bros

Michael Pena as Sam Diller, Thad Luckinbill as Vern Michaels, Michael Shannon as Cal Spencer, Jack Kesy as Charles Jones, Geoff Stults as Sean Coffers, Chris Hemsworth as Captain Nelson and Austin Herbert as Pat Essex in the war drama "12 Strong."

Michael Pena as Sam Diller, Thad Luckinbill as Vern Michaels, Michael Shannon as Cal Spencer, Jack Kesy as Charles Jones, Geoff Stults as Sean Coffers, Chris Hemsworth as Captain Nelson and Austin Herbert as Pat Essex in the war drama "12 Strong." (David James / Warner Bros)