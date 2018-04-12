Spike Lee and David Robert Mitchell films will compete in the most surprising Cannes lineup in years

Although Frémaux noted that more films would be added to the lineup in the coming days, Thursday's announcement was as interesting for what didn't make it in as for what did. Several new works by past Palme winners didn't make the cut, including "The Sisters Brothers," a western starring John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix, from Frances' Jacques Audiard; Leigh's "Peterloo," an epic reconstruction of a 19th century massacre in Manchester, England; "The Wild Pear Tree," a drama about an aspiring writer, from Turkey's Nuri Bilge Ceylan; and "The House That Jack Built," the latest from Denmark's Lars von Trier, starring Matt Dillon as a serial killer.