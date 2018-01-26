100 years ago, Charlie Chaplin began work in his new studio

Inside the office as you enter, there is quite a little host of people. It is the army that holds the sector of approach to Charlie's private office and and the stages. There you go over the top — if you can. Because, of course, everybody in the world wants to see Charlie in his new professional home, and some folks are very ingenious about getting their way too. For instance, here's the way one woman got in the other day. She had found a card outside which the comedian had given somebody in order to insure admission, and which Charlie had dropped when his guest left. And the woman had wanted to sell Charlie a patent health regimen of some sort! Just as if Charlie weren't as athletic as a prize fighter, and as if he didn't, just for exercise and fun, climb all over the skyscraping girders of the news stages.