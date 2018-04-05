Shut up and spread the word: 'A Quiet Place' is a thrillingly intelligent monster movie

From the very first scene, in which we meet the Abbotts searching an abandoned store for supplies, the film is recognizably the product of a keenly observant sensibility. The camera keeps feeding us quick, telling details: We see Lee checking the fishing cages at a nearby river that keeps food on the table, and also pouring sand trails outside the house so as to muffle the family's footsteps. We note the lights strung over the Abbotts' yard, which switch to bright red whenever danger is afoot — which it is, quite often. If "A Quiet Place" is an unusually poised and patient example of its genre, it's also a reminder that patience, often associated with slowness, can in fact be extraordinarily propulsive.