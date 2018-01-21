Backstage with Frances McDormand and the SAG Award-winning cast of 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Moments after “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won ensemble cast honors at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Frances McDormand was on the move.

McDormand, who also nabbed the lead actress award for her turn as a mother out for justice in Martin McDonagh’s searing drama, left no one behind as the elated cast made their way backstage to collect their trophies.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Presenter Lupita Nyong'o with Frances McDormand backstage with co-star Lucas Hedges after the ensemble cast win for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Presenter Lupita Nyong'o with Frances McDormand backstage with co-star Lucas Hedges after the ensemble cast win for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Lucas Hedges, Woody Harrelson, Abbie Cornish and John Hawkes backstage with their Actors. Lucas Hedges, Woody Harrelson, Abbie Cornish and John Hawkes backstage with their Actors. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

As supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell celebrated with John Hawkes and Lucas Hedges — and a grinning Woody Harrelson did bicep curls with his award — McDormand flitted about wrangling her “Three Billboards” crew, including Abbie Cornish, Clarke Peters, Zeljko Ivanek, Samara Weaving, Malaya Rivera Drew and Kerry Condon.

“I’m coming, Fran!” shouted Amanda Warren, heels in hand.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Brie Larson hugs Frances McDormand backstage at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Brie Larson hugs Frances McDormand backstage at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Doling out more hugs, McDormand paused in the hallway to tousle Caleb Landry Jones’ hair (and fix the dress clasp of “Lady Bird” nominee Laurie Metcalf) before joining the cast for one last family photo.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Laurie Metcalf and Frances McDormand backstage at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Laurie Metcalf and Frances McDormand backstage at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

“You’d better get this fast!” she warned photographers, slipping away moments later toward the gala, where she did a quick round with Sandy Martin before making her way to the exit.

“I call her Mama Fran,” said a smiling Darrell Britt-Gibson, celebrating into the night, not at all surprised to hear McDormand had already left the building. “We’re so lucky to have her.”

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Frances McDormand and the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" pose for their "family photo." Frances McDormand and the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" pose for their "family photo." (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

With its three victories for lead actress, supporting actor and ensemble cast, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big winner at this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards. After collecting four Golden Globes, including best motion picture — drama, it’s also a top contender in the Oscar race.

Academy award nominations will be announced Tuesday morning.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Frances McDormand takes the stage with the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Frances McDormand takes the stage with the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

CAPTION “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. CAPTION “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. “12 Strong” tells the long-classified story of the U.S.’ initial military response to 9/11, when a 12-man Army Special Forces team entered Afghanistan to battle Taliban forces. The leader of the mission is Capt. Mitch Nelson, played by Chris Hemsworth. CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. We look back at how she got there. CAPTION Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. Stars wore black to the 2018 Golden Globes and we asked why it was important to participate. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival.

jen.yamato@latimes.com

@jenyamato