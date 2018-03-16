Nick Robinson steps into the spotlight as a teen coming out in 'Love, Simon'

"You can kind of do whatever you want there, as long as you're able to back it up. There were rumors that people had graduated with majors in Madonna," says Robinson, who was at Gallatin at the same time as 22-year-old Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet. "It was great, but then I booked a job and left. I wish it wasn't as expensive as it is. I would like to go back, but there were times when it was also pretty strange. I definitely — I feel like I've passed a point — I have passed a point where I could go and have the quote unquote normal college experience."