Backstage with Frances McDormand and the SAG Award-winning cast of 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Moments after “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won ensemble cast honors at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Frances McDormand was on the move.
McDormand, who also nabbed the lead actress award for her turn as a mother out for justice in Martin McDonagh’s searing drama, left no one behind as the elated cast made their way backstage to collect their trophies.
As supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell celebrated with John Hawkes and Lucas Hedges — and a grinning Woody Harrelson did bicep curls with his award — McDormand flitted about wrangling her “Three Billboards” crew, including Abbie Cornish, Clarke Peters, Zeljko Ivanek, Samara Weaving, Malaya Rivera Drew and Kerry Condon.
“I’m coming, Fran!” shouted Amanda Warren, heels in hand.
Doling out more hugs, McDormand paused in the hallway to tousle Caleb Landry Jones’ hair (and fix the dress clasp of “Lady Bird” nominee Laurie Metcalf) before joining the cast for one last family photo.
“You’d better get this fast!” she warned photographers, slipping away moments later toward the gala, where she did a quick round with Sandy Martin before making her way to the exit.
“I call her Mama Fran,” said a smiling Darrell Britt-Gibson, celebrating into the night, not at all surprised to hear McDormand had already left the building. “We’re so lucky to have her.”
With its three victories for lead actress, supporting actor and ensemble cast, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big winner at this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards. After collecting four Golden Globes, including best motion picture — drama, it’s also a top contender in the Oscar race.
Academy award nominations will be announced Tuesday morning.