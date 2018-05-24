Topher Grace's mission to reinvent himself takes a quantum leap with Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'

"But I know my experience is what it is. I'm just saying I didn't grow up relating to my peers," Grace said. "With this movie, my fear was not that anyone who is black or Jewish would come up to me and be weird with me; my only fear was that someone who was white and racist would kind of look at me in a crowd and go 'You get it' and relate to me. That's where you have to trust someone like Spike and know that at all times they will let the audience know that what you are doing is not glorified."