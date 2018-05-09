Eight films to watch out for at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Opening-night film "Everybody Knows" may have already been snatched up by Focus Features, and a full day of screenings has happened, but there are still plenty of buzzy films that festivalgoers and those following the Cannes Film Festival should keep an eye out for.
Whether it's because of global popularity ("Solo: A Star Wars Story") or auteurs' projects with strong visions (the Spike Lee-directed "BlacKkKlansman" or Terry Gilliam's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote," if it screens), here are a few films to be on the lookout for at the festival.
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).The film is directed by Ron Howard and also stars Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany.
‘The House That Jack Built’
"The House That Jack Built" follows criminal Jack (Matt Dillon) over 12 years, seeing the murders he commits that shape him as a serial killer. The film is directed by Lars von Trier and also stars Riley Keough, Jeremy Davies and Uma Thurman.
‘BlacKkKlansman’
The Spike Lee-directed "BlacKkKlansman," starring Adam Driver, John David Washington and Topher Grace, follows an African American police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes the head of the local chapter.
‘Under the Silver Lake’
This odd thriller is the story of Sam's (Andrew Garfield) infatuation with a billionaire mogul's murder and the kidnapping of a girl. The film is directed by David Robert Mitchell and also stars Jimmi Simpson, Riley Keough and Sibongile Mlambo.
‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’
An old man (Jonathan Pryce) is convinced he is Don Quixote, and mistakes Toby (Adam Driver), an advertising executive, for his trusty squire, Sancho Panza. Despite encountering some legal trouble early in the festival, the Terry Gilliam-directed film will serve as the closing-night screening. (Gilliam was also also briefly hospitalized in Cannes for a mild ailment.)
‘Arctic’
A man stranded in the Arctic is finally about to be rescued when a tragic accident hits and his opportunity is lost. He must then decide whether to remain safe at his camp or to trek through the unknown for potential salvation. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Mads Mikkelsen and Maria Thelma Smáradóttir.
‘Whitney’
Kevin Macdonald directed this documentary on the late superstar singer Whitney Houston. Her friends and family, including mother Cissy Houston and husband Bobby Brown, add insight into the woman she was in front of and behind the cameras.
‘Cold War’
Set in 1950s Poland, this post-war love story centers on the relationship between a musician and a young singer recruited as part of a communist-approved folk music troupe. The film is directed by Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski, whose last film, "Ida," won the Oscar for best foreign language film in 2015. It stars Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot and Borys Szyc.
Follow me on Twitter: @Storiz