Indie Focus: Actions and reactions in 'American Animals,' 'Upgrade' and 'Who We Are Now'

At Vox, Alissa Wilkinson examined the film in comparison to other movies that blurred the lines between fact and fiction, noting, “By the end of the film, it’s not clear that it has harnessed the power of its own narrative devices, which could stand to more effectively explore the illusions of grandeur and the boredom of the over-entertained .… There’s a kernel of something interesting in the film, and it’s the movement between performance and ‘reality’ that makes it work.”