'Outside In,' 'Claire's Camera, 'The Green Fog' and other movie picks for March 30

Movie recommendations from critics Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan.

Annihilation Natalie Portman plays a biologist who joins an all-female expedition into the heart of an environmental disaster zone in this eerily beautiful and hypnotically unsettling mind-bender from "Ex Machina" writer-director Alex Garland. (Justin Chang) R.

Black Panther A superhero movie with characters who have integrity and dramatic heft, filled with engaging exploits and credible crises grounded in a vibrant and convincing reality, laced with socially conscious commentary as well as wicked laughs, this is the model of what an involving popular entertainment should be. And even something more. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

Call Me by Your Name Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer give superb performances as two young men falling in love in the northern Italian countryside in this rapturously beautiful collaboration between director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter James Ivory. (Justin Chang) R.

Claire's Camera Isabelle Huppert cuts gloriously loose as an amateur photographer on a Cannes holiday in this delicate, teasing wisp of a comedy from South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, also starring his excellent regular collaborator Kim Min-hee. (Justin Chang) NR.

The Green Fog Guy Maddin's latest valentine to the treasures of cinema past (directed with Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson) is an ingenious found-footage retelling of Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," culled from movies and TV shows all shot and set in San Francisco. (Justin Chang) NR.

Journey’s End A tense, absorbing, superbly acted look at a band of British soldiers in World War I as they wait to fight and ultimately battle German troops over the course of several ill-fated days in March 1918 — exactly 100 years ago. (Gary Goldstein) R.

Outside In A performance of exquisite depth from Edie Falco is the centerpiece of director Lynn Shelton's sharp, moving drama starring Jay Duplass (with whom Shelton co-wrote the movie) as an ex-con struggling to readjust. (Justin Chang) NR.

The Shape of Water Magical, thrilling and romantic to the core, a sensual and fantastical "Beauty and the Beast" tale with moral overtones, Guillermo del Toro's film plays by all the rules and none of them, going its own way with fierce abandon. (Kenneth Turan) R.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Uncommon writer-director Martin McDonagh and a splendid cast top-lined by Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell present a savage film, even a dangerous one — the blackest take-no-prisoners farce in quite some time. (Kenneth Turan) R.

Unsane Claire Foy gives a terrific performance as a businesswoman who may or may not be losing her mind in Steven Soderbergh's shrewd, scary and stealthily political psychothriller, resourcefully shot entirely on an iPhone camera. (Justin Chang) R.



