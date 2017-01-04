Song-and-dance medley of classic movies

January may not be the cruelest month, but it can get pretty bleak out there, so it’s good to have not one but two movies with music in their blood to help us forget the chill outside.

The 1956 film version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical “Carousel” screens at 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and 11, presented by Fathom Events at theaters across the country. Starring Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones, it features memorable tunes such as “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Not exactly a musical but with music as a key component is 1977’s “The Turning Point,” a compelling story of ballet and family drama that was nominated for 11 Oscars and found room for actors as varied as Shirley MacLaine, Anne Bancroft and Mikhail Baryshnikov. “The Turning Point” will screen at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills, with MacLaine scheduled to take part in an onstage conversation as part of the program.

