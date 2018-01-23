Laurie Metcalf on her first Oscar nomination and the power of a 'mom’s fears and regrets'

Greta had done such a wonderful job writing such a complex character, that I really felt responsible to make it as three-dimensional as it was on the page. So yeah, it was really an emotional part to work on because of the complexity, because of the mom's fears and regrets, and I was kind of shocked when I saw it afterwards, not so much in the scenes as I was doing it, but some of the lines that my character says to her daughter made me think twice about saying things in the heat of the moment with my own kids. I mean, out of love, out of wanting them to the best version of themselves that they can be, like Marion says in the film. So it was really a personal movie for everybody.