Asian Pacific Film Festival revisits 'Better Luck Tomorrow,' 'Bronzeville' and the L.A. riots

Connecting retrospective and introspective points of view, the 33rd edition of the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival begins with Thursday’s opening night gala, a 15th anniversary screening of Justin Lin’s “Better Luck Tomorrow.”

Screening 180 films from 33 countries over the next two weeks, the festival takes an expansive view of cinema, art and culture. In addition to narrative and documentary feature competitions, there’s a spotlight on shorts, Southeast Asian cinema, and films from Taiwan. While opening night is at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre, and the majority of screenings occur in downtown Los Angeles, there are also events in Koreatown, at UCLA and the Directors Guild of America.

Looking at the broader effect of cinema on society and vice versa, the festival includes the Conference for Creative Content (C3), a series of panels on craft and issues facing the industry, as well as special programs marking the 25th anniversary of the Rodney King verdict and Los Angeles riots that followed, and a two-day transmedia presentation on “Bronzeville, Little Tokyo.”

When Lin broke through at Sundance in 2002 with “Better Luck Tomorrow,” his solo feature debut, most Asian American filmmakers were relegated to the indie fringes. Lin, however, quickly moved into the studio ranks and reinvigorated the “Fast and Furious” franchise before assuming the “Star Trek” helm from J.J. Abrams. Sunday, Lin and members of his cast, including Karin Anna Cheung, Roger Fan and Sung Kang, join Times film reporter Jen Yamato to discuss the film’s legacy.

The Sundance connection continues with two gala screenings of films that debuted at the Utah festival in January and will be released this summer.

Justin Chon’s “Gook,” about two Korean American brothers in South L.A. on the first day of the 1992 riots, is the centerpiece film Saturday night at the Aratani Theatre.

The closing night film, “Columbus,” directed by Kogonada, stars John Cho (also in “Better Luck Tomorrow”) as a visitor to a Midwestern town who connects with a young woman through the surrounding architecture.

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Festival shifts to Orange County May 5-11 at the CGV Buena Park for best-of-fest screenings and a focus on Vietnamese films.

-------------

Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival

Where: Egyptian Theatre, Hollywood; Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, Japanese American National Museum, Downtown Independent, downtown L.A.; Directors Guild of America, Los Angeles; CGV Koreatown; CGV Buena Park; and other venues.

When: April 27-May 4, Los Angeles; May 5-11, Orange County.

Tickets: Screenings, $12-$50; packages, $125-$135; passes, $300-$330

Info: http://festival.vconline.org/2017/

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Caption 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Caption 'The Promise' trailer Inspired by true events, "The Promise" stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Inspired by true events, "The Promise" stars Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon. Caption 'Step' trailer "Step" is a documentary about a girls' high school step dance team in Baltimore. "Step" is a documentary about a girls' high school step dance team in Baltimore. Caption 'The Lost City of Z' trailer Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in "The Lost City of Z." Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in "The Lost City of Z." Caption 'Detroit' trailer "Detroit," from the director of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," stars John Boyega and is based on the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967. "Detroit," from the director of "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty," stars John Boyega and is based on the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies

ALSO

Plan your summer: A list of every single movie coming out this season

Superheroes, pirates, apes and atomic blondes: Where the action is this summer

Movies you can take the kids to this summer