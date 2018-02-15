Unhappy lives and lacerating truths in Alex Ross Perry's exquisite 'Golden Exits'

The confessional spirit of Eric Rohmer, the late French auteur revered for his wise, talky relationship studies, hovers insistently over the proceedings. And no less than Rohmer, Perry understands that talk can be every bit as revealing as action, if not more so. Whether he's tracing the contours of an abbreviated marital spat between Alyssa and Nick (played by Horovitz in indelible shades of pathetic and sympathetic), or following Buddy through his own journey of desire and denial, Perry teases out the tension in the in-between moments, in the glaring chasm between the lives his characters are leading and the ones to which they long ago aspired.