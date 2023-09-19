All the major movies and TV shows delayed by the strikes

A scene from 2023’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Its follow-up, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” — originally scheduled to hit theaters next March — has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes — now into their fifth and third months, respectively — have upended production schedules across Hollywood as industry creatives demand better protections, fair compensation and new regulations and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. And the major studios are feeling it. The delays have already had a devastating effect on Hollywood, which was just starting to recover after the pandemic brought it to a standstill.

Much of Disney’s Marvel slate has been pushed back, including the hotly anticipated “Blade,” which has been delayed five months from Sept. 6, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025. “Fantastic Four” moves from Valentine’s Day 2025 to May 2, 2025.

Company Town What to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike Learn which jobs are impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which movies and TV shows have shut down and where actors can get help.

Advertisement

“Captain America: Brave New World,” the first film in which Anthony Mackie’s newly minted Cap assumes the mantle, has been pushed to July 26, 2024,, thereby delaying “Thunderbolts” from that day to Dec. 20.

Two upcoming “Avengers” movies, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” have been pushed back a year, to May 2026 and May 2027, respectively. “Deadpool 3” — the first film in the franchise to be a part of the MCU — is among the few movies to advance its premiere date, from Nov. 8, 2024, to May 3.

“Spider-Man 4,” produced in collaboration with Sony and confirmed to feature Tom Holland resuming his role as the webslinger, is undated. And Sony’s animated “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” originally expected in March 2024, has been delayed indefinitely.

Two of Sony’s Spider-Man villain spinoffs, “Kraven the Hunter” and “Venom 3,” also have been affected by the strikes. The former shifts from October 2023 to August 2024 while “Venom 3” actually moves up, from October 2024 to July of that year.

Elsewhere on Disney’s slate, live-action reimaginings of “Lilo & Stitch” and “Moana” have been moved to an undisclosed date and June 2025, respectively.

James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” sequels have been massively delayed, with the third installment now expected in December 2025 (from December 2024), the fourth in December 2029 (from December 2026) and the final sequel in December 2031 (from December 2028).

On the TV side, acclaimed HBO and Max series, including “The Last of Us,” “Euphoria,” “House of the Dragon,” “Hacks” and “The White Lotus,” have been pushed back to 2025 and beyond or removed from the release calendar altogether. Highly anticipated shows such as the upcoming “Game of Thrones” spinoff “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” and “The Batman” spinoff “The Penguin” are now undated.

Over at Netflix, the latest seasons of popular shows like “Emily in Paris,” “The Mandalorian” and “Stranger Things” are postponed indefinitely. And it’s unclear when upcoming Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Wonder Man” will see the light of day.

Other high-profile movies and television shows affected by the strikes are as follows (this table will be updated as strike delays are announced):