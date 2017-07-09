Indie Focus: Eternal issues in 'A Ghost Story,' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Scum'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

Los Angeles’ LGBTQ festival Outfest is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The Times’ Tre’vell Anderson wrote about this year’s festivities, running through the 16th, and the overlapping functions it serves as a showcase for filmmakers, a focal point for the community and an incubator for new talent.

Filmmaker Andrew Ahn won the festival’s top prize last year with his film “Spa Night,” and he gives much credit to the festival for helping boost his career. Though he sees progress and hope in this year’s winner of the best-picture Oscar, as Ahn put it, “The solution comes with having a diverse range of representations. That doesn’t mean just ‘Moonlight.’ It means many ‘Moonlights.’ ”

‘A Ghost Story’

By turns moody and metaphysical, David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” is a measured, melancholy look at love and loss. Rooney Mara plays a woman struggling to get over the death of her husband, as Casey Affleck plays the husband, who returns as a ghost to the house they shared.

In his review for The Times, Justin Chang said the film “isn’t a horror story exactly, unless you count the horror of permanent solitude. Opening in domestic contentment, moving through personal anguish and ending with a cosmic lament, it’s a simple, wrenching story of love and loss that pries open a window onto eternity.”

I spoke to Mara, Affleck and Lowery about Mara’s epic pie-eating scene, Affleck’s acting from under a sheet and how they were all prepared to scrap the project if it didn’t turn out as they hoped.

“I didn’t know if the ghost would work,” Lowery said. “I thought it just might be too silly of a concept to function the way I hoped it would. I always hoped that shape and symbol and character and presence would be maybe a little bit amusing from time to time but ultimately a very emotional presence in the film.”

I also recently spoke to actor and musician Will Oldham about his pivotal scene in the film, for a story I’ll be publishing soon.

And The Times’ Steve Zeitchik visited the temporary “A Ghost Store” in New York City that the movie’s adventurous distributor, A24, is using to promote it. “My hope is that, while regarding the images in here, minds can wander in a way that is complementary to what I’m trying to do with the movie,” Lowery said of the unusual space.

At the New York Times, A.O. Scott said, “ ‘A Ghost Story’ is suspenseful, dourly funny and at times piercingly emotional,” before going on to add, “time — the ways it can accelerate through years, freeze in moments and defy measurement altogether — is Mr. Lowery’s chief preoccupation here, his major theme and his raw material.”

Writing for the Tribune News Service, Katie Walsh added, “Lowery reverses the perspective of the grief process to fascinating ends. We are aligned with his point of view as a ghost, and palpably feel his own sense of loss, of his life, of his wife slipping away from him as she continues living. … It’s the cycle of life — destruction, development, creation, crumbling and so on.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

You’re probably asking yourself, “Another ‘Spider-Man’ movie?” Or maybe, “Don’t I read this newsletter to get away from the bombardment of summer franchise tent-pole filmmaking?” The answers to which are yes and not so fast. The new “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland in the lead role, is directed by Jon Watts, whose previous film “Cop Car” was a Sundance standout a few years back. The mix of youth movie and outsized action spectacle makes for an intriguing blend of sensibilities.

In his review for The Times, Kenneth Turan referred to the film as “a weak copy of the teen-centric epics of John Hughes,” before finding that “against considerable odds, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ finds its pace and rhythm by the end. Not only did figuring out how to become an effective Spider-Man require more of a learning curve than Parker anticipates, figuring out how to make a successful superhero movie mandated one for the filmmakers as well.”

