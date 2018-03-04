Who gets invited to the Oscars?

Perhaps that's why the late Otto Spoerri held the job for nearly 25 years, dispensing tickets for the ceremony and the after-show Governors Ball and drawing up the seating chart until he retired in 2002. Spoerri is credited with creating most of the broadcast-friendly traditions still used today — spotlighting stars, placing nominees within the same category at a respectful distance from each other — and was handicapping races long before Oscar pundit sites existed so he could seat likely winners in a way that would get them to the stage in a timely manner.