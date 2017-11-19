Indie Focus: Studying character with 'Mudbound,' 'A Fantastic Woman' and 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

It’s easy to get cynical about awards season. Last weekend’s Governors Awards ceremony set in motion what soon will be a conveyor belt of accolades, as the machinery of the season grinds on toward the Oscars.

But for as much as there is to take for granted and see the entire process as predetermined, sometimes it’s nice to remember that this all can indeed matter, that it can help films get to wider audiences and help talent in establishing themselves for future projects.

It is that spirit that motivated Glenn Whipp to tag along with Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, the real-life couple whose courtship formed the basis for “The Big Sick,” a movie they wrote together and in which Nanjiani stars along with Zoe Kazan.

None of this is lost on them just yet, as Nanjiani summed up their mutual feeling by saying, “We are freaked out.”

He added, “The most inspiring thing about all this is you get to meet and talk to people who are these sort of demigods to you, and you realize they’re just normal people,” Nanjiani said. “And that’s really inspiring.”

“I’ve had famous women talk to me about how they navigate going to the bathroom in a new relationship,” Gordon added, referring to a key courtship scene in “The Big Sick.”

“Once you’ve talked about that, you can talk about anything.”

This image released by Netflix shows Jason Mitchell, left, and Garrett Hedlund in a scene from "Mudbound."

‘Mudbound’

“Mudbound” was one of my favorite films at Sundance in January, and it has remained one of my favorite films of the year, all the way to its release now. Director Dee Rees brings together an expansive cast and ambitious multi-character storytelling into something direct and deeply emotional. Examining the intertwined lives of black and white families in rural Mississippi leading up to and after World War II, the movie is quite simply a powerhouse of filmmaking and performance, with a cast that includes Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund and Mary J. Blige.

Reviewing the film for The Times, Justin Chang wrote that “Rees has made her most sprawling and ambitious picture to date.” He went on to add, “The radicalism of ‘Mudbound’ thus lies in its inherently democratic sensibility, its humble, unapologetic insistence on granting its black and white characters the same moral and dramatic weight. … In a film industry that has only begun to correct its default position of presenting black suffering almost exclusively through a white gaze, this is no small achievement.”

For The Times, Tre’vell Anderson spoke to Mitchell, who said he hopes the film’s swing into violence will cause people to take a closer look at themselves. “I want people to just hold up that mirror to himself: Are you OK? Are you making the right decisions? Are you a good person? If you died today, would God have a reason to not let you in [heaven]? We’ve got to start making people uncomfortable in themselves and not being comfortable being racist or homophobic or any of that. We’ve got to cut that out from the inside.”

Anderson also spoke to producer Charles D. King, who besides “Mudbound” also worked on “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

I spoke to Rees during the Toronto International Film Festival, who said, “I think the thing that it shows is that all our histories are connected. It’s not like your history and my history. This story and the way the story is structured shows these intertwining narratives that make up a singular, collective history.”

At Time, Stephanie Zacharek said, “ ‘Mudbound’ works as a thumbnail picture of midcentury American racism and injustice, and as a reminder of how slowly things really change in this country, as much as we like to think of ourselves as progressive thinkers and lovers of freedom. But you can’t just write ideas on the screen: Your performers have to embody them, and there’s not a minute in ‘Mudbound’ that doesn’t feel deeply felt and believable.”

Calling the film “a significant leap in scope and scale” for Rees, Ashley Clark at Film Comment goes on to write, “I can’t say I’ve seen a film quite like the swirling, leaping, endlessly empathetic ‘Mudbound.’ ”

Chilean transgender actress Daniela Vega, who portrays a trans woman in the Chilean Oscar nominee "Una Mujer Fantastica" ("A Fantastic Woman"), is photographed at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

‘A Fantastic Woman’

Chile’s submission for the foreign language Academy Award, “A Fantastic Woman,” is the story of a trans woman named Marina who has to deal with the family of her lover after his death. Marina is played by trans actress Daniela Vega, who has received nothing but accolades for her performance.

The film’s writer and director, Sebastian Lelio, has had quite a year. “A Fantastic Woman” premiered at Berlin early in the year, and by the time the film came to Toronto in the fall, Lelio had another film “Disbedience,” starring Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz. This week, it was announced he was remaking his own film “Gloria” with Julianne Moore in the lead.