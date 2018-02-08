Christian and Anastasia tie the knot in the sublimely ridiculous 'Fifty Shades Freed'

But most of the time Christian glowers and rages when he doesn't get his way, clearly having learned to flog his problems into submission rather than solve them. You may nod vigorously when he acknowledges he's not ready to have children, perhaps stemming from his conflicted feelings toward the birth mother he never knew. But the utterly daft scene in which he shows up unannounced at his wife's office, berating her for still using her maiden name in her corporate email address, exists on an entirely different level of heavy petulance. By the time Christian persuades Anastasia to insert a plug into her nether regions, you want to ask if he's ever bothered removing his.