Joaquin Phoenix exits gay period film, Mexico’s production has reportedly shut down

Joaquin Phoenix has dropped out of an untitled Todd Haynes film five days before production began in Mexico, IndieWire first reported.

The gay romance period piece by the “ May December ” director, according to Deadline , was scrapped entirely.

Last month it was announced that “Top Gun: Maverick” breakout actor Danny Ramirez was cast opposite Phoenix as the love interest in the Killer Films production. Ramirez did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival , Haynes, a writer-director known for transgressive gender storytelling, revealed that the original script was based on ideas that Phoenix brought to him.

“We basically wrote with him as a story writer,” said Haynes. “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further — this will be an NC-17 film.’ “

Phoenix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to IndieWire, financial backing for the film hinged on the Oscar winner’s casting and losses could reportedly exceed seven figures.

Phoenix, who will next be seen in “Joker: Folie à Deux” with Lady Gaga, was cast in the role centered around a gay romance set in Los Angeles and Mexico during the Great Depression.