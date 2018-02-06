Kobe Bryant draws the most attention inside the Oscar nominees luncheon

That seemed to be of little consequence to millennial nominees such as Daniel Kaluuya, Saoirse Ronan and Chalamet, who huddled together on the bleachers after the class photo like the coolest clique in the room. There was a lot of love in the room for first-timers, including Rachel Morrison — the first woman to be nominated in the cinematography category, for her work on "Mudbound" — and "Get Out" director Jordan Peele, who both received prolonged applause from the crowd when their names were announced by Dern.