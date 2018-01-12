ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES

'Black Panther,' 'Annihilation' and 'Isle of Dogs' highlight films due this Winter and Spring

Jan. 19

D’Inked: A Tattoo Removal

Documentary. Indie Rights

Dance Baby Dance

Drama. Indie Rights

Delirium

Horror. Gravitas Ventures

Den of Thieves

Action with Gerard Butler. STX Entertainment

Django

Biographical drama. Under the Milky Way

The Final Year

Political documentary. Magnolia Pictures

Forever My Girl

Country music drama with Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Roadside Attractions

Freak Show

Comedy-drama with Alex Lawther, Bette Midler. Directed by Trudie Styler. IFC Films

Humor Me

Comedy with Jemaine Clement, Elliott Gould. Shout! Studios

Kangaroo: A Love-Hate Story

Documentary. Abramorama

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Animated fantasy directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi. GKids

The Midnight Man

Horror with Robert Englund, Lin Shaye. Directed by Travis Zariwny. IFC Midnight

Mom and Dad

Horror comedy with Nicolas Cage. Momentum Pictures

My Art

Drama starring and directed by Laurie Simmons. Film Movement

The Revival

Religious drama. Breaking Glass Pictures

The Road Movie

Russian documentary directed by Dmitrii Kalashnikov. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Showdown in Manila

Action with Alexander Nevsky. ITN Distribution / Hollywood Storm

Small Town Crime

Crime thriller with John Hawkes. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Step Sisters

Competitive dance drama. Directed by Charles Stone III. Netflix

This Giant Papier-Mâché Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy

Comedy sci-fi. Parade Deck Films

12 Strong

War drama with Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. Warner Bros.

Jan. 26

American Folk

Road drama. Good Deed Entertainment

The Campus

Horror. Gas Money Pictures

The Clapper

Romantic comedy with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried. Momentum Pictures

The Competition

Romantic comedy with Thora Birch, Chris Klein. Gravitas Ventures

Desolation

Thriller. Gravitas Ventures / Parade Deck Films

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Comedy with Will Forte. Directed by David Wain. Netflix

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Action adventure. Well Go USA

Like Me

Thriller. Kino Lorber

Lover for a Day

French drama directed by Philippe Garrel. Mubi

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Action adventure with Dylan O’Brien. 20th Century Fox

The Neighbor

Dramatic thriller with William Fichtner. Vertical Entertainment

Padman

Indian comedy-drama. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Please Stand By

Drama with Dakota Fanning, Toni Collette. Magnolia Pictures

Vazante

Brazilian drama directed by Daniela Thomas. Music Box Films

Feb. 2

A Ciambra

Italian coming-of-age drama directed by Jonas Carpignano. Sundance Selects

Braven

Action-thriller with Jason Momoa. Saban Films / Lionsgate

The Cage Fighter

Martial arts documentary. Directed by Jeff Unay. Sundance Selects

Driving While Black

Comedy. Artists Rights Distribution

Every Day

YA romantic fantasy with Angourie Rice. Orion Pictures

A Fantastic Woman

Chilean drama with Daniela Vega. Directed by Sebastián Lelio. Sony Pictures Classics

Have a Nice Day

Chinese neo-noir animation. Directed by Liu Jian. Strand Releasing

A Lesson in Cruelty

Comedy-drama. Indie Rights

The Lucky Man

Action with Jesse James. Indican Pictures

The Music of Silence

Drama directed by Michael Radford​.​ AMBI Distribution

On Body and Soul

Hungarian drama directed by Ildikó Enyedi. Netflix

Scorched Earth

Action/sci-fi with Gina Carano. Cinedigm

Wastelander

Action. Indican Pictures

Winchester

Gothic thriller with Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. Directed by the Spierig Brothers. CBS Films

Feb. 9

Basmati Blues

Musical romantic comedy with Brie Larson. Directed by Danny Barron. Shout! Studios

Becks

Drama with Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. Blue Fox Entertainment

Bomb City

Dramatic thriller. Gravitas Ventures

Entanglement

Romantic comedy with Thomas Middleditch, Jess Weixler. Dark Star Pictures

Female Brain

Comedy starring and directed by Whitney Cummings. IFC Films

The 15:17 to Paris Drama with Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone. Directed by Clint Eastwood. Warner Bros.

Fifty Shades Freed

Erotic drama with Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Directed by James Foley. Universal Pictures

Monster Family

Animated. Viva Pictures

The Next Big Thing

Action-adventure. Indie Rights

Oscar Nominated Shorts

Live action, animated, documentary. Shorts HD

Permission

Romantic comedy with Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens. Good Deed Entertainment

Peter Rabbit

Live-action and animated with Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson. Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation

The Ritual

Horror. Directed by David Bruckner. Netflix

Still/Born

Horror thriller. Vertical Entertainment

When We First Met

Romantic comedy with Adam Devine. Netflix

Feb. 14

Double Lover

Thriller directed by François Ozon. Cohen Media Group

Feb. 16

Black Panther

Superhero adventure with Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Directed by Ryan Coogler. Marvel Studios / Disney

Early Man

Animated comedy directed by Nick Park. Summit Entertainment

Golden Exits

Drama with Emily Browning. Vertical Entertainment / Stage 6

Hidden Light

Crime drama. Indie Rights

The Housemaid

Horror. IFC Midnight

Irreplaceable You

Romantic comedy-drama with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Huisman. Netflix

Looking Glass

Thriller with Nicolas Cage. Momentum Pictures

Loveless

Russian drama directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev. Sony Pictures Classics

Nostalgia

Drama with Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener. Bleecker Street

The Party

Dark ensemble comedy with Patrica Clarkson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Directed by Sally Potter. Roadside Attractions

Samson

Biblical epic with Billy Zane. Pure Flix

Feb. 23

Annihilation

Fantasy adventure with Natalie Portman. Directed By Alex Garland. Paramount Pictures

Beast of Burden

Action thriller with Daniel Radcliffe. Momentum Pictures

The Boy Downstairs

Romantic comedy-drama with Zosia Mamet. FilmRise

Broken Ceiling

Dramatic thriller. Indie Rights

But Deliver Us From Evil

Horror with Eric Roberts. Indican Pictures

The Chamber

Claustrophobic thriller. Cinedigm

The Cured

Horror with Ellen Page. IFC Films

Curvature

Sci-fi thriller. Screen Media Films

Days of Power

Horror with Eric Roberts. Gravitas Ventures

Game Night

Action comedy with Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

Half Magic

Comedy starring and directed by Heather Graham. Momentum Pictures

The Lodgers

Horror thriller. Epic Pictures

November

Estonian romantic fantasy directed by Rainer Sarnet. Oscilloscope Laboratories

7 Guardians of the Tomb

Action adventure with Kelsey Grammer. Gravitas Ventures

Survivors Guide to Prison

Documentary featuring Danny Trejo. Gravitas Ventures

The Young Karl Marx

Biographical drama directed by Raoul Peck. The Orchard

February TBD

Above & Beyond Acoustic: Giving Up the Day Job

Music documentary directed by Paul Dugdale and Myles Desenberg. Abramorama

Chasing Great

Rugby documentary. Abramorama

March 2

Death Wish

Revenge thriller with Bruce Willis. Directed by Eli Roth. MGM

Don’t Talk to Irene

Comedy. Gravitas Ventures

Foxtrot

Israeli drama directed by Samuel Maoz. Sony Pictures Classics

Journey’s End

World War I drama. Good Deed Entertainment

Midnighters

Thriller. IFC Midnight

Red Sparrow

Spy thriller with Jennifer Lawrence. 20th Century Fox

March 9

Bent

Crime thriller with Karl Urban. Lionsgate

The Death of Stalin

Dark comedy with Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor. Directed by by Armando Iannucci. IFC Films

The Forgiven

Political thriller with Forest Whitaker, Eric Bana. Directed by Roland Joffé. Saban Films

Goldstone

Australian neo-western noir. Directed by Ivan Sen. Lightyear Entertainment

Gringo

Dark comedy action-drama with David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron. Amazon Studios / STX Films

The Happys

Romantic comedy-drama. Indican Pictures

Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldworthy

Art documentary. Magnolia Pictures

The Leisure Seeker

Drama with Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren. Directed by Paolo Virzi. Sony Pictures Classics

Our Blood is Wine

Vinification documentary directed by Emily Railsback. Music Box Films

Return to Nuke 'Em High a.k.a. Vol. 2

Comedy-horror directed by Lloyd Kaufman. Troma Entertainment

The Strangers Prey at Night

Horror with Christina Hendricks. Aviron Pictures

Thoroughbreds

Dramatic thriller with Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Focus Features

A Wrinkle in Time

Fantasy adventure with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon. Directed by Ava DuVernay. Walt Disney Pictures

March 16

Allure

Romantic thriller with Evan Rachel Wood. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Apartment 212

Horror. Gravitas Ventures

Augie

Documentary on fitness entrepreneur Augie Nieto’s search for ALS cure. Virgil Films

Beauty and the Dogs

Tunisian drama directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Benji

Dog drama directed by Brandon Camp. Netflix

Dear Dictator

Comedy with Odeya Rush, Michael Caine. Cinedigm

Demon House

Horror documentary. Freestyle Digital Media

Flower

Dark comedy with Zoey Deutch. The Orchard

Furlough

Comedy with Tessa Thompson, Melissa Leo. IFC Films

I Can Only Imagine

Christian music drama. Roadside Attractions

Josie

Thriller. Screen Media Films

Love, Simon

Romantic drama with Nick Robinson. 20th Century Fox

7 Days in Entebbe

Political thriller with Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl. Focus Features

Souvenir

French drama with Isabelle Huppert. Strand Releasing

Us and Them

Thriller. The Orchard

March 23

The Endless

Sci-fi horror. Well Go USA

Final Portrait

Drama with Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. Directed by Stanley Tucci. Sony Pictures Classics

Gabriel and the Mountain

Brazilian drama. Strand Releasing

Game Over, Man!

Comedy with Adam Devine. Netflix

I Kill Giants

Adventure fantasy with Zoe Saldana. RLJE Films

Isle of Dogs

Animated adventure directed by Wes Anderson. Fox Searchlight

Izzy Gets the … Across Town

Comedy-drama with Mackenzie Davis, Carrie Coon. Shout! Studios

Keep the Change

Romantic comedy. Kino Lorber

Madame

Comedy with Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel. Blue Fox Entertainment

Midnight Sun

Romantic drama with Bella Thorne. Open Road

Pacific Rim Uprising

Sci-fi adventure epic with John Boyega. Universal Pictures

Pyewacket

Supernatural horror with Laurie Holden. IFC Midnight

Sherlock Gnomes

Animated sequel. Paramount Pictures

Unsane

Dramatic thriller with Claire Foy. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Fingerprint Releasing / Bleecker Street

March 28

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Biblical drama with Jim Caviezel. Affirm Films / Sony Pictures Releasing

March 30

Acrimony

Drama with Taraji P. Henson. Directed by Tyler Perry. Lionsgate

Bad Samaritan

Crime thriller with David Tennant. Directed by Dean Devlin. Electric Entertainment

Caught

Horror. Cinedigm

The China Hustle

Financial crime documentary. Magnolia Pictures

Finding Your Feet

Comedy with Imelda Staunton. Roadside Attractions

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Faith-based drama. Pure Flix

Ismael's Ghosts

French drama with Mathieu Amalric, Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg. Directed by Arnaud Desplechin. Magnolia Pictures

Lean on Pete

Drama with Charlie Plummer. Directed by Andrew Haigh. A24

Lou Andreas-Salomé: The Audacity to Be

European drama. Cinema Libre Studio

Love After Love

Drama with Andie MacDowell, Chris O'Dowd. Sundance Selects

Outside In

Drama with Jay Duplass, Edie Falco. Directed by Lynn Shelton. The Orchard

Ready Player One

Sci-fi action-adventure with Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Warner Bros.

March TBD

Back to Burgundy

French comedy-drama directed by Cédric Klapisch. Music Box Films

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

French animated anthology. Written by Benjamin Renner and Jean Regnaud, based on the book by Renner. Directed by Renner and Patrick Imbert. GKids

Roxanne Roxanne

Hip-hop drama with Mahershala Ali, Nia Long. Netflix

The Test

Documentary. Abramorama

Trouble

Comedy-drama with Anjelica Huston. Directed by Theresa Rebeck. Paladin

What We Started

Electronic music documentary. Abramorama

April 6

Birthmarked

Comedy with Matthew Goode, Toni Collette. Vertical Entertainment

Blockers

​​​​​​​Comedy with Leslie Mann. Universal Pictures

Chappaquiddick

​​​​​​​Suspense drama with Jason Clarke, Kate Mara. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

A Quiet Place

Horror with Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. Directed by Krasinski. Paramount Pictures

Spinning Man

Mystery thriller with Guy Pearce, Pierce Brosnan. Lionsgate Premiere

Spiral

Documentary on fear and intolerance. Directed by Laura Fairrie. Cohen Media Group

Sweet Country

Australian western thriller with Bryan Brown. Samuel Goldwyn Films

You Were Never Really Here

Drama with Joaquin Phoenix. Directed by Lynne Ramsay. Amazon Studios

April 13

Aardvark

Drama with Zachary Quinto, Jon Hamm. Great Point Media

Beirut

Political thriller with Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. Bleecker Street

Come Sunday

Religious drama with Chiwetel Ejiofor. Netflix

Jet Trash

Action. Indican Pictures

Miracle Season

Inspirational sports drama with Helen Hunt, William Hurt. LD Entertainment

The New Mutants

Sci-fi horror with Anya Taylor-Joy. 20th Century Fox

The Rider

Drama directed by Chloé Zhao. Sony Pictures Classics

Submergence

Romantic thriller with Alicia Wickander, James McAvoy. Directed by Wim Wenders. Samuel Goldwyn Films

10x10

Thriller. Vertical Entertainment

April 20

Big Fish & Begonia

Chinese animation. Shout! Studios

The House of Tomorrow

Drama with Ellen Burstyn. Shout! Studios

Overboard

Comedy with Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. MGM / Pantelion Films / Lionsgate

Rampage

Action adventure Dwayne Johnson. Warner Bros.

Super Troopers 2

Sequel to 2001 Broken Lizard comedy. Fox Searchlight

Tully

Comedy with Mackenzie Davis, Charlize Theron. Written by Diablo Cody. Directed by Jason Reitman. Focus Features

Untitled Cloverfield Movie

Sci-fi horror with David Oyelowo. Paramount Pictures

Zama

​​​​​​​Argentine drama directed by Lucretia Martel. Strand Releasing

April TBD

Ghost Stories

Horror with Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther. IFC Midnight

Lowlife

Thriller. IFC Midnight

Trouble is My Biz

Neo-noir. Random Media / The Orchard

