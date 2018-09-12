Review: 'Reversing Roe' heralds looming battle for women's reproductive rights

But as contentiousness turned into real-world consequences, “Reversing Roe” reminds us that the more women get involved regarding their rights, the more likely we’re to see a fair, principled fight. The movie gets plenty of emotional resonance out of Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis’ passionate 13-hour filibuster to stop a draconian bill targeting abortion providers in 2013. (It eventually passed, but she energized rights advocates.) And, as is pointed out, it made all the difference that by 2016, three female justices were on the Supreme Court to hammer at spotty evidence and help rule in Whole Woman’s Health vs. Hellerstedt that an “undue burden” had been placed on Texas women seeking abortions.