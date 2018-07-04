How the dazzling, overstuffed ‘Incredibles 2’ holds up a cracked mirror to present-day reality

Some critics went further to note the possibility of an Objectivist reading of Bird’s movie: Here was a story, after all, about literally superhuman individuals being sapped of their potential by the unremarkable, untalented masses. The suggestion that Bird was some sort of closet Ayn Rand disciple eventually calcified into received wisdom, though I’ve never had much use for it myself. Like the director’s other Pixar triumph, “Ratatouille” (2007), “The Incredibles” may allow that some individuals are innately gifted, but it also insists that those gifts, far from being allowed to flourish at any cost, must be tempered and nurtured through creativity, humility and public service.