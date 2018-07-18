Review: Race, class and violence intersect in the vibrant, uneven Oakland valentine 'Blindspotting'

The strength of “Blindspotting” thus lies in its ability to make the political feel deeply personal, and to show how numerous competing aggressions, big and small, can turn a tense situation into a combustible one. Casal and Diggs are quick to poke fun, sometimes rather too emphatically, at the winds of social, cultural and economic change sweeping through Oakland in the wake of the Bay Area tech boom. Miles spends much of the movie’s amusing first half railing against hipster gentrification, the most egregious example being the pricey vegan offerings now on display at his beloved local burger joint, Kwik-Way. The real Oakland seems to be retreating before his very eyes.