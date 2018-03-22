Family comedy 'Shifting Gears' lurches and grinds

A series of obstacles — some credible, some contrived — put the garage in the crosshairs of both a fat-cat land developer (John Ratzenberger) and Tom's ex-boss, leaving the strapped Tom one option: to win the $50,000 first prize in the "U.S. Open of dirt track racing." With the help of a former racing champ (M.C. Gainey), the Williamsons jump into the contest.