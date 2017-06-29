Going home again can be terrifying in otherwise bland horror film 'Darkness Rising'

The haunted house thriller “Darkness Rising” is the latest in a recent wave of horror films that root supernatural terror in real childhood trauma. Veteran TV director Austin Reading, accomplished genre screenwriter Vikram Weet, and a well-traveled cast all make this picture a smoother ride than most — though in a way that makes it feel only more redundant.

Tara Holt stars as Madison, a young woman who returns to her slated-for-demolition childhood home, where 25 years ago her mother tried to kill her (and did kill Madison’s sister). Almost as soon as she arrives with her boyfriend, Jake (Bryce Johnson), and her cousin Izzy (Katrina Law), the three begin experiencing eerie phenomena that may explain what happened a quarter-century ago — provided they survive long enough to find out.

“Darkness Rising” features some imaginative effects, a few standout scenes (including a genuinely harrowing flashback to the murders), and an entertainingly cranky supporting performance by Law.

Weet tries to invest a common horror premise with some original mythology, but unlike films that risk disturbing audiences by tying ghosts to abuse, “Darkness Rising” treats Madison’s past more as a puzzle to be solved, which drains it of some primal power. That — coupled with some fairly routine jump-scares — ultimately makes this movie as blandly forgettable as its title.

-------------

‘Darkness Rising’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 21 minutes

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." CAPTION "My Little Pony" trailer "My Little Pony" trailer CAPTION Andy Serkis' directorial debut, "Breathe," stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. Andy Serkis' directorial debut, "Breathe," stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. CAPTION Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in "A Ghost Story." Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in "A Ghost Story." CAPTION Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano star in "The Big Sick" trailer. Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano star in "The Big Sick" trailer.

calendar@latimes.com