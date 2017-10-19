Gotham Awards nominations give early award season boost to 'Get Out,' 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Florida Project'

The Gotham Awards announced their nominees on Thursday morning, with “Get Out” leading the nominations with recognition in four categories, including best feature and breakthrough director and best screenplay for writer-director Jordan Peele.

“Call Me By Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” “The Florida Project” and “Columbus” each had three noms each.

Along with “Get Out,” the other nominees for best picture are Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Good Time” and Craig Gillespie’s “I, Tonya.”

Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” received a special jury award for acting ensemble to actors Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks. Blige was also nominated for Breakthrough Actor.

Handed out by the Independent Filmmaker Project, the awards ceremony will take place in new York City in Monday, November 27 and be hosted by John Cameron Mitchell.

“This year offered a bountiful array of diverse, creative work that represents the very best from this community. We’re thrilled to celebrate these achievements,” said Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP and the Made in NY media center, in a statement.

Nominees are determined by a series of committees made up on total of 28 writers, critics and programmers.

The indie film focused Gotham Awards are not typically thought of as a strong indicator of any given winner’s Oscar chances, but last year “Moonlight” won best feature, along with best screenplay and two other prizes, while Casey Affleck won best actor for “Manchester by the Sea” and “O.J.: Made in America” won best documentary.

“Moonlight,” “Manchester” and “O.J.” all eventually took home Oscars too. It will remain to be seen if last year was the exception that proved the rule, or if the unpredictable new Academy voters will fall in line with the Gothams again.

The Gothams have also in recent years recognized breakthrough work in television. This year, “Atlanta,” “Better Things,” “Dear White People,” “Fleabag,” and “Search Party” were nominated in the long form category.

Previously announced tribute awards will be given to director Sofia Coppola, actor Dustin Hoffman, actress Nicole Kidman, and cinematographer Ed Lachman. Vice President Al Gore will receive a humanitarian tribute and producer Jason Blum will receive an industry tribute.

The complete list of nominees:

Best Feature

“Call Me by Your Name,” Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers

‘The Florida Project,” Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers

“Good Time,” Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers

“I, Tonya,” Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers

Best Documentary

“Ex Libris - The New York Public Library,” Frederick Wiseman, director and producer

“Rat Film,” Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers

“Strong Island,” Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers

“Whose Streets?” Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers

“The Work,”Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for “Novitiate”

Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird”

Kogonada for “Columbus”

Jordan Peele for “Get Out”

Joshua Z Weinstein for “Menashe”

Best Screenplay

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

“Brad’s Status,” Mike White

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“Columbus,” Kogonada

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in “The Florida Project”

James Franco in “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson in “Good Time”

Adam Sandler in “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Harry Dean Stanton in “Lucky”

Best Actress

Melanie Lynskey in “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”

Haley Lu Richardson in “Columbus”

Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith in “Marjorie Prime”

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in “Mudbound”

Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson in “Beach Rats”

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in “It Comes at Night”

Brooklynn Prince in “The Florida Project”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Atlanta,” Donald Glover, creator; Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, executive producers

“Better Things,” Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers

“Dear White People,” Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers

“Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers