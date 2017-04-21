Every single movie coming out this summer

The 2017 Summer Movie Preview is a snapshot of the films opening through early September. Release dates and other details are subject to change.

Below Her Mouth

A fashion editor finds herself drawn into a steamy affair with another woman. With Natalie Krill, Sebastian Pigott, Erika Linder. Written by Stephanie Fabrizi. Directed by April Mullen. Gunpowder & Sky

The Black Room

A couple discover an evil, lustful presence inhabiting the basement of their new home. With Natasha Henstridge, Luke Hassel, Lin Shaye, Dominique Swain. Written and directed by Rolfe Kanefsky. Cleopatra Entertainment

Black Rose

The LAPD recruits a Russian police officer to help hunt a serial killer. With Alexander Nevsky, Kristana Loken, Adrian Paul, Robert Davi, Matthias Hues. Written by Brent Huff, George Saunders. Directed by Nevsky. ITN Distribution

Casting JonBenét

Meta-documentary by Kitty Green on the 1996 killing of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey. Netflix

SEE OUR COMPLETE SUMMER MOVIE PREVIEW »

The Circle

92137734 Emma Watson and Tom Hanks star in "The Circle."

A young woman experiences success at the world's largest technology and social media company and is encouraged to live her life completely in the open. With Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Patton Oswalt, Bill Paxton, Karen Gillan, Ellar Coltrane. Written and directed by James Ponsoldt, based on the novel by Dave Eggers. STX Entertainment

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Documentary explores the mid-20th-century battles between urbanization critic and activist Jane Jacobs and New York master builder Robert Moses. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Sundance Selects

Danger Close

Female war correspondent Alex Quade chronicles the stories of U.S. Special Operations Forces in the third film in the "Heroes of Valor" docu-action series. Featuring Wendy R. Anderson. Written by Eli Baldridge and Quade. Directed by Christian Tureaud and David Salzberg. Gravitas Ventures

A Dark Song

In a cabin in northern Wales, two lost souls experiment with black magic. With Steve Oram, Catherine Walker. Written and directed by Liam Gavin. IFC Midnight

Displacement

A physics student time travels as she attempts to solve her boyfriend's murder. With Courtney Hope, Bruce Davison, Susan Blakely, Sarah Douglas, Lou Richards, Karan Oberoi, Christopher Backus. Written and directed by Kenneth Mader. Arcadia Releasing Group

Grey Lady

A Boston homicide detective hunts his partner's killer on Nantucket Island. With Eric Dane, Natalie Zea, Adrian Lester, Carolyn Stotesbery, Chris Meyer, Rebecca Gayheart. Written and directed by John Shea. Beacon Pictures / Broadvision Entertainment

How to Be a Latin Lover

92595644 Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe star in "How to Be a Latin Lover."

Eugenio Derbez stars as a struggling middle-aged gigolo forced to move in with his sister and nephew. With Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, Raquel Welch, Rob Corddry, Rob Riggle, Michael Cera, Raphael Alejandro. Written by Chris Spain, Jon Zack. Directed by Ken Marino. Pantelion

The King's Case Note

During Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, King Yejong and his assistant investigate rumors that there will be an attempt on the throne. With Lee Sun-kyun, Ahn Jae-hong. Written by Kang Hyun-sung. Directed by Moon Hyung-sung. CJ Entertainment

LA92

The Los Angeles uprising after the Rodney King verdict is explored through archival footage in this documentary marking the 25th anniversary. Directed by Daniel Lindsay, T.J. Martin. National Geographic

One Week and a Day

At the end of the traditional Jewish mourning period after the death of his son, a middle-aged Israeli man chooses to see what makes life meaningful rather than return to his regular routine. With Shai Avivi, Evgenia Dodina, Tomer Kapon. Written and directed by Asaph Polonsky. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Rupture

A single mom is abducted and learns she has a genetic abnormality that could cause her true alien nature to be revealed. With Noomi Rapace, Michael Chiklis, Peter Stormare, Kerry Bishe. Written by Steven Shainberg and Brian Nelson. Directed by Shainberg. AMBI Media Group

Slack Bay

An eccentric family spend its summer in a coastal villa in early 20th century France. With Juliette Binoche, Fabrice Luchini, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Written and directed by Bruno Dumont. Kino Lorber

Sleight

A young street magician must use his mystical ways to rescue his kidnapped sister. With Jacob Latimore, Storm Reid, Seychelle Gabriel, Dulé Hill, Sasheer Zamata, Cameron Esposito. Written and directed by J.D Dillard. BH Tilt

Voice From the Stone

A young nurse in 1950s Tuscany believes the wealthy young mute she cares for is possessed by something within the walls of an isolated castle. With Emilia Clarke, Marton Csokas. Written by Andrew Shaw, based on a novel by Silvio Raffo. Directed by Eric D. Howell. Momentum Pictures

Bang! The Bert Berns Story

Biographical documentary on the songwriter and record producer whose hits included “Twist and Shout,” “Hang on Sloopy,” “Here Comes the Night” and “Piece of My Heart.” Narrated by Steve Van Zandt. Featuring Ronald Isley, Ben E. King, Solomon Burke, Van Morrison, Keith Richards, Paul McCartney. Directed by Brett Berns and Bob Sarles. Abramorama

Chuck

Liev Schreiber stars as Chuck Wepner, the underdog boxer who inspired "Rocky." With Naomi Watts, Elisabeth Moss, Ron Perlman, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Rapaport, Pooch Hall, Morgan Spector. Written by Jeff Feuerzeig, Jerry Stahl, Michael Cristofer, Schreiber. Directed by Philippe Falardeau. IFC Films

The Dinner

A gubernatorial candidate, his estranged brother and their wives confront a terrible crime committed by their teenage sons. With Rebecca Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan. Written and directed by Oren Moverman, based on a novel by Herman Koch. The Orchard

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

92699670 Star-Lord meets his dad in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" trailer. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

Filmmaker James Gunn delivers Mixtape #2 as the team explores the mystery of Peter Quill's heritage and fights galactic baddies. With Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Walt Disney Pictures

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

The life and work of the painter and filmmaker are chronicled in this documentary. Featuring Mary Boone, Jeff Koons, Vito Schnabel, Willem Dafoe, Bono. Directed by Pappi Corsicato. Cohen Media Group

The Lovers

Debra Winger and Tracy Letts star as a long-married couple whose serious affairs with other people rekindle a spark in their own relationship. With Aidan Gillen, Melora Walters, Tyler Ross, Jessica Sula. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs. A24

Obit

Documentary on the work of the New York Times obituary writers. Written and directed by Vanessa Gould. Kino Lorber

Panique

A voyeur is framed for murder by a young lady in this restored version of the1946 adaptation of Georges Simenon’s “Mr. Hire's Engagement.” With Michel Simon, Viviane Romance, Paul Bernard, Max Dalban. Written by Julien Duvivier, Charles Spaak. Directed by Duvivier. Rialto Pictures

Risk

Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras’ documentary on Julian Assange. Neon

Take Me

Pat Healy directs and stars in a black comedy about a man who specializes in simulated abductions. With Taylor Schilling. Written by Mike Makowsky. The Orchard

3 Generations

Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon star as a family living under one roof in New York adjusting to a teen's decision to transition from female to male. Written by Nikole Beckwith. Directed by Gaby Dellal. Weinstein Company

Also: Alienate Horror/Sci-fi. Gravitas Ventures … Black Site Delta Action. XLrator Entertainment … Buster's Mal Heart Sci-fi thriller. With Rami Malek. Well Go USA … Elian Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … Enter the Warriors Gate Fantasy adventure co-written by Luc Besson. EuropaCorp … The Founders Sports documentary. Level 33 … Lady Bloodfight Martial arts action. Vertical Entertainment … Mom and Me Documentary. Uncork’d Entertainment … Tomorrow Ever After Sci-fi comedy. Thier Productions

Burden

Artist Chris Burden, whose work included dangerous stunts, iconic sculptures and installations, and the vintage streetlights outside LACMA, is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Timothy Marrinan & Richard Dewey. Magnolia Pictures

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

Documentary recounts the romantic and creative partnership of storyboard artist Harold Michelson and film researcher Lillian Michelson. Featuring Danny DeVito, Mel Brooks, Francis Ford Coppola. Directed by Daniel Raim. Zeitgeist Films

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

A new imagining of the Excalibur myth finds Arthur once more searching for his rightful place in the kingdom. With Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Eric Bana. Written by Joby Harold and Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram; story by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. Directed by Ritchie. Warner Bros.

Like Crazy

Two women find deep friendship at an Italian mental hospital and help each other navigate in the real world when they inadvertently gain their freedom. With Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Micaela Ramazzotti. Written and directed by Paolo Virzi. Strand Releasing

Lowriders

An East L.A. street artist feels caught between the old-school car culture of his father and ex-con brother and his own means of self-expression. With Gabriel Chavarria, Demián Bichir, Eva Longoria, Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist, Tony Revolori. Written by Cheo Hodari Coker & Elgin James. Directed by Ricardo de Montreuil. Telemundo Films / BH Tilt

Paris Can Wait

A Frenchman restores the love of life for a neglected American wife. With Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard, Alec Baldwin. Written and directed by Eleanor Coppola. Sony Pictures Classics

Snatched

92143244 Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Christopher Meloni star in "Snatched."

Amy Schumer stars as an impulsive young woman who recruits her rigid mother, played by Goldie Hawn, for a jungle vacation. With Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni. Written by Katie Dippold. Directed by Jonathan Levine. 20th Century Fox

The Wall

Two U.S. soldiers are trapped with only a crumbling structure between them and an Iraqi sniper. With Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena. Written by Dwain Worrell. Directed by Doug Liman. Amazon Studios / Roadside Attractions

Whisky Galore!

Residents of a Scottish island attempt to liberate 50,000 cases of whisky from a stranded ship in this remake of the 1949 Alexander Mackendrick comedy. With Eddie Izzard, Ellie Kendrick, James Cosmo. Written by Peter McDougall, based on the novel by Compton Mackenzie. Directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Arrow Films

A Woman's Life

A young woman's privileged life in 19th century Normandy is slowly eroded by her husband's unfaithfulness and pressure from family and community. With Judith Chemla, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Yolande Moreau, Swann Arlaud. Written by Stéphane Brizé and Florence Vignon, based on a novel by Guy de Maupassant. Directed by Brizé. Kino Lorber

Also: Angkor Awakens Documentary. Directed by Robert H. Lieberman. Photosynthesis Productions … Dead Awake Horror. FilmRise … Folk Hero & Funny Guy Comedy with Alex Karpovsky. Gravitas Ventures … Get Me Roger Stone Documentary. Netflix … Hounds of Love Horror. Gunpowder & Sky … Long Live the King Documentary. Indie Rights … Sacred Documentary directed by Thomas Lennon. Argot Pictures … Tracktown Drama with Alexi Pappas. Samuel Goldwyn Films … Urban Hymn Crime drama. Level 33 … Violet Drama. Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution

Alien: Covenant

92690423 Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and Michael Fassbender star in the trailer for Ridley Scott's "Alien Covenant."

The crew of a colony ship makes a terrifying discovery after landing on what seems to be an uncharted paradise on the far side of the galaxy. With Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir. Written by John Logan. Directed by Ridley Scott. 20th Century Fox

The Commune

An affair threatens the idealistic cooperative an upscale Copenhagen couple establish in their home. With Ulrich Thomsen, Trine Dyrholm, Fares Fares. Written by Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg. Directed by Vinterberg. Magnolia Pictures

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

The family takes a road trip and Greg schemes to become famous as a new cast takes over for the fourth installment based on Jeff Kinney's comic youth novels. With Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright, Owen Asztalos, Tom Everett Scott, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Kinney and director David Bowers. 20th Century Fox

Everything, Everything

An 18-year-old woman, confined to her house in a protected environment because of an illness, forms an attachment to the boy next door and yearns to experience the outside world. With Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Ana De La Reguera, Anika Noni Rose. Written by J. Mills Goodloe, based on the book by Nicola Yoon. Directed by Stella Meghie. Warner Bros./ MGM

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis

Directors Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested map the region’s turmoil in this documentary. National Geographic

Last Man in Aleppo

Verité documentary follows three “White Helmets” — volunteer first responders who rush in to some of the most dangerous areas in Syria. Directed by Feras Fayyad, Steen Johannessen. Grasshopper Film

Paint It Black

The suicide of a young artist brings together his girlfriend and mother as they confront their grief. With Janet McTeer, Alia Shawkat, Rhys Wakefield, Nancy Kwan, Emily Rios, Alfred Molina. Written by Amber Tamblyn, Ed Dougherty, based on the novel by Janet Fitch. Directed by Amber Tamblyn. Imagination Worldwide

The Wedding Plan

The nuptials are set, but an Orthodox woman has only one month to find a groom. With Noa Koler, Amos Tamam, Oz Zehavi. Written and directed by Rama Burshtein. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:50) NR. Roadside Attractions

Also: Devil's Domain Horror film with Michael Madsen. Cleopatra Entertainment … Fight for Space Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast Documentary. With Carl Reiner. HBO Documentary Films … The Last Shaman Documentary. Abramorama … 7 Witches Horror. Indican Pictures … Solaris (1972) and Stalker (1979) Re-release of Andrei Tarkovsky films Janus Films … The Survivalist Post-apocalyptic thriller. IFC Midnight

May 26

Afterimage

A renowned and uncompromising artist struggles against authoritarianism in post-World War II Communist Poland in director Andrzej Wajda’s final film. With Boguslaw Linda. Written by Andrzej Mularczyk. Film Movement

Baywatch

92080757 Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra star in "Baywatch."

Dwayne Johnson steps into the formidable flip flops of David Hasselhoff as lifeguard Mitch Buchanan in this adaptation of the 1990s TV series. With Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera. Written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift, story by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Thomas Lennon & Robert Ben Garant, based on the series created by Michael Berk & Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann. Directed by Seth Gordon. Paramount Pictures

Long Strange Trip

The 30-year trek of the Grateful Dead as their organic approach to touring and getting the word out turned them into one of the most successful and popular live acts in rock ‘n roll is chronicled in this documentary. Featuring Jerry Garcia, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bob Weir. Directed by Amir Bar-Lev. Amazon Studios

Manifesto

Cate Blanchett plays multiple roles in a series of vignettes inspired by artist manifestos. Written and directed by Julian Rosefeldt. FilmRise

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

92708471 Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Captain Jack is down-on-his-luck and his survival depends on an alliance with an attractive astronomer and a Royal Navy sailor. With Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham and Geoffrey Rush. Written by Jeff Nathanson, story by Nathanson and Terry Rossio. Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. Walt Disney Pictures

Wakefield

Bryan Cranston stars as a successful but overwhelmed businessman whose disappearance is not what it appears. With Jennifer Garner, Jason O'Mara, Beverly D'Angelo, Ian Anthony Dale, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Isaac Leyva, Victoria Bruno, Ellery Sprayberry, Tracey Walter. Written and directed by Robin Swicord. IFC Films

War Machine

A four-star U.S. general is charged with ending the country's involvement in Afghanistan. With Brad Pitt, Ben Kingsley, Tilda Swinton, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Keith Stanfield. Written and directed by David Michod, based on the book “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by Michael Hastings. Netflix

Also: Berlin Syndrome Psychological thriller. Vertical Entertainment … Black Butterfly Thriller with Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Piper Perabo. Lionsgate Premiere … Drone Thriller. Screen Media Films … Legion of Brothers Documentary. Gravitas Ventures … Spirit Game: Pride of a Nation Sports documentary. XLrator Entertainment

Also: Aida's Secrets Documentary. Music Box Films … Bugs Documentary. Kino Lorber … NISE: The Heart of Madness Brazilian drama. Outsider Pictures / Strand Releasing … The Penguin Counters Documentary. First Run Features

The B-Side

Director Errol Morris profiles portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman through her work with the Polaroid Land 20x24 camera and her Cambridge, Mass., studio, where she captured families, Beat poets, rock stars and Harvard standouts. Neon

Band Aid

A young couple attempt to work their marital woes out by starting a band and turning their fights into songs. With Adam Pally, Fred Armisen, Susie Essman, Hannah Simone, Ravi Patel, Jorma Taccone, Jesse Williams, Brooklyn Decker, Jaime Chung, Chris D’Elia, Colin Hanks. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. IFC Films

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Animated adaptation of the hit illustrated book series by Dav Pilkey about a pair of wildly imaginative boys and their creation of a not-so-bright superhero. Voices by Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by David Soren. 20th Century Fox / DreamWorks Animation

Churchill

Brian Cox stars as the British prime minister in the tense days leading up to the D-Day invasion. With Miranda Richardson, John Slattery, Julian Wadham, James Purefoy, Ella Purnell, Richard Durden. Written by Alex von Tunzelmann. Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky. Cohen Media Group

Dean

Demetri Martin writes, directs and stars with Kevin Kline as a father-and-son dealing with grief and attendant life changes. With Gillian Jacobs. CBS Films

The Exception

During WWII, a German soldier is sent to occupied Holland to monitor espionage surrounding the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II. With Christopher Plummer, Jai Courtney, Lily James. Written by Simon Burke, based on a novel by Alan Judd. Directed by David Leveaux. A24

Funeral Parade of Roses

A love triangle emerges in the drag queen bars of Tokyo in this restoration of writer-director Toshio Matsumoto's 1969 drama. With Pîtâ, Osamu Ogasawara, Yoshimi Jô. Cinelicious Pictures

I, Daniel Blake

A Newcastle carpenter with a heart condition battles government bureaucracy after he is denied benefits and aids a struggling single mom with two children. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. With Dave Johns, Hayley Squires. Written by Paul Laverty. Directed by Ken Loach. Sundance Selects

Maurice

A pre-World War I Cambridge man battles his homosexual urges in this 1987 adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel by producer Ismail Merchant and director James Ivory. With James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Ben Kingsley, Phoebe Nicholls. Written by Kit Hesketh-Harvey and Ivory. Cohen Media Group

Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back

The art world’s enfant terrible is followed from his early years through a recent Guggenheim retrospective. Directed by Maura Axelrod. Bond / 360

Past Life

Two sisters in 1977 Jerusalem probe their stern father's unspoken experiences in World War II Poland. With Nelly Tagar, Joy Rieger, Doron Tavory and Evgenia Dodina. Written and directed by Avi Nesher. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Sámi Blood

In 1930s Sweden, an indigenous teenage girl feels the sting of racism and vows to escape. With Lene Cecilia Sparrok, Mia Erika Sparrok, Maj-Doris Rimpi. Written and directed by Amanda Kernell. Synergetic Distribution

Wonder Woman

The Amazonian princess gets her own movie and leaves her island paradise to fight a war to end all wars. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Lucy Davis, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Eugene Brave Rock, Saïd Taghmaoui. Written by Allan Heinberg, story by Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman created by William Moulton Marston. Directed by Patty Jenkins. Warner Bros.

Also: All About the Money Action comedy with Eddie Griffin. Gravitas Ventures … Dark Signal Horror. XLrator Entertainment … Handsome Devil Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Vincent-n-Roxxy Romantic drama with Emile Hirsh, Zoë Kravitz, Zoey Deutch. Vertical Entertainment

June 9

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Documentary on the Chinese immigrant Sung family, owners of the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges stemming from the 2008 financial crisis. Directed by Steve James. Kartemquin Films

As Good as You

A writer deals with the death of her wife, a deep desire to become a mother and falls into a love triangle with her two best friends. With Laura Heisler, Bryan Dechart, Annie Potts, Raoul Bhaneja, Anna Fitzwater. Written by Gretchen M. Michelfeld. Directed by Heather de Michele. First Run Features

Beatriz at Dinner

Writer Mike White and director Miguel Arteta reteam for a satire about a dinner party where a successful immigrant health practitioner butts heads with a smug billionaire. With Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Chloë Sevigny, Connie Britton, David Warshofsky, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, John Early. Roadside Attractions

The Hero

A washed-up western actor changes his priorities after a cancer diagnosis. With Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter, Nick Offerman, Katharine Ross. Written by Brett Haley, Marc Basch. Directed by Haley. The Orchard

I Love You Both

Adult brother and sister twins confront their lack of emotional development when they date the same man. With Lucas Neff, Artemis Pebdani, Angela Trimbur. Written by Kristin Archibald and Doug Archibald. Directed by Doug Archibald. Magnolia Pictures

It Comes at Night

Writer-director Trey Edward Shults follows "Krisha" with a dystopian horror story about a man and his family under siege. With Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo and Kelvin Harrison Jr. A24

Megan Leavey

A Marine corporal trains and bonds with a combat dog as they deploy to Iraq and complete more than 100 missions before being injured by an IED explosion. With Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford and Common. Written by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, Tim Lovestedt. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Bleecker Street

The Mummy

Tom Cruise stars in this reboot about an ancient princess, denied her destiny, who awakens in the present but brings with her the malevolent past. With Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Russell Crowe. Written by Jon Spaihts, Christopher McQuarrie. Directed by Alex Kurtzman. Universal Pictures

My Cousin Rachel

An Englishman develops complicated feelings for his beautiful cousin, whom he suspects of murder. With Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger, Iain Glen, Pierfrancesco Favino. Written and directed by Roger Michell, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. Fox Searchlight

Night School

Three Indianapolis high school students persevere toward their diplomas in this documentary. Directed by Andrew Cohn. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Documentary profiles the prima ballerina as she prepares to leaves the New York City Ballet after three decades. Directed by Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger. Abramorama

The Skyjacker's Tale

Documentary on Ishmael Muslim Ali, who escaped to Cuba in 1984 after being convicted of a mass killing in the Virgin Islands. Featuring Isabella Carr, Bradley Gordon, Martin Huss. Written and directed by Jamie Kastner. Strand Releasing

Also: Awakening the Zodiac Thriller with Shane West, Leslie Bibb, Matt Craven. Vertical Entertainment … Camera Obscura Horror. Chiller Films … 11:55 Action/thriller. Gravitas Ventures … Hunter's Prayer Action/thriller with Sam Worthington. Saban Films / Lionsgate … Jasmine Thriller. Indican Pictures … La Granja Drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Lucky Drama. Lucky Movies … Middle Man Dark comedy with Jim O'Heir. Quiver Digital … Miles Drama with Tim Boardman, Molly Shannon, Missi Pyle, Stephen Root. Freestyle Digital Media

Monterey Pop

Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker's 1968 documentary captured the previous year's Summer of Love at the one-and-only Monterey International Pop Festival. Featuring Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Simon and Garfunkel, the Mamas and the Papas, the Who, the Byrds, Hugh Masekela and Ravi Shankar. Janus Films

All Eyez on Me

93075136 Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me."

Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in this biopic tracing his meteoric rise in New York City. With Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira. Written by Jeremy Haft & Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatouria. Directed by Benny Boom. Codeblack

The Book of Henry

An 11-year-old boy, protector of his younger brother, supporter of their single mom, devises a plan to help the girl next door. With Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler, Dean Norris. Written by Gregg Hurwitz. Directed by Colin Trevorrow. (1:45) PG-13. Focus Features

Cars 3

Lightning McQueen faces a new generation of racers with the help of enthusiastic young race technician Cruz Ramirez and the wisdom of an old friend. Voices by Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion, Lea DeLaria. Directed by Brian Fee. Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar

47 Meters Down

Two sisters find themselves trapped in a shark cage on the seabed floor. With Mandy Moore, Claire Holt. Written by Johannes Roberts and Ernest Riera. Directed by Roberts. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Lost in Paris

A small-town Canadian librarian arrives in France, discovers her elderly aunt is missing and encounters a roguish vagabond. Written by, directed by and starring Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon. With Emmanuelle Riva. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Maudie

A late-blooming folk artist and a reclusive curmudgeon embark on an unexpected romance. With Sally Hawkins, Ethan Hawke, Kari Matchett. Written by Sherry White. Directed by Aisling Walsh. Sony Pictures Classics

Rough Night

A bachelorette party gets way out of hand when a male stripper dies in this raucous comedy. With Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz, Paul W. Downs. Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs. Directed by Aniello. Columbia Pictures

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

The Austrian Jewish writer lives in exile from 1936 to 1942, living in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, New York and Petrópolis without ever finding a true home. With Josef Hader, Barbara Sukowa, Aenne Schwarz, Matthias Brandt. Written and directed by Maria Schrader. First Run Features

Also: Dawson City: Frozen Time Documentary. Kino Lorber … Hearing Is Believing Documentary directed by Lorenzo DeStefano. Gravitas Ventures … Kill Switch Sci-fi with Dan Stevens. Saban Films / Lionsgate … Once Upon a Time in Venice Action comedy with Bruce Willis, Jason Mamoa, John Goodman. RLJ Entertainment … Pray for Rain Drama with Jane Seymour. Vertical Entertainment … Score: A Film Music Documentary Featuring Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, John Williams. Gravitas Ventures

The Bad Batch

A young woman is abandoned in a Texas wasteland where she is captured by cannibals. With Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves. Written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. Neon

The Beguiled

A wounded Union soldier is taken in by an all-girls boarding school, creating a powderkeg of sexual desire and jealousy. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Emma Howard, Addison Riecke. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, based on the Thomas P. Cullinan novel, previously filmed in 1971 with Clint Eastwood. Focus Features

The Big Sick

Kumail Nanjiani stars as an up-and-coming Muslim comic whose relationship with a grad student is complicated by his traditional parents and her serious illness. With Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Adeel Akhtar, Zenobia Shroff, Anupam Kher, Ray Romano. Written by Emily V. Gordon and Nanjiani based on their real-life experience. Directed by Michael Showalter. Amazon Studios / Lionsgate

Hare Krishna

Documentary on Srila Prabhupada, the 70-year-old Indian swami who launched a cultural and spiritual phenomenon when he arrived in the U.S. penniless in the 1960s. Directed by Yadubara Das. Abramorama

Moka

A bereaved mother tracks a couple driving a Mercedes-Benz, believing they are responsible for the hit-and-run death of her son in this French thriller. With Emmanuelle Devos and Nathalie Baye. Written by Antonin Martin-Hilbert, based on the novel by Tatiana De Rosnay. Directed by Frédéric Mermoud. Film Movement

Nobody Speaks: Trials of the Free Press

Documentary on the invasion of privacy trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media. Directed by Brian Knappenberger. Netflix

Transformers: The Last Knight

Mark Wahlberg returns to team with Anthony Hopkins as everything we knew about Transformers is turned upside down. With Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera. Written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway & Ken Nolan, story by Akiva Goldsman. Directed by Michael Bay. Paramount Pictures

Also: A Beginners Guide to Snuff Horror. Indican Pictures … Raising Bertie Documentary. Gunpowder & Sky … Ripped Comedy with Faizon Love. Screen Media Films

Baby Driver

Writer-director Edgar Wright spins a music-fueled saga about a youthful getaway driver whose romantic dreams of escape take a detour when a planned final heist goes sideways. With Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx. TriStar Pictures

Okja

A young girl must prevent a corporation from seizing her best friend, a massive animal. With Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, Daniel Henshall, Ahn Seo-hyun. Written by Joon-ho Bong, Jon Ronson. Directed by Joon-ho Bong. Netflix

June 30

Despicable Me 3

Supervillain-turned-hero Gru and his family return in this animated comic-adventure. Voices by Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Nev Scharrel, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, Julie Andrews. Written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio. Directed by Pierre Coffin & Kyle Balda. Co-Directed by Eric Guillon. Universal Pictures / Illumination Entertainment

Good Fortune

Documentary follows the rise of John Paul DeJoria from homelessness and gangbanging to successful businessman and billionaire philanthropist. Featuring Danny Trejo, Dan Aykroyd, Cheech Marin. Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell. Paladin

The House

Will Ferrell as Scott Johansen and Amy Poehler as Kate Johansen in the New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow Pictures comedy "The House." (New Line Cinemas / Warner Bros. Pictures)

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star as a couple who lose their daughter's college fund and launch an illegal gambling operation in their basement. With Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough and Jeremy Renner. Written by Brendan O’Brien & Andrew Jay Cohen. Directed by Cohen. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

The Ornithologist

Studying endangered black storks in remote Portugal, a man is swept away by rapids leading to a life-changing journey. With Paul Hamy, Xelo Cagiao and João Pedro Rodrigues. Written and directed by Rodrigues. Strand Releasing

13 Minutes

A man is arrested and interrogated in connection with a bombing that targeted Adolf Hitler in 1939. With Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klaussner, Johann von Bülow. Written by Léonie-Claire Breinersdorfer, Fred Breinersdorfer. Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel. Sony Pictures Classics

Also: Darkness Rising Horror. IFC Midnight … Inconceivable Thriller with Gina Gershon, Faye Dunaway, Nicolas Cage. Lionsgate Premiere

The Journey

British conservative Ian Paisley and former IRA leader Martin McGuinness set aside their differences to work on Northern Ireland peace in 2006. With Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney, John Hurt, Toby Stephens, Freddie Highmore. Written by Colin Bateman. Directed by Nick Hamm. IFC Films

My Journey Through French Cinema

Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier explores his native cinema through the work of Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Pierre Melville, as well as lesser-known figures such as Edmund T. Gréville and Guy Gilles in this documentary. Cohen Media Group

Also: Madre Thriller. Uncork’d Entertainment … Random Tropical Paradise Comedy Gunpowder & Sky Distribution

Man Underground

An ex-U.S. government geologist makes a low-budget film documenting his experiences of extraterrestrials. With George Basil, Gregory Borowiec, Pamela Fila. Directed by Michael Borowiec and Sam Marine. Indican Pictures

A Ghost Story

A dead man returns as a specter to his suburban home to comfort his wife but finds what he knew to be his life slipping away. With Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara. Written and directed by David Lowery. A24

Little Hours

The arrival of a hunky laborer unleashes sexual desire and bacchanalian behavior at a nunnery during the Middle Ages. With Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman, Lauren Weedman and Paul Reiser​. Written and directed by Jeff Baena. Gunpowder & Sky

Patti Cake$

An aspiring New Jersey rapper is supported by her friends and grandmother, while shouldering her mother's heartbreak. With Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, MC Lyte, Cathy Moriarty. Written and directed by Geremy Jasper. Fox Searchlight

Santoalla

Documentary about a Danish couple who moved to a dying village in Spain where they faced a decades-long clash with locals before the man disappeared. Directed by Andrew Becker and Daniel Mehrer. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Fresh off his adventures with the Avengers, Peter Parker adjusts to life as a webslinger and faces off against the villainous Vulture. With Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr. Written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Directed by Watts. Columbia Pictures

Also: Austin Found Comedy-drama with Linda Cardellini, Skeet Ulrich, Jaime Pressly. Gravitas Ventures … Pop Aye Drama. Directed by Kirsten Tan. Kino Lorber

City of Ghosts

Documentary thriller follows citizen journalists resisting Islamic State in Syria. Directed by Matthew Heineman. Amazon Studios / IFC Films

Lady Macbeth

In 19th century England, a woman in a loveless marriage to a much older man finds her ruthless ambition awakened by an affair with a worker. With Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie, Christopher Fairbank. Written by Alice Birch. Directed by William Oldroyd. Roadside Attractions

War for the Planet of the Apes

Caesar and his apes battle a human army led by a brutal colonel in this third film in the latest series inspired by Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel. With Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Terry Notary, Karin Konoval. Written by Mark Bomback, Matt Reeves. Directed by Reeves. 20th Century Fox

Wished Upon

A magical music box grants a 17-year-old wishes with deadly side effects. With Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Shannon Purser, Ki Hong Lee, Sherilyn Fenn. Written by Barbara Marshall. Directed by John R. Leonetti. Broad Green Pictures

Also: Battle Scars Action/thriller. Gravitas Ventures … Blind Drama with Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, Dylan McDermott. Vertical Entertainment … Chasing Coral Documentary. Netflix … Endless Poetry Fantasy directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky. ABKCO … Granny of the Dead Horror comedy. Level 33

Amnesia

A young German electronic music composer moves to the Spanish island of Ibiza and befriends a mysterious older woman. With Marthe Keller, Max Riemelt, Bruno Ganz, and Corinna Kirchhoff. Written by Emilie Bickerton & Peter F. Steinbach & Susan Hoffman & Barbet Schroeder. Directed by Schroeder. Film Movement

Dunkirk

British and Allied forces are pinned down on the French coast and facing long odds in writer-director Christopher Nolan's World War II tale. With Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Harry Styles, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy. Warner Bros.

Girls Trip

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish play longtime friends who trek to New Orleans for wild times. With Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter. Written by Kenya Barris & Tracy Oliver, story by Erica Rivinoja and Barris & Oliver. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. Universal Pictures

Killing Ground

A young couple find an abandoned SUV and tent, along with a terrified child, at an isolated campground. With Harriet Dyer, Aaron Pedersen. Written and directed by Damien Power. IFC Films

Landline

Grown sisters bond over the possibility that their father is cheating on their mother. With Jenny Slate, John Turturro, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass, Finn Wittrock. Written by Elisabeth Holm and Gillian Robespierre, directed by Robespierre. Amazon Studios

Polina

A classically trained dancer discovers contemporary dance just before joining the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet throwing her life into creative turmoil. With Anastasia Shevtsova, Niels Schneider, Juliette Binoche, Jérémie Bélingard, Aleksei Guskov. Written by Valérie Müller, based upon the graphic novel by Bastien Vivès. Directed by Müller and Angelin Preljocaj. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Based on the graphic novel series in which government operatives travel to a rapidly expanding intergalactic metropolis called Alpha, a Utopian convergence of talents where dark forces are at work. With Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu. Written and directed by Luc Besson. STX Entertainment

Also: False Confessions French drama with Isabelle Huppert. Big World Pictures … First Kill Thriller with Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Lionsgate Premiere … Who the … Is That Guy? Music documentary. XLrator Media

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron stars as an MI6 agent ordered to Berlin to break up a savage spy ring. With James McAvoy, John Goodman, Sofia Boutella, Til Schweiger, James Faulkner, Eddie Marsan, Roland Møller, Bill Skarsgård, Barbara Sukowa, Johannes Johannesson, Toby Jones. Written by Kurt Johnstad, based on the graphic novel by Antony Johnston and illustrator Sam Hart. Directed by David Leitch. Focus Features

Brigsby Bear

A young man raised in an underground bunker watching an ursine children's program learns his world is about to expand exponentially. With Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, Andy Samberg. Written by Kevin Costello, Mooney. Directed by Dave McCary. Sony Pictures Classics

The Emoji Movie

The tiny expressions living inside your smartphone come alive in this animated adventure. Voices by T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris. Written by Tony Leondis & Eric Siegel and Mike White. Directed by Leondis. Columbia Pictures

From the Land of the Moon

Marion Cotillard stars a woman in post-World War II France trapped in an arranged marriage but dreaming of true love. With Louis Garrel, Àlex Brendemühl. Written by Nicole Garcia and Jacques Fieschi. Directed by Garcia. Sundance Selects

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Former Vice President Al Gore continues his fight for renewable energy in this follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning climate change documentary. Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. Paramount Pictures

The Leisure Seeker

An aging couple escape the smothering effects of doctors and children with a road trip from Boston to Key West. With Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren, Kirsty Mitchell. Written by Stephen Amidon, Francesca Archibugi, Paolo Virzì and Francesco Piccolo, based on the novel by Michael Zadoorian. Directed by Paolo Virzi. Sony Pictures Classics

Also: A Family Man Drama with Gerard Butler, Gretchen Mol, Alison Brie. Vertical Entertainment … Imperfections Crime comedy. Level 33 … Person to Person Ensemble drama with Abbi Jacobson, Michael Cera, Tavi Gevinson, Philip Baker Hall. Magnolia Pictures … Strange Weather Drama with Holly Hunter. Brainstorm Media

Desert Hearts

A stuffy East Coast lit professor in 1957 Reno for a divorce falls for a young lesbian sculptor in this rerelease of director Donna Deitch's groundbreaking 1985 film. Written by Natalie Cooper, based on the novel by Jane Rule. Janus Films

Menashe

A Hasidic Jew in Borough Park, Brooklyn, must prove to the community he is capable of raising his son after the death of his wife. With Menashe Lustig, Ruben Nyborg. Written by Joshua Z. Weinstein, Alex Lipschultz and Musa Syeed. Directed by Weinstein. A24

Columbus

While staying in a small Indiana town, the son of a renowned architecture scholar develops a deep relationship with a young woman. With John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Forbes, Rory Culkin, Parker Posey. Written and directed by Kogonada. Superlative Films/Depth of Field

The Dark Tower

Based on Stephen King's series of novels about a young boy and a frontiersman knight on an interdimensional quest. With Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel. Directed by Arcel. Columbia Pictures

Detroit

This crime drama exploring systemic racism is set during five days of unrest and violence in the Michigan city during summer 1967. With John Boyega, John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter, Ben O’Toole, Jack Reynor, Jacob Latimore, Joseph David-Jones, Algee Smith, Kaitlyn Dever, Hannah Murray. Written by Mark Boal. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Annapurna Pictures

Ingrid Goes West

After the death of her mother, a young woman moves to L.A. and befriends an Instagram star. With Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Wyatt Russell. Written by Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith. Directed by Spicer. Neon

Step

Documentary follows the senior year of a Baltimore step dance team. Featuring Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Gari McIntyre, Paula Dofat. Directed by Amanda Lipitz. Fox Searchlight

Wind River

An experienced FBI agent teams with a local tracker to solve a young girl's murder on a Native American reservation. With Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. Weinstein Company

Also: Brave New Jersey Comedy with Anna Camp, Sam Jaeger, Heather Burns. Gravitas Ventures … Icarus Documentary. Netflix … In This Corner of the World Japanese animation directed by Sunao Katabuchi. Shout! FactoryFilms … Savage Dog Action film with Scott Adkins. XLrator Media

Annabelle: Creation

A nun and several girls from a closed orphanage move in with the bereaved dollmaker, his wife and the possessed doll in this horror sequel. With Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, Miranda Otto. Written by Gary Dauberman. Directed by David F. Sandberg. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

The Only Living Boy in New York

An eccentric neighbor shares his wisdom with a recent college grad, whose life is complicated by his father's mistress. With Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan, Kiersey Clemons, Cynthia Nixon, Callum Turner, Jeff Bridges. Written by Allan Loeb. Directed by Marc Webb. Amazon Studios / Roadside Attractions

Trip to Spain

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite with director Michael Winterbottom for a third excursion, this time to sample the cuisine of the Iberian peninsula. IFC Films

Whose Streets?

Civil rights, justice and the freedom to live peaceably in Ferguson, Mo., in the wake of the Michael Brown shooting are examined in this documentary. Directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis. Magnolia Pictures

Also: Pilgrimage Action film with Tom Holland. RLJ Entertainment … Realive Sci-fi with Tom Hughes, Charlotte le Bon. Syfy Films

The Battleship Island

Near the end of World War II, a Korean independence activist plots to save his countrymen imprisoned by the Japanese as slave labor on the island of Hashima. With Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki, Lee Jung-hyun. Written by Ryoo Seung-wan, Shin Kyoung-ill. Directed by Ryoo. CJ Entertainment

The Wound

A factory worker in the mountains of South Africa helps a teenage boy from Johannesburg navigate a traditional Xhosa manhood ritual. With Nakhane Touré, Bongile Mantsai, Niza Jay. Written and directed by John Trengove. Kino Lorber

The Hitman's Bodyguard

Ryan Reynolds stars as the agent assigned to protect assassin Samuel L. Jackson and transport him safely from England to the Hague. With Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek. Written by Tom O’Connor. Directed by Patrick Hughes. Lionsgate

Lemon

An actor faces his failing career, the ridicule of his family and the departure of his girlfriend of 10 years. With Brett Gelman, Judy Greer, Michael Cera, Nia Long, Fred Melamed, Jon Daly, Rhea Perlman, David Paymer, Gillian Jacobs, Martin Starr, Marla Gibbs. Written by Janicza Bravo, Gelman. Directed by Bravo. Magnolia Pictures

Logan Lucky

During Charlotte's NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 stock car race, two brothers from a cursed family attempt a complex heist. With Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Daniel Craig, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, David Denman, Macon Blair, Jack Quaid, Brian Gleeson. Written by Rebecca Blunt. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Bleecker Street & Fingerprint Releasing

Also: The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Animated. Will Arnett. Open Road Films … Shot Caller Crime drama with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Death Note

A teenager discovers a notebook with the mystical power to kill when the owner writes a person's name and imagines their face. With Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Keith Stanfield. Written by Jeremy Slater, based on the Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Directed by Adam Wingard. Netflix

Polaroid

Bad things happened to those photographed by an antique camera acquired by a high school outcast. With Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Keenan Tracey, Samantha Logan, Priscilla Quintana, Madelaine Petsch, Javier Botet. Written by Blair Butler. Directed by Lars Klevberg. Dimension Films

Tulip Fever

A married woman in 17th century Amsterdam and her lover stake their hopes of running away together on the city's tulip bulb market. With Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, Holliday Grainger, Jack O’Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander, Cara Delevingne, Cressida Bonas, David Harewood. Written by Tom Stoppard, based on the novel by Deborah Moggach. Directed by Justin Chadwick. Weinstein Company

Also: Beach Rats Drama written and directed by Eliza Hittman. Neon … Bushwick Action. RLJ Entertainment … Gotti Crime drama with John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Stacy Keach. Lionsgate Premiere … Some Freaks Romantic comedy with Thomas Mann. Good Deed Entertainment … Terminator 2: Judgement Day 3D Re-release of 1992 James Cameron-Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi action film. Distrib Films US … Unleashed Romantic comedy. Level 33

Leap!

An orphan dreams of going to Paris to become a dancer, while her best friend hopes to become a famous inventor in this animated tale. Voices by Elle Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, Nat Wolff, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mel Brooks. Weinstein Company

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

Documentary detailing the contributions of Native Americans to popular music. Featuring Link Wray, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Jesse Ed Davis. Written by Catherine Bainbridge & Alfonso Maiorana. Directed by Bainbridge, co-directed by Maiorana. Kino Lorber

The Unknown Girl

A young doctor attempts to discover the identity of a dead girl so that she is not buried anonymously. With Adele Haenel, Jeremie Renier, Olivier Bonnaud, Louka Minnella. Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne. Sundance Selects

Also: Gook Drama. Samuel Goldwyn Films … Heartstone Icelandic drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Jesús Chilean drama. Breaking Glass Pictures … Wild Drama. DADA Films / Required Viewing

Unlocked

A CIA agent teams with an ex-soldier to stop a deadly biological attack on London. With Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, Michael Douglas. Written by Peter O’Brien. Director Michael Apted. Lionsgate

Also: Fallen Drama directed by Scott Hicks. Sony Pictures Worldwide / Vertical Entertainment … The Layover Comedy with Alexandra Daddario, Kal Penn, Rob Corddry, Molly Shannon. Directed by William H. Macy. Vertical Entertainment

The Last Face

In wartime Liberia, a relief aid doctor and the director of an international organization have an affair as they battle over the best way to help those around them. With Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jared Harris, Jean Reno, Denise Newman. Written by Erin Dignam. Directed by Sean Penn. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Trophy

The effects of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation on endangered African animals are investigated in this documentary. Directed by Shaul Schwarz. The Orchard

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies

ALSO:

Sofia Coppola makes 'The Beguiled' a Southern Gothic tale all her own

'Dunkirk' star Fionn Whitehead takes on war, Christopher Nolan and One Direction

'Paris Can Wait,' 'Ingrid Goes West,' 'The Hero' offer grown-up alternatives to typical summer blockbusters