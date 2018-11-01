9 films you can actually watch with the entire family this holiday season

Every holiday season, moviegoers are hit with a nearly impossible task: Find one film the whole family can agree on. That means something entertaining for pint-sized nieces and nephews, and also great Uncle Al and Grandma. Some years that task seems more impossible than others, but thankfully, 2018 promises a hearty handful of offerings safe for (nearly) every demographic. With holiday movie season about to formally kick off, The Times offers a list of family-friendly entertainment. (Parents, be advised some of these films may be more suitable for the little ones than others so check the listings before heading to the theater.)